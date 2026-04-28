Nationals vs. Mets Prediction, Odds: Bet on Juan Soto Against This Washington Starter

It’s been a rough start to the 2026 season for the New York Mets, as they sit in last place in the NL East with a 9-19 record.

On the bright side, New York is favored at home on Tuesday against the Washington Nationals, who have struggling right-hander Zack Littell (7.56 ERA) on the mound. He’ll take on Clay Holmes (2.10 ERA), who is making his sixth appearance of the season for New York.

Washington has won back-to-back games – and is ahead of New York in the standings – yet it’s a +159 underdog in this series opener.

Juan Soto is back for the Mets after missing time with a calf strain, and he could be worth a look in the player prop market on Tuesday.

Here’s a breakdown of the odds,a prediction and more for this divisional battle on April 28.

Nationals vs. Mets Odds, Run Line and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Run Line

Nationals +1.5 (-136)

Mets -1.5 (+113)

Moneyline

Nationals: +159

Mets: -193

Total

8 (Over -104/Under -115)

Nationals vs. Mets Probable Pitchers

Washington: Zack Littell (0-3, 7.56 ERA)

New York: Clay Holmes (2-2, 2.10 ERA)

Nationals vs. Mets How to Watch

Date: Tuesday, April 28

Time: 7:10 p.m. EST

Venue: Citi Field

How to Watch (TV): SNY, Nationals.TV

Nationals record: 13-16

Mets record: 9-19

Nationals vs. Mets Best MLB Prop Bets

Mets Best MLB Prop Bet

Juan Soto to Hit a Home Run (+298)

Earlier today, I shared in SI Betting’s best home run props column – Daily Dinger – why Soto is worth a bet to hit his second homer of the season:

Soto missed time early in the 2026 season with a calf injury, but he’s gotten five games under his belt before I decided to turn to him in this prop market.

The All-Star outfielder is hitting .444 with an OPS over 1.000 against right-handed pitching in 2026, even though his lone home run came against a lefty.

Now, Soto gets to take on Washington righty Zack Littell, who has given up 11 home runs in just five starts, posting a 7.56 ERA. Littell doesn’t have a great bullpen behind him either, as Washington is 27th in bullpen ERA and has allowed 24 homers this season.

Soto and the struggling Mets should tee off against Littell, who ranks in the third percentile in expected ERA and expected batting average against in 2026.

Nationals vs. Mets Prediction and Pick

There’s just no way that anyone should bet on Littell right now, even though the Mets are 9-19 and have been one of the worst teams in Major League Baseball.

Littell ranks in the third percentile in MLB in expected ERA (7.98) and expected batting average against (.320). He’s also in the eighth percentile or worse in average exit velocity against, strikeout percentage, whiff percentage and barrel percentage.

So, the New York offense – which has struggled all season – should be able to get on track in this matchup. Washington is 2-3 in Littell’s starts, but he’s given up 16 runs (14 earned) over his last two outings.

Meanwhile, Holmes hasn’t allowed more than two runs in a single outing in 2026, and the Mets have won three of his five starts. Considering the fact that New York is just 9-19, Holmes has clearly been one of the team’s more effective arms.

I’ll take the Mets on the run line, as two of Washington’s three losses with Littell on the mound have come by multiple runs.

Pick: Mets -1.5 (+113 at DraftKings)

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.

Claim the latest DraftKings promo code offer today. Sign up and get $100 in bonus bets instantly when you make your first $5 bet .