NBA Finals MVP Odds: Jalen Brunson Favored; Karl-Anthony Towns Undervalued Ahead of Game 3

Through two games of the NBA Finals, there has been a ton of movement in the odds to win the NBA Finals, especially now that the New York Knicks are up 2-0 on the San Antonio Spurs.

Before the series started, Victor Wembanyama was a -185 favorite to win Finals MVP while Jalen Brunson (+210) was the clear No. 2 choice in the odds. Now, there are three players that have a legit shot to win this award in the eyes of oddsmakers, and Karl-Anthony Towns has made by far the biggest move in the market.

NBA Finals MVP Odds

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Jalen Brunson: +110

Karl-Anthony Towns: +170

Victor Wembanyama: +390

Mikal Bridges: +15000

OG Anunoby: +15000

De’Aaron Fox: +18000

Stephon Castle: +18000

Dylan Harper: +25000

Josh Hart: +25000

Devin Vassell: +50000

Landry Shamet: +70000

Miles McBride: +70000

Julian Champagnie: +70000

Towns has jumped from +1800 to +170 to win the Finals MVP, sitting right behind Brunson in the odds. While Brunson has struggled with his shot in this sereis (19-for-56 from the field), oddsmakers are still giving him a slight edge – if the Knicks win this series.

On the Spurs’ side, Wembanyama has dropped all the way to +390 to win the Finals MVP award, which is right in line with the team’s odds to win the title (+380).

Brunson has made a ton of clutch shots in this series, closing things out down the stretch in Game 1 with 13 fourth-quarter points before hitting the game-tying jumper and the game-winning free throw in Game 2.

Still, the efficiency has not been there for the Knicks guard, even though he’s being asked to carry a massive workload (his usage rate is a whopping 40 percent) in this series.

Towns is averaging 19.5 points, 12.5 rebounds and 4.0 assists per game in the Finals, but his biggest contributions have been on the defensive end. He held Wemby to 2-of-12 shooting when he was the primary defender in Game 1, and the Spurs star is just 17-for-42 from the field in this series.

The Knicks have relied on Towns on both ends as an anchor, and he’s delivered with some efficient scoring performances while posting a plus/minus of plus-25 in two games in this series.

Brunson’s late-game heroics may end up earning him this award, but there’s a clear argument that Towns has been the best player for the Knicks so far in this series. He’s worth a look at +170 ahead of Game 3, especially with the Knicks (2.5-point favorites) favored to win.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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Find Peter Dewey's NBA betting record here (futures included). You can also follow my daily plays on BetStamp here.

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