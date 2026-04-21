NBA Finals Odds: Knicks, Nuggets Fall After Game 2 Losses, Thunder Now Odds-On Favorites

A pair of upsets highlighted Monday night’s NBA playoff action, as both No. 3 seeds – New York and Denver – dropped Game 2 at home.

The New York Knicks blew a double-digit second-half lead against the Atlanta Hawks, dropping them from +1800 to +2200 to win the NBA Finals this season in the process. C.J. McCollum torched New York all game long, and Mike Brown’s interesting substitution patterns (New York struggled with Jalen Brunson and Karl-Anthony Towns off the floor), especially in the fourth quarter, cost the Knicks a chance to take a 2-0 series lead into Atlanta.

Now, the Hawks have moved up to +10000 to win the Finals and are +155 to win the series against New York.

In the West, Denver squandered an early lead to lose Game 2 to Minnesota, a concerning sign considering the playoff history between these teams. The Nuggets dropped from +800 to +1100 to win the NBA Finals, though they remain fourth in the latest odds. Minnesota, which fell to 100/1 or worse after losing Game 1, is now +9000 to win the title out of the No. 6 spot.

Denver’s loss also had an impact on the top of the odds, as the Oklahoma City Thunder – who did not play on Monday – moved to -105 to win the title. OKC was set at even money (+100) after winning Game 1 against Phoenix on Sunday, and it seems pretty clear that oddsmakers view Denver as the No. 1 threat to the Thunder in the West.

There was a third game on Monday night, and I’m not forgetting about you, Cleveland fans.

The Cavs took a commanding 2-0 series lead over the Toronto Raptors on Monday, shifting their odds from +1700 to +1400 to win the title. Cleveland is now the clear No. 2 choice in the East after Detroit and New York already lost games at home in their first-round matchups. However, the Cavs did not finish in the top eight in the league in net rating, which has produced every champion since the 1996-97 season.

Since the 1996-97 season, every team that won the NBA Finals finished top 8 in net rating in the regular season.



The eight teams for the 2025-26 season:



1. OKC

2. Pistons

3. Spurs

4. Celtics

5. Knicks

6. Rockets

7. Nuggets

8. Hornets — Peter Dewey (@peterdewey2) April 13, 2026

Here’s a look at the latest odds to win the Finals ahead of three more Game 2 matchups on Tuesday night.

Latest NBA Championship Odds

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Oklahoma City Thunder: -105

San Antonio Spurs: +550

Boston Celtics: +550

Denver Nuggets: +1100

Cleveland Cavaliers: +1400

New York Knicks: +2200

Detroit Pistons: +2800

Los Angeles Lakers: +7500

Minnesota Timberwolves: +9000

Houston Rockets: +10000

Atlanta Hawks: +10000

Philadelphia 76ers: +25000

Orlando Magic: +30000

Toronto Raptors: +50000

Portland Trail Blazers: +70000

Phoenix Suns: +70000

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.

Claim the latest DraftKings promo code offer today. Sign up and get $300 in bonus bets instantly when you make your first $5 bet and that bet wins.