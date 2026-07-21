Nationals vs. Rockies Prediction, Odds, Probable Pitchers, Prop Bets for Tuesday, July 21

The Washington Nationals picked up a win over the Colorado Rockies in Monday’s series opener, putting them even closer to the final wild card spot in the National League.

Washington’s offense is one of the best in MLB, but the team’s pitching staff has been shaky this season, ranking 27th in team ERA.

On the bright side for Nats fans, Colorado has the worst team ERA in Major League Baseball, and it’s now 22 games under .500 this season after Monday’s loss.

The Rockies will look to bounce back at home with Michael Lorenzen (6.22 ERA) on the mound against Washington’s Miles Mikolas (5.53 ERA). Both of these veteran right-handers have struggled in the 2026 season, and that’s led to oddsmakers setting the total in this game all the way up at 13 runs.

Let’s dive into the odds, a player prop to bet and my prediction for Tuesday’s National League showdown.

Nationals vs. Rockies Odds, Run Line and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Run Line

Nationals -1.5 (+139)

Rockies +1.5 (-168)

Moneyline

Nationals: -111

Rockies: -109

Total

13 (Over -108/Under -112)

Nationals vs. Rockies Probable Pitchers

Washington: Miles Mikolas (3-7, 5.53 ERA)

Colorado: Michael Lorenzen (3-9, 6.22 ERA)

Nationals vs. Rockies How to Watch

Date: Tuesday, July 21

Time: 8:40 p.m. EST

Venue: Coors Field

How to Watch (TV): Rockies.TV/Nationals.TV

Nationals record: 51-50

Rockies record: 40-62

Nationals vs. Rockies Best MLB Prop Bets

Nationals Best MLB Prop Bet

James Wood OVER 1.5 Total Bases (-140)

Over his last nine games, Wood is hitting .306 with 11 hits, five extra-base hits and four home runs. He’s been one of the best players in MLB this season, hitting .271 with a .954 OPS, 28 homers and 23 doubles.

Now, he takes on Lorenzen, who has a 6.22 ERA and has allowed 134 hits in 97.0 innings of work. The Rockies right-hander has given up five or more hits in 17 of his 21 outings this season, and the Colorado bullpen has a 4.92 ERA and a 1.47 WHIP in 2026.

It’s hard to find a better matchup for Wood, and he’s been red hot in July, homering seven times while racking up 10 extra-base hits (17 hits overall) in 14 games.

Nationals vs. Rockies Prediction and Pick

Both of these teams are sending struggling starters to the mound, and they don’t have great bullpens backing them up.

The Nationals have a 5.12 bullpen ERA this season, so like Lorenzen and Colorado, Mikolas won’t have much help behind him in this game.

That is a solid recipe for an OVER bet, but I can’t pass up the Nats at this price.

Washington has been decent in Mikolas’ outings this season, going 8-12, and it has by far the better offense in this matchup.

The Nationals are third in the league in Weighted Runs Created Plus (wRC+), first in runs scored, eighth in batting average and third in OPS in 2026.

Colorado, on the other hand, is 27th in the league in wRC+ despite the fact that it is in the top-10 in the league in runs scored, OPS and batting average.

I trust this Washington team – which has an outside shot at a playoff spot – more than the Rockies, who enter this game at 22 games under .500.

Pick: Nationals Moneyline (-111 at DraftKings)

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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