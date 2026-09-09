Nationals vs. Padres Prediction, Odds, Probable Pitchers, Prop Bets for Wednesday, Sept. 9

The San Diego Padres are eyeing a sweep of the Washington Nationals on Wednesday afternoon, and they’re favored to make it happen.

San Diego has back-to-back one-run wins over the Nats, keeping it just a half game back of the Arizona Diamondbacks in the National League wild card race. Arizona has a matchup with the struggling Kansas City Royals on Wednesday, so it’s possible San Diego needs another win just to avoid falling 1.5 games behind its division rival.

Walker Buehler (4.56 ERA) will get the ball for the Padres on Wednesday, and he’s led the team to a 19-9 record in his 28 starts this season. Buehler has pitched well over the last month, posting a 2.97 ERA in his starts since Aug. 1.

He’ll take on Washington youngster Jackson Kent (5.55 ERA), who is making just his sixth appearance this season.

Let’s dive right into the odds, a player prop to bet and my prediction for this series finale on Sept. 9.

Nationals vs. Padres Odds, Run Line and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Run Line

Nationals +1.5 (-145)

Padres -1.5 (+121)

Moneyline

Nationals: +149

Padres: -181

Total

8.5 (Over -103/Under -117)

Nationals vs. Padres Probable Pitchers

Washington: Jackson Kent (1-3, 5.55 ERA)

San Diego: Walker Buehler (8-6, 4.56 ERA)

Nationals vs. Padres How to Watch

Date: Wednesday, Sept. 9

Time: 4:10 p.m. EST

Venue: Petco Park

How to Watch (TV): Nationals.TV/Padres.TV

Nationals record: 67-80

Padres record: 77-68

Nationals vs. Padres Best MLB Prop Bets

Nationals Best MLB Prop Bet

Jackson Kent OVER 2.5 Walks Allowed (+114)

Through five starts this season, Kent has walked 19 batters, allowing nearly one walk per inning pitched (24.1).

The 23-year-old has allowed at least three free passes in each of his starts, so this is a pretty favorable price (+114) for him to repeat that effort on Wednesday.

The Padres aren’t one of the best offensive teams in the league, but they are ninth in MLB in walk rate this season. I think Kent is an easy fade in this market until he nails down some of his control issues at the pro level.

Nationals vs. Padres Prediction and Pick

I shared a pick for this game in today’s edition for Walk-Off Wagers – our daily MLB Best Bets column at SI Betting :

The San Diego Padres are eyeing a sweep of the Washington Nationals on Wednesday as they look to keep pace with the Arizona Diamondbacks in the NL wild card race.

San Diego remains a half game out of the final spot in the NL wild card, but it has picked up back-to-back one-run wins over the Nats to open the week.

I’m going to bet on San Diego winning again on Wednesday as a -183 favorite with Walker Buehler on the mound against Nationals youngster Jackson Kent.

Buehler ranks in just the 44th percentile in both expected ERA and expected BAA this season, but the righty has a 2.97 ERA in seven starts since Aug. 1. The Padres are 5-2 in those outings and 19-9 in Buehler’s outings overall this season.

Meanwhile, Kent has a 5.55 ERA in 2026 and has allowed three or more runs in four of his five outings.

Washington has relied on offense to win games all season long, as it has one of the worst bullpen ERAs in MLB. However, the Nats are just 23rd in runs scored and 25th in OPS over the last 30 days.

I think San Diego is in a great spot to complete the sweep on Wednesday afternoon.

Pick: Padres Moneyline (-181 at DraftKings)

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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