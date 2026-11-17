Tuesday’s NBA action may not feature a lot of games, but there are multiple major matchups between contenders as the fifth week of the season is set to begin.

It’s pretty wild that we’re closing in on the first full month of the campaign, and a couple of revenge matchups are on the menu on Nov. 17:

New York Knicks @ Toronto Raptors

Portland Trail Blazers @ Minnesota Timberwolves

Detroit Pistons @ San Antonio Spurs

Utah Jazz @ Los Angeles Clippers

Charlotte Hornets @ Los Angeles Lakers

The Knicks and Raptors played a thrilling overtime game on Sunday night, with Jalen Brunson once again hitting a clutch shot to send the Knicks home with a win. They’re right back at it in Toronto on Tuesday with Scottie Barnes and the Raptors looking to snap a 14-game losing streak against the defending champs.

In addition to that, the Portland Trail Blazers and Minnesota Timberwolves battle for the second night in a row in a baseball series matchup in Minnesota. The Wolves took Monday’s contest as a 2.5-point favorite and both of these teams are in the top-half of the NBA in net rating through four weeks.

There’s one matchup that I’m saving for today’s edition of Peter’s Point, but first let’s review my favorite thing from yesterday’s eight-game night in the Association.

Dew’s Review: This recent Miami Heat run is starting to look real. The Heat blew out the Houston Rockets (granted Houston was on the second night of a back-to-back) on Monday, and are now 8-6 in the 2026-27 season. My favorite thing from that game? Davion Mitchell (16 points, 10 dimes) continues to play at a high level for Miami, which won even with Bam Adebayo (hip) exiting the game early. Erik Spoelstra has this team humming with eight wins in its last 10 games after an 0-4 start.

Peter’s Point: Cade Cunningham vs. Victor Wembanyama. The game of the night is in San Antonio, as the Spurs put a 12-game winning streak to the test against a Detroit team that was No. 1 in the East last season and is off to an 8-4 start in the 2026-27 campaign. Both of these teams are well rested heading into Tuesday’s game, but I’m intrigued to see how the Spurs’ guard trio of De’Aaron Fox, Dylan Harper and Stephon Castle matches up with Cunningham, who is once again proving to be the engine of this Detroit attack.

Even with only five games on Tuesday, I’ve still found three plays for this slate, including a prop for Scottie Barnes.

Let’s jump right into the breakdown of each of these bets – and their latest odds – on Nov. 17.

Peter Dewey NBA Betting Record

2026-27 season record: 35-40 (-9.95 units)

OVERALL (since 2021-22 season): 1656-1568-27 (+20.21 units)

Find Peter Dewey's NBA betting record here (futures included). You can also follow my daily plays on BetStamp here.

NBA Best Bets Today

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Luka Doncic OVER 4.5 3-Pointers Made (-124)

Scottie Barnes OVER 21.5 Points (-113)

Utah Jazz +6.5 (-113) vs. Los Angeles Clippers

Luka Doncic OVER 4.5 3-Pointers Made (-124)

There hasn't been a better offensive player in the NBA this season than Luka Doncic, as he's averaging 39.0 points, 7.2 rebounds and 7.8 assists per game while shooting 48.6 percent from the field and 40.6 percent from 3.

On Tuesday, I'm looking at his 3-point prop against a Charlotte defense that is dead last in the NBA in opponent 3-point percentage (40.5 percent) and 26th in opponent 3s made per game. With Austin Reaves (heel) out, Doncic should be free to fire from beyond the arc whenever he wants in this matchup.

The six-time All-Star is taking 13.3 3-point attempts per game, averaging 5.4 made 3-pointers per night. That volume is unheard of from beyond the arc, and yet he's still shooting over 40 percent this season.

Doncic has attempted at least 11 3-pointers in 11 of his 12 games, making five or more shots from deep in 10 of them, including Sunday's win over Phoenix with Reaves out.

Scottie Barnes OVER 21.5 Points (-113)

After missing four games with a groin injury, Barnes returned to action on Sunday against New York, dropping 30 points on 13-of-27 shooting (4-for-8 from 3) in over 36 minutes of action.

While the star forward has failed to clear 21.5 points in two of his nine games (finishing with 17 or 0 points in those matchups), he’s been a very reliable scorer for Toronto, especially with Kawhi Leonard (knee) out.

Overall, Barnes is averaging 24.2 points on 20.6 shots per game, hitting 47.6 percent of his attempts from the field. The 3-point shot hasn’t been great for Barnes this season (23.5 percent), but he did make four of them in the loss to New York.

The Knicks are in the top 10 in the league in defensive rating, but I’m taking this prop for Barnes based on volume alone. He’s taken 20 or more shots in four games and was the clear go-to option (27 shots) against the Knicks.

Utah Jazz +6.5 (-113) vs. Los Angeles Clippers

The Utah Jazz have lost 12 games in a row and look like one of the worst teams in the NBA this season, yet I’m buying them on the road as underdogs against the Los Angeles Clippers.

While the Clippers have won two games in a row to get to 4-8 this season, they still rank in the bottom 10 in the league in net rating and remain without wing Brandon Ingram (Achilles). The Clips entered this season with extremely low expectations after the Kawhi Leonard saga, so I don’t love them as three-possession favorites on Tuesday.

While Utah (27th in net rating) is extremely banged up and struggling against the spread, there have been some signs of life from Will Hardy’s team in recent games. Utah had an eight-point loss to San Antonio, a seven-point loss to Houston, a five-point loss to Minnesota and a six-point loss to Miami in the last 10 days.

That’s a step in the right direction, and the team is leaning into Keyonte George and Darryn Peterson as the alphas in this offense.

I don’t want to go as far as the Jazz winning this game, but this streak is going to end at some point, and the Clippers probably shouldn’t be favored by this much against anyone in the NBA.

I’ll take the points with Utah coming off a near-upset win over San Antonio on Sunday.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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