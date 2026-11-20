Friday’s are for the NBA Cup!

There are nine Cup games on Nov. 20, and several teams are looking to remain undefeated – or get to 2-1 – to keep themselves in the mix to make the quarterfinals later on this year.

So, why don’t we place a few bets on the action? Before I dive into today’s picks, there are a few things that I want to highlight in the Association from the last couple of days.

Dew’s Review: The Memphis Grizzlies are making a real case that they could get a top-six seed in the West. The Grizzlies have played an easy schedule so far this season (10 teams below .500), yet they’ve cleaned up against them, going 8-2. After beating Golden State on Thursday, Cameron Boozer and Co. are 12-4 and have won five games in a row. Barring a massive losing stream, Memphis should at least hover around .500 this season, which should get it in the play-in tournament. However, if it keeps beating up on bad teams, there is a path for the Grizz to get a top-six seed in the West with so many teams dealing with injuries.

Peter’s Point: Friday’s action is filled with intriguing NBA Cup matchups, but I’m turning my focus to the final game of the night with the Houston Rockets taking on the Denver Nuggets. Both of those teams have NBA Finals hopes this season, and Houston won the first meeting between these teams at home by 10 points. However, Denver is coming off its best win of the season – knocking off Boston on Wednesday – and it has a chance to make a statement at home. If there’s one game you watch tonight, make it this one.

A few days ago, I mentioned in this column that all that needs to happen to get back in the green is to chip away each day. Since then, I’ve gone 3-1 and 2-0 over the last two days, hitting 43 of the 85 bets I’ve placed in the 2026-27 season.

Let’s keep the positive momentum going with two plays for tonight’s NBA Cup action.

Peter Dewey NBA Betting Record

2026-27 season record: 43-42 (-4.09 units)

OVERALL (since 2021-22 season): 1664-1570-27 (+26.07 units)

Find Peter Dewey's NBA betting record here (futures included). You can also follow my daily plays on BetStamp here.

NBA Best Bets Today

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Detroit Pistons -7.5 (-104) vs. Toronto Raptors

Keyonte George OVER 23.5 Points (-124)

Detroit Pistons -7.5 (-104) vs. Toronto Raptors

The Pistons are 9-5 against the spread this season, and they’ll get Cade Cunningham back in action (probable) after he sat out the back end of a back-to-back earlier in the week.

Detroit is still short-handed with Duncan Robinson and Jalen Duren out, but I think it’s undervalued at home against the Toronto Raptors.

Toronto doesn’t have Kawhi Leonard, Collin Murray-Boyles or RJ Barrett for this game, and it has slipped outside of the top 10 in the NBA in offensive, defensive and net rating while losing six games in a row. Now, the team hasn’t been at full strength with Leonard and Scottie Barnes missing time, so I wouldn’t worry about the Raptors’ season-long outlook just yet.

However, on Friday, they’re an easy fade candidate.

Toronto is 0-8 straight up against teams that are .500 or better this season, continuing a concerning trend from last year when it went 22-30 against teams that finished .500 or better.

Detroit ranks sixth in defense and is eighth in net rating this season, covering the spread in two of four games as a home favorite. The Pistons also pulled off one of the most impressive wins of the year earlier this week, upsetting the San Antonio Spurs in San Antonio.

I’m willing to lay the points with Detroit on Friday, especially with the Raptors down three starters.

Keyonte George OVER 23.5 Points (-124)

The Utah Jazz are down both Lauri Markkanen and Jaren Jackson Jr. to injuries, which has opened up a ton of work for guard Keyonte George on offense.

A former first-round pick, George is really developing into one of the better guard scorers in the NBA, averaging 21.6 points, 4.1 rebounds and 7.1 assists per game this season while shooting 44.1 percent from the field and 34.7 percent from 3.

George is taking 15.9 shots and 6.5 free throws per game, which gives him a pretty solid floor when it comes to any scoring prop. He’s also scored 30 points in back-to-back games.

Now, George and the Jazz take on the Phoenix Suns, who rank 23rd in the NBA in defensive rating and 19th in opponent points per game. They’ve especially struggled to guard opposing point guards, allowing 36 points to Darius Acuff Jr. earlier this week. Overall, opposing point guards are averaging 30.43 points per game against Phoenix – the fourth-most in the NBA.

With the Jazz down multiple high-usage players on offense, I expect George to get all the looks he wants on Friday. So far this season, the Utah guard has scored 24 or more points in seven of his 15 games.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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