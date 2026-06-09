Nationals vs. Giants Prediction, Odds, Probable Pitchers, Prop Bets for Tuesday, June 9

The Washington Nationals opened their series with the San Francisco Giants by winning 4-3 on Monday night, and they’re looking to take Game 2 on Tuesday as small road underdogs.

Washington is an impressive 22-13 on the road this season, and it’s one game over .500 heading into this matchup.

Meanwhile, the Giants are 13 games under .500 and have a minus-49 run differential in the 2026 campaign. They blew Monday’s game in the ninth inning after Logan Webb tossed eight innings of one-run ball to put them in position to win.

Now, San Fran turns to righty Adrian Houser (5.49 ERA) against Nationals lefty Andrew Alvarez, who is making just his second start of the season. Alvarez has worked mainly out of the bullpen, posting a 3.54 ERA in 20.1 innings of work (six appearances).

Oddsmakers have the Giants favored at home, but can bettors trust them after last night’s collapse?

Let’s dive into the odds, a player prop to bet and my prediction for Game 2 of this series.

Nationals vs. Giants Odds, Run Line and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Run Line

Nationals -1.5 (+158)

Giants +1.5 (-193)

Moneyline

Nationals: -105

Giants: -115

Total

8.5 (Over -105/Under -114)

Nationals vs. Giants Probable Pitchers

Washington: Andrew Alvarez (1-0, 3.54 ERA)

San Francisco: Adrian Houser (2-5, 5.49 ERA)

Nationals vs. Giants How to Watch

Date: Tuesday, June 9

Time: 9:45 p.m. EST

Venue: Oracle Park

How to Watch (TV): ESPN Unlimited, NBC Sports Bay Area, Nationals.TV

Nationals record: 34-33

Giants record: 27-40

Nationals vs. Giants Best MLB Prop Bets

Nationals Best MLB Prop Bet

James Wood to Hit a Home Run (+371)

In today’s best home run picks column for SI Betting , I broke down why this is a good matchup for Wood:

Washington Nationals star James Wood has 17 home runs in the 2026 season, 13 of which have come against right-handed pitching.

So, even though he’s cooled off over the last two weeks, I’m taking a shot on him to go deep against the San Francisco Giants and Adrian Houser. This season, Houser has a 5.49 ERA, and he’s allowed 10 home runs in his 12 starts.

Wood doesn’t have a ton of at-bats against Houser in his career, but he is 1-for-4 with a homer against him. The Nationals star is also hitting over .270 against right-handed pitching this season, so I like his chances a little more than if the Giants had a lefty on the hill.

At nearly 4/1 odds, I think Wood is a solid bet on Tuesday night.

Nationals vs. Giants Prediction and Pick

Washington’s bullpen (4.62 ERA) is a major concern in this game with Alvarez on the mound since the 26-year-old only threw 4.2 innings in his first start of 2026.

However, the Giants have won just five of Houser’s 12 outings in 2026, and their bullpen ERA is on the rise as well, going to 4.27 this season after Monday’s loss.

Washington has one of the best offenses in MLB, ranking first in runs scored, fifth in OPS and sixth in Weighted Runs Created Plus (wRC+), which has allowed it to maintain a positive run differential despite some subpar pitching in 2026.

Meanwhile, the Giants are 14th in wRC+, 22nd in runs scored and 12th in OPS this season. Houser ranks in just the 12th percentile in expected ERA, so I don’t view this as a positive matchup for the Giants against one of the best offenses in MLB.

I’ll take a shot on the Nats, who are nine games over .500 on the road this season, to win Game 2.

Pick: Nationals Moneyline (-105 at DraftKings)

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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