Nationals vs. Pirates Prediction, Odds, Probable Pitchers, Prop Bets for Tuesday, April 14

The Pittsburgh Pirates put up an eye-popping 16 runs on Monday night, cruising past the Washington Nationals in their series opener.

The two teams will play each other for the second time in their four-game set on Tuesday night, as the Pirates look to build on their NL Central lead.

Let's dive into the odds and my best bets for this game.

Nationals vs. Pirates Odds, Run Line, and Total

Odds via FanDuel Sportsbook

Run Line

Nationals +1.5 (-137)

Pirates -1.5 (+114)

Moneyline

Nationals +154

Pirates -184

Total

OVER 9.5 (-102)

UNDER 9.5 (-120)

Nationals vs. Pirates Probable Pitchers

Washington: Miles Mikolas, RHP (0-3, 12.41 ERA)

Pittsburgh: Mitch Keller, RHP (1-0, 1.00 ERA)

Nationals vs. Pirates How to Watch

Date: Tuesday, April 14

Time: 6:40 p.m. ET

Venue: PNC Park

How to Watch (TV): SportsNet Pittsburgh, Nationals.TV

Nationals record: 7-9

Pirates record: 10-6

Nationals vs. Pirates Best Prop Bet

In today's edition of Daily Dinger, I broke down why I'm betting on Ryan O'Hearn to hit a home run:

I bet on Ryan O'Hearn to hit a home run yesterday, but it didn't come through for us. I'm going to go back to the well and bet on him again today. He and the Pirates will take on Miles Mikolas, who has allowed 3.6 home runs per nine innings pitched this season, the most in baseball.

O'Hearn is third on the Pirates in slugging percentage this season at .536, already having hit three home runs.

Nationals vs. Pirates Prediction and Pick

The Nationals gave up 16 runs yesterday, and they may match that total tonight. Miles Mikolas has been horrific to start the season, sporting a 0-3 record and a 12.41 ERA. Even if they survive his start, they'll need to eventually turn to their bullpen, which ranks dead last in the Majors in bullpen ERA at 6.72.

Tonight, they face Mitch Keller with his 1.00 ERA and a Pirates' lineup that ranks seventh in all of baseball in wRC+.

It feels like we're going to see another blowout in favor of the Pirates.

Pick: Pirates -1.5 (+114) via FanDuel

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