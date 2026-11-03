NBA MVP Odds: Luka Doncic Skyrockets to Top Spot; Jayson Tatum Rising After First Two Weeks

Two weeks of the 2026-27 NBA season are in the books, and there is a new favorite to win the league’s MVP award.

Los Angeles Lakers superstar Luka Doncic is off to a wild start scoring the ball, leading the Lakers to a 6-2 record in the process. Doncic was a top-five candidate to win the MVP entering the season, but he’s since moved ahead of San Antonio Spurs star Victor Wembanyama as the favorite in this market.

Doncic’s lead is small (+200 to Wemby's +220), but there is a path for the Lakers star to capture his first-ever MVP. Not only is L.A.’s roster built perfectly around Doncic as the offensive hub, but injuries to the Oklahoma City Thunder have opened the door for the Lakers to earn a top-three seed, which has become essential in winning this award. Since 1983, only two MVPs have taken home the hardware while not finishing in the top three in their respective conference.

Jalen Williams, Chet Holmgren and Cason Wallace all going down for the Thunder has impacted Shai Gilgeous-Alexander’s MVP odds as he seeks a third in a row. While the injuries lower the Thunder’s ceiling – and thus Shai’s MVP case takes a hit – he also may have a narrative behind him if the Thunder don’t take a major step back.

There are five players sitting at 10/1 to win MVP and just eight players at 40/1 or better with stars like Tyrese Haliburton, Anthony Edwards and others potentially out of the MVP race for good due to injuries. Edwards’ odds have been taken off the board while Haliburton is down to +15000 to win MVP this season.

Here’s a look at the odds and the players making the biggest moves in the market through the first two weeks of the 2026-27 season.

2026-27 NBA MVP Odds

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Luka Doncic: +200

Victor Wembanyama: +220

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander: +400

Nikola Jokic: +900

Jayson Tatum: +1000

Giannis Antetokounmpo: +2500

Tyrese Maxey: +4000

Cade Cunningham: +4000

Jalen Brunson: +10000

Cooper Flagg: +10000

Tyrese Haliburton: +15000

Jaylen Brown: +15000

Donovan Mitchell: +15000

Kevin Durant: +20000

Steph Curry: +25000

LaMelo Ball: +25000

Devin Booker: +25000

No other player is shorter than +30000 to win MVP this season.

Luka Doncic Jumps Into Top Spot in NBA MVP Odds

Doncic has been unstoppable in his first seven games of the 2026-27 season, averaging 38.3 points, 8.0 rebounds and 8.1 assists per game while shooting 49.7 percent from the field and 42.7 percent from 3-point range. Doncic leads the NBA in scoring, shots per game, 3s per game and free throws per game through the first two weeks.

The former first-round round pick has won a scoring title before, and he appears to be on his way to a historic offensive season with the Lakers retooling this roster around him in the offseason.

Doncic has over 40 points in four of his seven games, including back-to-back wins on Sunday and Monday that officially pushed him into the No. 1 spot in the odds.

The MVP case for Luka is simple: He may be the best offensive player in the game right now, and the Lakers (6-2) are firmly in the mix for a top-three seed. The last two seasons, L.A. has finished in third and fourth in the West, and Doncic’s health may be the only thing that can stop him from his best MVP finish of his career.

With the Thunder far from a lock to finish in the top two in the West, Doncic has a real case to win this away, and the market has adjusted as a result.

Jayson Tatum Rising in NBA MVP Conversation During Boston’s Fast Start

Boston Celtics star Jayson Tatum entered the season at +1800 to win the MVP, but he’s already down to +1000 after two weeks of action.

The C’s lost on Monday night, but they’re still 5-2 so far this season with some quality wins over the New York Knicks and Orlando Magic. Tatum was one of my favorite MVP bets before the season, as he finally has the reins as the true leader in Boston.

Joe Mazzulla’s Celtics teams have been regular-season win machines, and that could help Tatum finish with a top-three spot in the conference.

Overall, the star forward is averaging 27.0 points, 6.0 rebounds and 7.9 assists per game while shooting 41.8 percent from the field and 22.9 percent from 3. The 3-point shooting (and shooting overall) should improve, and Tatum was a First-Team All-NBA selection in four straight seasons before an Achilles injury cost him most of last year.

He’s trending in the right direction through two weeks.

Tyrese Maxey Enters Fringe NBA MVP Conversation

The Philadelphia 76ers are off to a fast start in the East at 7-1, and guard Tyrese Maxey has emerged as the team’s top MVP candidate.

Maxey (+4000) and Jaylen Brown (+15000) lead the way in this market for the Sixers, but it’s been clear that Maxey is the go-to guy on offense for Philly.

So far this season, the University of Kentucky product is averaging 29.1 points, 4.1 rebounds and 5.3 assists per game while shooting 50.3 percent from the field and 33.9 percent from 3. Maxey was an All-NBA selection for the first time last season, and he’s taking an impressive 20.4 shots per game despite all the ball-dominant options in Philly.

He’s one of the biggest risers in this market since the start of the season.

Can SGA Three-Peat as MVP?

Gilgeous-Alexander is back to +400 to win the MVP, and he’s coming off a monster 43-point game in a road win over Cleveland on Monday night.

It was always going to be tough for SGA to three-peat as the MVP since only a couple of players in league history have done so (Bill Russell, Larry Bird, Wilt Chamberlain), but there is a narrative there for the star guard.

The Thunder have lost Jalen Wlliams and Cason Wallace for most – if not all – of the season and Chet Holmgren is out at least the next two months. If OKC remains in the mix for the No. 1 seed in the West, it’s going to take some historic scoring numbers from SGA, and if he accomplishes that it may be enough to swing voters towards him.

Still, given the team’s expected step back in the regular season, SGA is a risky MVP bet at this price.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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Find Peter Dewey's NBA betting record here (futures included). You can also follow my daily plays on BetStamp here.

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