Nationals vs. Rangers Prediction, Odds, Probable Pitchers, Prop Bets for Thursday, Aug. 20

The Texas Rangers host the Washington Nationals in the rubber match of their three-game set on Thursday night.

Texas has alternated wins and losses in its last four games after a four-game skid, while the Nats just ended a four-game losing streak of their own with a 6-0 win last night.

Despite being separated by just one win, the Rangers have their eye on a playoff spot in the AL while the Nats have their eye on the future in the NL.

Here are the odds, probable pitchers, and predictions for Nationals vs. Rangers on Thursday, Aug. 20.

Nationals vs. Rangers Odds, Run Line and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Run Line

Nationals +1.5 (-153)

Rangers -1.5 (+127)

Moneyline

Nationals +155

Rangers -167

Total

7.5 (Over -108/Under -112)

Nationals vs. Rangers Probable Pitchers

Nationals: Andrew Alvarez (2-4, 3.72 ERA)

Rangers: Jacob deGrom (8-8, 3.95 ERA)

Andrew Alvarez has strung together three strong starts for the Nats, allowing a total of five runs on eight hits in 17.1 innings.

Jacob deGrom is back on the mound after leaving his last start after two innings due to triceps fatigue. He yielded two runs on six hits in that outing against the Angels.

Nationals vs. Rangers How to Watch

Date: Thursday, Aug. 20

Time: 8:05 p.m. ET

Venue: Globe Life Field

How to Watch (TV): NATS, RSN, FS1

Nationals record: 61-67

Rangers record: 62-65

Nationals vs. Rangers Best MLB Prop Bets

Nationals Best MLB Prop Bet

Andrew Alvarez OVER 14.5 Outs (-149)

Andrew Alvarez has been pitching deeper into games as the season goes along. It makes sense, too, since the southpaw started the year in the Nationals bullpen.

Alvarez has completed at least five innings in three straight starts, including a season-high 6.1 frames in Philadelphia to open the month.

Nationals vs. Rangers Prediction and Pick

I broke down this pick in SI Betting’s daily MLB best bets column, Walk-Off Wagers:

The Nationals bounced back from a 5-0 loss in the series opener for a 6-0 shutout win of their own last night. Neither of these teams has been able to find much offensive consistency as of late, especially after Washington’s trades and injuries hampered its league-best offense.

Andrew Alvarez has been a pleasant surprise for the Nats this season, and Jacob deGrom is still Jacob deGrom, even if he is battling through some injuries.

This is a lower total, but I can’t see either of these teams putting up more than four or five runs, and I don’t see both teams putting up a handful.

Pick: UNDER 7.5 (-112)

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Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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