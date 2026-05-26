Nationals vs. Guardians Prediction, Odds, Probable Pitchers, Prop Bets for Tuesday, May 26

Tuesday’s MLB action kicks off with Game 2 between the Washington Nationals and Cleveland Guardians at Progressive Field.

Washington won Monday’s series opener behind a massive offensive performance, scoring 10 runs behind big games from James Wood, CJ Abrams and several others.

Now, the Nats turn to righty Cade Cavalli (3.86 ERA) on Tuesday as they look to stay above .500 in the 2026 season.

Cleveland remains in first place in the AL Central, and it has still won eight of its last 10 games. Lefty Joey Cantillo (3.05 ERA) gets the ball for the Guardians on Tuesday, and they are 9-2 when he’s on the mound in 2026.

Let’s take a look at the odds, a player prop to bet and my prediction for Tuesday’s interleague matchup.

Nationals vs. Guardians Odds, Run Line and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Run Line

Nationals +1.5 (-188)

Guardians -1.5 (+157)

Moneyline

Nationals: +113

Guardians: -136

Total

7.5 (Over -108/Under -111)

Nationals vs. Guardians Probable Pitchers

Washington: Cade Cavalli (2-3, 3.86 ERA)

Cleveland: Joey Cantillo (4-1, 3.05 ERA)

Nationals vs. Guardians How to Watch

Date: Tuesday, May 26

Time: 6:10 p.m. EST

Venue: Progressive Field

How to Watch (TV): Nationals.TV/CLEGuardians.TV

Nationals record: 28-27

Guardians record: 32-24

Nationals vs. Guardians Best MLB Prop Bets

Nationals Best MLB Prop Bet

Cade Cavalli OVER 4.5 Strikeouts (-139)

Cleveland ranks third in MLB in strikeouts per game in the 2026 season, but I’m buying Cavalli at this number on Tuesday night.

The Nationals righty has six outings with five or more strikeouts in the 2026 season, including four outings with at least eight K’s. He also ranks in the 68th percentile in strikeout percentage so far this season.

While Cleveland doesn’t strikeout a lot, it still averages over seven per game. I think this number is a touch too low for Cavalli, who has worked into the sixth inning in each of his last three starts.

Nationals vs. Guardians Prediction and Pick

Earlier today, I shared in SI Betting’s MLB Best Bets column – Walk-Off Wagers – why Washington could be live to pull off an upset:

The Washington Nationals upset the Cleveland Guardians in their series opener on Monday night, scoring 10 runs to put them over .500 this season.

Washington has one of the best offenses in MLB, ranking first in runs scored, 10th in batting average and fourth in OPS heading into the second game of this series. Now, they take on Cleveland lefty Joey Cantillo, who has a 3.05 ERA, leading the Guardians to a 9-2 record in his 11 appearances in 2026.

While Cantillo has pitched well, he has an expected ERA of 3.74 (56th percentile) and ranks in the 55th percentile or worse in hard-hit percentage, barrel percentage and walk percentage. So, it wouldn’t shock me if the Nationals offense is able to score against him on Tuesday.

Washington has young righty Cade Cavalli on the mound in this outing, and while the team is just 3-8 in Cavalli’s starts, it hasn’t been because of his performance.

The 27-year-old has a 3.86 ERA, 3.15 FIP and an expected ERA of 4.09. He’s only allowed more than three runs in one of his 11 outings in 2026.

Washington has been the best team on the run line in MLB this season, going 35-20, and I think it is live to pull off an upset in this matchup. Still, I’ll take the cushion on the run line, especially since Washington has lost four of Cavalli’s starts by one run.

Pick: Nationals +1.5 (-188 at DraftKings)

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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