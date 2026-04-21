Peter’s Points: NBA Best Bets Today (Predictions, Prop Bets for Jayson Tatum, Rockets-Lakers, Scoot Henderson)

An intriguing group of Game 2 matchups are set for Tuesday night in the NBA Playoffs, with two clear Finals contenders looking to take 2-0 series leads:

Philadelphia 76ers vs. Boston Celtics

Portland Trail Blazers vs. San Antonio Spurs

Houston Rockets vs. Los Angeles Lakers

The Boston Celtics are the favorite to come out of the Eastern Conference, and they blew out the Philadelphia 76ers in Game 1 on Sunday behind one of the best games of Jayson Tatum’s 2025-26 season.

The other title contender – the San Antonio Spurs – rode a 35-point game from Victor Wembanyama in his playoff debut to a win over Portland.

While those teams are both expected to play deep into the postseason, the most intriguing matchup on Tuesday is Game 2 of the Los Angeles Lakers-Houston Rockets series. The Lakers remain underdogs in Game 2 with Luka Doncic and Austin Reaves sidelined, but they won Game 1 after Kevin Durant (knee) sat out for Houston.

When it comes to betting on the NBA playoffs, I haven’t gotten off to the best start. However, with each passing game it’s easier to get a read on each series, and these Game 2s feature a ton of star players to consider betting on.

On Tuesday, I’m targeting three plays, including player props for both Jayson Tatum and Scoot Henderson.

1 Season, 600 Bets: NBA Betting Record

2025-26 season record: 258-219 (-2.58 units)

2024-25 season record: 281-293-5 (-4.94 units)

OVERALL (since 2021-22 season): 1549-1459-27 (+30.57 units)

Find Peter Dewey's NBA betting record here (futures included). You can also follow my daily plays on BetStamp here.

NBA Best Bets Today

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Jayson Tatum OVER 9.5 Rebounds (-131)

Scoot Henderson 10+ Points (-138)

Los Angeles Lakers +4.5 (-105) vs. Houston Rockets

Jayson Tatum OVER 9.5 Rebounds (-131)

Jayson Tatum continued his elite postseason rebounding in Sunday’s Game 1, grabbing seven first-quarter rebounds and finishing with 11 boards in just over 32 minutes of action.

This is a continuation of his great rebounding since he returned from an Achilles injury in March. Tatum ended the regular season averaging 10.0 rebounds per game in 16 games, and he put up 10 games with double-digit rebounds.

With Joel Embiid (appendectomy) still out of the lineup, this Philly team is really shaky on the glass. During the regular season, the Sixers were 21st in rebound percentage and 22nd in the league in opponent rebounds per game.

Tatum is Boston’s best rebounder – even when Neemias Queta is in the game – and he’s shown that over the course of multiple playoff runs. Tatum has averaged 11.5, 9.7 and 10.5 rebounds per game in the last three postseasons, making him a worthwhile bet to reach 10 boards on Tuesday night.

Scoot Henderson 10+ Points (-138)

Portland Trail Blazers guard Scoot Henderson was one of the main bright spots in Sunday’s loss, dropping 18 points on 7-of-11 shooting (2-of-4 from 3) in just over 27 minutes of action.

Henderson had a strong finish to the regular season after a torn hamstring cost him the first several months of the campaign. He averaged 14.2 points per game overall and put up 15.9 points per game while shooting 42.9 percent from 3 in his last 18 regular-season games.

That includes a 20-point game against San Antonio in the final stretch of the regular season.

The Spurs are an elite defense – No. 3 in the league in defensive rating – but Henderson has scored at least 11 points in 17 of his last 20 games (including the playoffs and play-in tournament).

Since he’s still in a pretty big starting role, the former No. 3 overall pick is worth a look in Game at this discounted number.

Los Angeles Lakers +4.5 (-105) vs. Houston Rockets

Kevin Durant’s status is truly up in the air after an ominous report from Shams Charania on Monday, and I think the Lakers are being undervalued even if the two-time NBA Finals MVP does play in Game 2.

Reporting for NBA Today on status updates on Houston star Kevin Durant's deep patellar tendon bruise and Minnesota star Anthony Edwards' runner's knee: pic.twitter.com/SJ8pdxdKV6 — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) April 20, 2026

Los Angeles turned the ball over a ton in Game 1, yet it weathered the storm by holding Houston to 37.6 percent shooting from the field. If Durant sits, it’s hard to see that getting any better with the lack of shot creation and outside shooting on the Houston roster.

Even if the star forward is in the lineup, are we sure that the Rockets are multiple possessions better than the Lakers? Los Angeles showed a proof of concept with James orchestrating the offense in Game 1, and Luke Kennard, Marcus Smart and Rui Hachimura are good enough secondary players to help L.A. keep up with a shaky Houston offense.

The lone benefit to Reaves and Doncic being out is the fact that the Lakers can play extremely defensive-heavy lineups, which worked wonders in Game 1.

Yes, it’s going to be tough for the Lakers to replicate their Game 1 shooting, but I also don’t see another 18-turnover game incoming on Tuesday.

I’ll take the points with L.A., and there is some serious upset potential if Durant sits.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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