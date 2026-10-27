Peter’s Points: NBA Best Bets Today (Predictions, Prop Bets for Cade Cunningham vs. Knicks, Kings vs. Spurs)

Several NBA Finals contenders are in action on Tuesday night, even though there are just four total games:

Brooklyn Nets @ Boston Celtics

Detroit Pistons @ New York Knicks

Sacramento Kings @ San Antonio Spurs

Portland Trail Blazers @ Los Angeles Lakers

Detroit, Boston and Los Angeles have all gotten off to strong starts this season while the two teams that played in last year’s Finals – New York and San Antonio – have combined for just one win in six games. Can they both get back on track as favorites on Tuesday?

They’re not the only ones looking to get back on track, as a couple of down days on Sunday and Monday have gotten this season’s edition of Peter’s Points off to a slow start. Still, there was a lot to learn during Monday’s nine-game slate, including another standout performance from the Houston Rockets.

Dew’s Review: Can Houston win the title this season? With Fred VanVleet back, the Rockets are rolling, getting off to a 4-0 start with two wins over Atlanta, a win over Dallas and one over the Spurs. With Jalen Williams and Cason Wallace both potentially done for the season for OKC, the West is suddenly a little more open than initially expected. Houston has some chips it could use to go all, and the current version of the team has surprisingly great on offense (third in offensive rating) now that FVV is running the show again.

Peter’s Point: Can the New York Knicks get their first win of the season tonight? They are the first defending champ since the 2011 Dallas Mavericks to start the season 0-3, and they’ve struggled mightily on offense (29th in offensive rating) to open the season. It won’t be easy against an elite Detroit defense, but with Jalen Duren out (hamstring), the door is open for the Knicks to get back on track.

With just four games on Tuesday night, I’ve narrowed things down to two plays – my favorite prop and my favorite side – on Oct. 27.

Peter Dewey NBA Betting Record

2026-27 season record: 8-13 (-6.26 units)

OVERALL (since 2021-22 season): 1628-158-27 (+23.91 units)

Find Peter Dewey's NBA betting record here (futures included). You can also follow my daily plays on BetStamp here.

NBA Best Bets Today

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Cade Cunningham OVER 23.5 Points (-123)

San Antonio Spurs -17.5 (-115) vs. Sacramento Kings

Cade Cunningham OVER 23.5 Points (-123)

The Pistons could be without several rotation players on Tuesday night, as Jalen Duren has been ruled out and Ausar Thompson and Isaiah Joe are both questionable.

That should open up more shots for Cade Cunningham, who scored 26 points on 19 shots in a win over the Philadelphia 76ers on Sunday. Cunningham has been a matchup nightmare for the Knicks dating back to the 2025 playoffs, averaging 26.8 points, 9.3 assists and 6.8 rebounds per game in his last 10 games against them.

So, I don’t mind him at this number, especially with Duren sidelined. Detroit doesn’t have a ton of secondary ball-handling options, and with Tobias Harris now in San Antonio, Cunningham has an even bigger workload on his shoulders to score in isolation situations.

This season, he’s put up 22 points (on 16 shots), 16 points (on eight shots) and 26 points (on 19 shots) in his three games. He should see his usage grow with Duren out, and the former No. 1 overall pick has at least 24 points in seven of his last 10 games against New York.

Cunningham easily cleared this prop in two of his three regular-season games against the Knicks in the 2025-26 campaign, dropping 42 points in their last meeting while shooting 17-for-34 from the field.

San Antonio Spurs -17.5 (-115) vs. Sacramento Kings

The San Antonio Spurs have opened the season with a tough schedule, taking on Oklahoma City, Houston and Dallas (on the road). That’s led to a 1-2 start, but I’m buying Victor Wembanyama and Co. in a favorable matchup against the winless Sacramento Kings.

The Kings have a 25-point road loss to the Los Angeles Clippers on their resume, and they lost by eight (to Portland) and 11 (to Memphis) in their first two home games. The Spurs are a massive step up in class from all of those teams, and the Kings (29th in net rating) are showing that they should be one of the worst teams in the league again this season.

San Antonio bounced back from an 0-2 start to win by 16 on the road against a short-handed Dallas team, and it blew out the Kings on multiple occasions in the 2025-26 season. The Spurs had wins by 28, 17 and 13 against Sacramento last season, and I expect a similar result with the Spurs returning home on Tuesday.

After a couple of tough games to open the campaign, this is the ultimate “get-right” spot for the defending Western Conference champs.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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