NBA Finals Odds: Knicks, Nuggets Fall After Game 2 Losses, Thunder Now Odds-On Favorites
A pair of upsets highlighted Monday night’s NBA playoff action, as both No. 3 seeds – New York and Denver – dropped Game 2 at home.
The New York Knicks blew a double-digit second-half lead against the Atlanta Hawks, dropping them from +1800 to +2200 to win the NBA Finals this season in the process. C.J. McCollum torched New York all game long, and Mike Brown’s interesting substitution patterns (New York struggled with Jalen Brunson and Karl-Anthony Towns off the floor), especially in the fourth quarter, cost the Knicks a chance to take a 2-0 series lead into Atlanta.
Now, the Hawks have moved up to +10000 to win the Finals and are +155 to win the series against New York.
In the West, Denver squandered an early lead to lose Game 2 to Minnesota, a concerning sign considering the playoff history between these teams. The Nuggets dropped from +800 to +1100 to win the NBA Finals, though they remain fourth in the latest odds. Minnesota, which fell to 100/1 or worse after losing Game 1, is now +9000 to win the title out of the No. 6 spot.
Denver’s loss also had an impact on the top of the odds, as the Oklahoma City Thunder – who did not play on Monday – moved to -105 to win the title. OKC was set at even money (+100) after winning Game 1 against Phoenix on Sunday, and it seems pretty clear that oddsmakers view Denver as the No. 1 threat to the Thunder in the West.
There was a third game on Monday night, and I’m not forgetting about you, Cleveland fans.
The Cavs took a commanding 2-0 series lead over the Toronto Raptors on Monday, shifting their odds from +1700 to +1400 to win the title. Cleveland is now the clear No. 2 choice in the East after Detroit and New York already lost games at home in their first-round matchups. However, the Cavs did not finish in the top eight in the league in net rating, which has produced every champion since the 1996-97 season.
Here’s a look at the latest odds to win the Finals ahead of three more Game 2 matchups on Tuesday night.
Latest NBA Championship Odds
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook
- Oklahoma City Thunder: -105
- San Antonio Spurs: +550
- Boston Celtics: +550
- Denver Nuggets: +1100
- Cleveland Cavaliers: +1400
- New York Knicks: +2200
- Detroit Pistons: +2800
- Los Angeles Lakers: +7500
- Minnesota Timberwolves: +9000
- Houston Rockets: +10000
- Atlanta Hawks: +10000
- Philadelphia 76ers: +25000
- Orlando Magic: +30000
- Toronto Raptors: +50000
- Portland Trail Blazers: +70000
- Phoenix Suns: +70000
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
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Peter is a senior editor for Sports Illustrated Betting. He has worked as a writer and editor for BetSided, NBC Sports, the Connecticut Sun and the Meriden Record-Journal covering the NBA, WNBA, NFL, MLB, and more. A New York City resident, he is a hoops fanatic with a soft spot for his New York Knicks.Follow @peterdewey2