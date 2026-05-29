NBA Finals Odds: Spurs Surge, OKC Falls, Knicks Static As Game 7 Looms 

While the Knicks rest up at home, or in the surgery room if you’re Mitchell Robinson, the San Antonio Spurs and Oklahoma City Thunder are involved in a weird seven-game series where almost every game has ended in a lopsided score.

Nevertheless, after destroying OKC at home in Game 6 to even the Western Conference Finals 3-3, the Spurs' odds to win the NBA title jumped from +550 at DraftKings Sportsbook all the way to +245. They’re third in the odds behind the Thunder and Knicks because they have to win Game 7 on the road in Oklahoma City.

OKC only lost seven times at home in the regular season and once in the playoffs. The Spurs have three of those wins.

The Thunder were -145 at DK to win the Finals after dominating the Spurs at home in Game 5, but they’re now +125 at DK. The Knicks, who swept the Cleveland Cavaliers in the Eastern Conference Finals, are still +200 at DK.

The Thunder are set as -3.5 point home favorites at DK in Game 7, which is Saturday at 8 PM ET. They’re -162 on the moneyline to +136 for the Spurs. The OVER/UNDER is 212.5.

Whichever team wins the West will have homecourt advantage against the Knicks in the Finals. The lookahead lines at DK have the Thunder set as -6.5 point favorites against the Knicks in Game 1, while the Spurs are currently -4.5 point favorites.

Other than the Spurs 122-115 double OT win against OKC in Game 1, every game since has been a blowout. The Thunder outscored the Spurs by 24 in Games 2 and 3, the Spurs beat OKC by 21 in Game 4, the Thunder won Game 5 by 13, and the Spurs won Game 6 by 27. Perhaps Game 7 will be similar to Game 1, when Victor Wembanyama’s heroics led the Spurs to a comeback win.

That was one of three wins the Spurs earned in OKC this year. They went 4-1 against the Thunder overall and were 2-1 in Oklahoma City during the regular season. Overall, they’re now 3-3 in OKC. The rest of the NBA is 4-38.

Finals odds are similar at other top betting sites. FanDuel has the Spurs at +230 and the Thunder at +120 to win the title, and BetMGM has them at +240 and +125, respectively.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.

Register with DraftKings today and get $200 in bonus bets instantly after making a $5 bet . Claim this DraftKings Sportsbook promo code offer by making a $5 deposit and making your first $5 wager.