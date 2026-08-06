Nationals vs. Phillies Prediction, Odds, Probable Pitchers, Prop Bets for Thursday, Aug. 6

The Philadelphia Phillies are looking to bounce back from last night’s extra-inning loss as they close out a four-game set against the Washington Nationals.

That loss ended a four-game winning streak for the Phils, and stopped a seven-game skid for the Nats.

Philadelphia is a massive favorite at home tonight.

Here are the odds, probable pitchers, and predictions for Nationals vs. Phillies on Thursday, Aug. 6.

Nationals vs. Phillies Odds, Run Line and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Run Line

Nationals +1.5 (+130)

Phillies -1.5 (-157)

Moneyline

Nationals +303

Phillies -332

Total

9.0 (Over -102/Under -118)

Nationals vs. Phillies Probable Pitchers

Nationals: Miles Mikolas (3-8, 5.67 ERA)

Phillies: Cristopher Sanchez (14-4, 2.61 ERA)

Miles Mikolas is back in the starting rotation, allowing seven runs on 13 hits in 10 innings across his last two outings. He’s allowed 43 ER in 48 IP (8.06 ERA) as a starter as opposed to 25 ER in 60 IP (3.75 ERA) out of the bullpen this season.

Cristopher Sanchez returned to form last time out, striking out 11 in six shutout innings against the Orioles. He had allowed six runs (five earned) in 11.1 innings in his first two starts after the All-Star break.

Nationals vs. Phillies How to Watch

Date: Thursday, Aug. 6

Time: 6:05 p.m. ET

Venue: Citizens Bank Park

How to Watch (TV): NATS, NBCSP

Nationals record: 56-60

Phillies record: 61-54

Nationals vs. Phillies Best MLB Prop Bets

Phillies Best MLB Prop Bet

Luis Arraez OVER 0.5 RBIs (+150)

Luis Arraez has made an immediate impact in Philadelphia. He went 2 for 4 with two RBI in his Phillies debut, then hit a home run last night.

The contact hitter isn’t your prototypical cleanup guy, but he’s batting there for the Phillies. That should give him plenty of opportunities to drive in runs with the big guns ahead of him.

Nationals vs. Phillies Prediction and Pick

I have to take a three-dollar underdog. I just have to.

Sanchez allowed five runs in as many innings against the Nationals in June after allowing one run in 5.1 innings back in April.

Washington traded away Luis Garcia Jr., and James Wood is now injured, but this price is just disrespectful for a team that is 33-26 on the road this season, and 23-15 vs. LHP.

Pick: Nationals +303

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Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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