Peter’s Points: NBA Best Bets Today (Predictions, Prop Bets for Steph Curry, Magic vs. 76ers, Kristaps Porzingis)

Day one of the NBA’s Play-In Tournament did not disappoint, and more postseason basketball is set for Wednesday, April 15 with the No. 7 seed in the Eastern Conference on the line.

First, the Philadelphia 76ers (without Joel Embiid) host the Orlando Magic for the No. 7 seed in the East before two Hall of Famers face off for a chance to take on the Phoenix Suns for the No. 8 seed in the West on Friday.

Steph Curry and Kawhi Leonard take the floor in a Golden State Warriors vs. Los Angeles Clippers clash that may be the most intriguing play-in game this week.

After the Charlotte Hornets won a wild game in overtime to start off the play-in tournament, the Portland Trail Blazers pulled off an upset of the Suns on Tuesday night to earn the No. 7 seed in the West.

Charlotte awaits the loser of the Orlando-Philly game, while the winner of the Warriors-Clippers clash will face Phoenix.

A ton is at stake for the playoffs, and it’s only right that we bet on the action on the road to 600 NBA bets this season.

Tuesday was a rough day in Peter’s Points , but I don’t mind the handicaps in that game. LaMelo Ball’s 3-point prop didn’t hit, but he attempted 16 shots from beyond the arc, making only two. Plus, Charlotte struggled overall from beyond the arc, blowing an eight-point lead in the fourth quarter that cost it a chance to cover.

So, let’s bounce back on Wednesday with four players – three props – for two more play-in matchups!

1 Season, 600 Bets: NBA Betting Record

2025-26 season record: 245-204 (-1.04 units)

2024-25 season record: 281-293-5 (-4.94 units)

OVERALL (since 2021-22 season): 1536-1444-27 (+32.11 units)

Find Peter Dewey's NBA betting record here (futures included). You can also follow my daily plays on BetStamp here.

NBA Best Bets Today

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Steph Curry OVER 3.5 3-Pointers Made (-161)

Philadelphia 76ers Moneyline (-130) vs. Orlando Magic

John Collins OVER 4.5 Rebounds (-150)

Kristaps Porzingis UNDER 19.5 Points (-126)

Steph Curry OVER 3.5 3-Pointers Made (-161)

Who doesn’t love a prop for Steph Curry in the postseason?

After missing 27 games in a row with a knee injury, Curry has integrated himself back into the lineup over the last two weeks, and he’s shot the ball well for Golden State.

Curry has made four or more shots from deep in three of his four games since returning to the lineup, and the star guard is extremely undervalued in this market. The greatest shooter of all time almost always is set at 4.5 3-pointers or higher, so I’m jumping on the OVER.

Curry finished the regular season averaging 4.4 made 3-pointers per game, knocking down 39.3 percent of his attempts overall. He should see a slightly expanded role on Wednesday after playing less than 30 minutes in each of his first four games back in the lineup.

The Clippers are just 22nd in the NBA in opponent 3-point percentage and in the bottom half in the NBA in opponent 3-pointers made per game. I will gladly back Curry, who was 4-for-9 from deep in Sunday’s matchup against L.A.

Philadelphia 76ers Moneyline (-130) vs. Orlando Magic

The No. 7 seed in the East is on the line on Wednesday, and I’m fading the Magic after they have continuously disappointed this season.

The Magic came into the season with sky-high expectations that were partially crushed due to injury, but they still fell to the No. 8 seed despite being healthy for most of April.

The Magic finished the regular season 18th in offensive rating, 13th in defensive rating and 25th in effective field goal percentage. They won five of six games to close the regular season, but an inexcusable loss to Boston cost Orlando a chance to be the home team in this matchup.

On Sunday night, an extremely short-handed Boston team upset the Magic, knocking them down to the No. 8 spot. Even with Orlando playing most of its rotation players, it couldn’t find a way to take down a makeshift Boston squad with a lot at stake in terms of playoff positioning.

Orlando is just 18-21 against the spread on the road this season, and I am not sold on this team having the offensive chemistry to upset Philly.

The loss of Embiid is huge for the Sixers, but they had a better offensive rating than Orlando in the regular season and finished just one spot behind the Magic in net rating. Philly also was several games over .500 at home.

Both of these teams have flaws – a lot of Philly’s come on the defensive end – but I believe Tyrese Maxey is the best player in this game and may be able to take it over for the 76ers. The Magic allowed over 26 points per game to opposing point guards in the regular season (sixth-worst in the NBA), which doesn’t bode well for them on the road on Wednesday night.

John Collins OVER 4.5 Rebounds (-150)

John Collins is averaging 5.3 rebounds per game in the 2025-26 season, and he’s cleared this line in two of his three games against Golden State, including a nine-rebound game on Sunday.

Golden State doesn’t have Quinten Post in this matchup, and it already is one of the worst rebounding teams in the NBA. The Warriors finished the regular season 24th in rebound percentage and 18th in opponent rebounds per game.

Collins’ role has fluctuated this season, but he’s still playing over 27 minutes per game. If the Warriors go small, Ty Lue may opt to use Collins as a small-ball center because of his ability to space the floor.

I think the veteran forward is a great bet to hit his season average after easily clearing it on Sunday.

Kristaps Porzingis UNDER 19.5 Points (-126)

If the Warriors are going to win back-to-back road games to earn the No. 8 seed, they’ll need some big showings from trade-deadline addition Kristaps Porzingis.

Since coming to Golden State, KP is averaging 16.1 points on 11.9 shots per game across 15 games. The Warriors are just 4-11 in those matchups, and Porzingis is shooting just 43.3 percent from the field.

During this 15-game stretch, KP has just five games with 20 or more points, and he’s scored 16 or fewer in four appearances this month, including a 12-point game against Los Angeles on Sunday.

Porzingis’ injury history makes it tough to trust him to play much more than half of Wednesday’s game, and he hasn’t been super efficient shooting the ball as a Warrior.

With Curry back in action, I think this prop is a little high for Porzingis, especially since the total in this game is only at 221.5.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.

Claim the latest DraftKings promo code offer today. Sign up and get $300 in bonus bets instantly when you make your first $5 bet and that bet wins.