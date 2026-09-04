Nationals vs. Dodgers Prediction, Odds, Probable Pitchers, Prop Bets for Friday, Sept. 4

The Los Angeles Dodgers welcome the Washington Nationals for a three-game set starting on Friday night.

The Dodgers narrowly avoided a sweep at the hands of the Cardinals with a walk-off win last night. They still lost the series, though, and have dropped six of their last nine games.

Meanwhile, the Nationals have won two of three and five of their last seven contests.

Here are the odds, probable pitchers, and predictions for Nationals vs. Dodgers on Friday, Sept. 4.

Nationals vs. Dodgers Odds, Run Line and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Run Line

Nationals +1.5 (+104)

Dodgers -1.5 (-125)

Moneyline

Nationals +233

Dodgers -292

Total

8.5 (Over -105/Under -115)

Nationals vs. Dodgers Probable Pitchers

Nationals: Jackson Kent (1-2, 5.59 ERA)

Dodgers: Blake Snell (2-1, 2.42 ERA)

Jackson Kent had the best start of his young MLB career last time out, throwing seven one-run innings against the Marlins. He had allowed at least three runs in 4.2 innings or fewer in his first three starts.

Blake Snell has been fantastic since returning from injury. He’s allowed a total of three runs on 10 hits in 23 innings across four starts.

Nationals vs. Dodgers How to Watch

Date: Friday, Sept. 4

Time: 10:10 p.m. ET

Venue: Dodger Stadium

How to Watch (TV): NATS, SNLA

Nationals record: 67-75

Dodgers record: 83-57

Nationals vs. Dodgers Best MLB Prop Bets

Nationals Best MLB Prop Bet

Brady House OVER 1.5 Hits + Runs + RBIs (+156)

Brady House is enjoying a little hot streak recently, going 7 for 18 (.389) with four runs scored and 10 RBI in his last six games.

House is batting .342 vs. LHP this season (.242 overall). You can get him to simply go OVER 0.5 HRR (-153) or get a hit at -118 if you want a safer play.

Nationals vs. Dodgers Prediction and Pick

I’m fading the Dodgers again tonight.

The Nationals are 23-19 vs. LHP (44-56 vs. RHP) on the season, and the Dodgers are only 25-21 vs. LHP (58-36 vs. RHP).

This line is simply too big for a Dodgers team that is scuffling as of late.

Pick: Nationals +233

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Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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