NBA Playoff Odds for Every Team in 2026-27 Season (Knicks Top Loaded Eastern Conference, Six Playoff Locks in West)

The 2026-27 NBA season is just days away, and all 30 NBA teams have their sights set on earning a playoff spot, especially with the league’s new anti-tanking rules.

That’s right, this season it is a disadvantage to end up in the bottom three – or the relegation zone – as those teams will have a lower chance of earning the No. 1 pick in the 2027 NBA Draft. The goal of this draft reform is to discourage tanking and hopefully amp up the race for the play-in tournament in the process.

Only eight teams will make the postseason in each conference, but the play-in tournament still gives the No. 9 and No. 10 seeds a chance to play their way in. The 2024-25 Miami Heat went from the No. 10 seed at the end of the regular season to the No. 8 seed, and it’s possible that happens for another team in the 2026-27 season with a loaded Eastern Conference.

In the East, 10 different teams are set at minus odds to make the playoffs, even though only eight can make it. That offers some interesting betting options, as multiple squads that will be in the play-in tournament mix are set at plus-money to miss the postseason.

Out West, there is a clear top six based on the odds, with San Antonio (-20000) and Oklahoma City (-20000) leading the way. Nine teams are set at minus odds to make the playoffs, although the Golden State Warriors (-105 to make the playoffs) are also -115 to miss the postseason.

Before the 2025-26 season begins, let’s examine the playoff picture in both conferences and highlight a few teams that could move up – or down – in this market as the season goes on.

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Eastern Conference Playoff Odds

New York Knicks: -1400

Philadelphia 76ers: -750

Boston Celtics: -750

Cleveland Cavaliers: -500

Detroit Pistons: -450

Miami Heat: -270

Toronto Raptors: -260

Indiana Pacers: -200

Atlanta Hawks: -145

Orlando Magic: -135

Charlotte Hornets: +150

Washington Wizards: +310

Chicago Bulls: +1000

Milwaukee Bucks: +1800

Brooklyn Nets: +3000

The Knicks, Celtics, 76ers, Cavs and Pistons appear to be the top-five teams in the East in the eyes of oddsmakers, and that is also reflected in their win total projections for this season.

I think there’s an argument to be made that Miami, Atlanta or Orlando will miss the playoffs, as it’s hard to see three teams from that division all getting into the top eight, especially since Miami and Orlando have some major injury concerns.

I also expected the Charlotte Hornets to take a bit of a step back on offense after moving LaMelo Ball in the offseason. They’re only projected to win 38.5 games in the 2026-27 season.

Kawhi Leonard may be the biggest X-Factor in the East, as he’s one of the league’s best players when healthy and is a major upgrade over Brandon Ingram for a Toronto team that won 46 games last season. If healthy, Leonard could have the Raptors in the mix for a top-three seed.

Here’s my playoff projection for the East, and I’ll note that I took Miami to miss the playoffs as part of my preseason column coming on Monday.

Top 6: Boston, New York, Toronto, Philadelphia, Indiana, Cleveland

Play-In: Detroit, Miami, Atlanta Orlando

Western Conference Playoff Odds

San Antonio Spurs: -20000

Oklahoma City Thunder: -20000

Denver Nuggets: -1100

Minnesota Timberwolves: -900

Houston Rockets: -525

Los Angeles Lakers: -400

Portland Trail Blazers: -220

Phoenix Suns: -120

Golden State Warriors: -105

Utah Jazz: +130

Dallas Mavericks: +220

Memphis Grizzlies: +600

New Orleans Pelicans: +700

Los Angeles Clippers: +700

Sacramento Kings: +2200

The top six in the West is very, very clear based on these odds, and I think there’s a real chance that a team like Utah or Dallas gets into the playoffs with the flaws that Portland, Golden State and Phoenix have.

The top six is where all the action should be, and the Timberwolves have a chance to really improve on offense in the 2026-27 season with LaMelo Ball taking some of the pressure off of Anthony Edwards as a ball-handler.

I am a little shocked by the Lakers’ playoff odds (sixth in the West), since they’ve been the No. 3 and No. 4 seed in the last two seasons. Luka Doncic should be good enough – if healthy – to have them right back in that range.

Utah may be my favorite plus-money playoff bet, as a core of Darryn Peterson, Keyonte George, Lauri Markkanen and Jaren Jackson Jr. is really exciting. Plus, Will Hardy has been forced to reign this team in when it won too much in recent seasons with the Jazz tanking for a top pick. That won’t happen with the league’s new lottery rules and the fact that Utah landed the elite top pick in Peterson in the 2026 NBA Draft.

Here’s my projection for the West:

Top 6: OKC, San Antonio, Minnesota, Denver, LAL, Houston

Play-In: Utah, Phoenix, Portland, Golden State

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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