The NBA may not have the history that the NFL does on Thanksgiving, but Adam Silver and the league have made Thanksgiving Week a very important one in the regular season, beginning with a three-game slate on Tuesday night:

Detroit Pistons @ Orlando Magic

Boston Celtics @ Washington Wizards

Dallas Mavericks @ Denver Nuggets



These matchups are all part of the NBA Cup Group Play, and there are nine more Group Play matchups on Wednesday before the league breaks for Thanksgiving. A few teams have a shot at making the quarterfinals with a win, and West Group A could be decided on Tuesday as both Dallas and Denver are 2-0 in NBA Cup action.

The Nuggets are quietly making a push for a top-three seed in the Western Conference, even though they got off to a bit of a slow start. Meanwhile, in the Eastern Conference, both Boston and Detroit are favored to end their respective losing streaks on Tuesday.

Before we dive into the three games on the docket tonight – and some best bets – there’s one thing that caught my eye on Monday to lead Tuesday’s “Dew’s Review.”

Dew’s Review: Jaden McDaniels continues to show why he’s one of the best two-way players in the league, dropping 34 points, 10 rebounds and six dimes in the Minnesota Timberwolves’ blowout win over Brooklyn. This season, McDaniels is averaging 18.4 points, 6.2 rebounds and 3.7 assists per game while shooting 55.6 percent from the field and 38.2 percent from 3. He’s taken a massive step forward offensively with Anthony Edwards out, and both he and Ayo Dosunmu are a major reason why the Wolves are true contenders in the West once Ant returns. Minnesota is now 13-5 and has the second-best net rating in the NBA.

Peter’s Point: Can Boston finally break out of this slump? The C’s have lost four games in a row, and their offense has really struggled outside of Jayson Tatum during this stretch. Boston is outside the top 10 in the league in offensive rating, and despite taking a ton of 3-pointers, the C’s are in the bottom half of the league in 3-point percentage. This could just be a mini blip for Boston, but the struggles of Payton Pritchard and Derrick White are something the team can’t afford if it wants to contend for a title in the 2026-27 campaign.

Even with just three games on Tuesday, there are a ton of ways to bet on this NBA Cup action.

I’ve narrowed things down to two picks, as the quest to get back into the green in the 2026-27 season continues.

Peter Dewey NBA Betting Record

2026-27 season record: 46-47 (-7.10 units)

OVERALL (since 2021-22 season): 1667-1575-27 (+23.06 units)

Find Peter Dewey's NBA betting record here (futures included). You can also follow my daily plays on BetStamp here.

NBA Best Bets Today

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Detroit Pistons Moneyline (-135) vs. Orlando Magic

Dallas Mavericks +8.5 (-118) vs. Denver Nuggets

Detroit Pistons Moneyline (-135) vs. Orlando Magic

Last season, the Pistons and Magic played a thrilling first-round playoff series where the No. 8-seeded Magic may have been able to pull off an upset had Franz Wagner not gotten hurt.

Now, the Magic have to take on Detroit without Paolo Banchero, which has led to them being set as home underdogs.

Orlando has turned things around after a slow start, but it was blown out by the Washington Wizards on Sunday. The Magic haven’t exactly had many impressive wins, going 2-6 against teams that are .500 or better. Their best win was on the road against Boston, but their recent surge has been due to the fact that the team played Utah, Sacramento, Milwaukee and Brooklyn all in a 10-day stretch.

Cade Cunningham and the Piston have lost two games in a row – and remain short-handed on Tuesday – yet they’ve dominated teams that are under .500, going 6-1 straight up. Detroit still ranks ninth in the NBA in net rating and fifth in defensive rating despite dropping back-to-back contests.

The Magic gave the Pistons trouble in the playoffs last season, and I wouldn’t be shocked if this is a physical, low-scoring affair. Still, I think that favors a Detroit team that has proven it can defend at a high level. The Magic are just 21st in net rating and 18th in defense in the 2026-27 season.

This is a prime buy-low spot for the Pistons after losses to Toronto and Atlanta.

Dallas Mavericks +8.5 (-118) vs. Denver Nuggets

The Nuggets are on a three-game winning streak, but this team has struggled against the spread all season long.

Denver is just 1-4 against the number when favored at home and 7-8 against the spread overall. So, I don’t mind taking the points with Dallas in this key NBA Cup clash.

The Mavericks (10-7) have won three games in a row, and they’re expected to have Kyrie Irving in the lineup on Tuesday. That is massive for this young team, as the Mavs are 0-3 when Irving sits and 10-4 when he’s in the lineup in the 2026-27 season.

In fact, Dallas is averaging 15.1 fewer points per when Irving sits and has lost all three of those matchups by 15 or more points. So, having the star guard in action significantly improves the Mavs’ chances to win.

While I’m not going to predict a Dallas upset, it certainly can hang around with this Nuggets team. The Mavs are 5-4 against the spread as underdogs (3-3 as road dogs) and rank 17th in the league in net rating.

For comparison, Denver is 14th in net rating and ranks 10 spots lower than Dallas in defensive rating (12th vs. 22nd) so far this season.

I’m selling high on Denver after three wins in a row and taking Dallas in what could be a sneaky upset spot on Tuesday.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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