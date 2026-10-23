NC State vs. Stanford Prediction, Odds and Key Players to Watch for College Football Week 8

The NC State Wolfpack visit the Stanford Cardinal for an ACC clash on Friday night.

NC State is looking to bounce back from a loss at home to Wake Forest last week, as the Wolfpack lost 38-14 as +4.5 underdogs. They had won their previous two games, including an upset over Louisville.

On the other hand, Stanford lost two games in a row before beating up on Elon to get back on track. They won 34-7 as -33.5 home favorites.

NC State got a 59-28 home win against Stanford in the inaugural meeting between these schools back in 2024.

Let’s take a look at the odds, players to watch and my prediction for this Week 8 matchup.

NC State vs. Stanford Odds, Spread and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread

NC State -7 (-110)

Stanford +7 (-110)

Moneyline

NC State: -275

Stanford: +225

Total

55.5 (Over -102/Under -118)

NC State vs. Stanford How to Watch

Date: Friday, Oct. 23

Time: 10:30 p.m. ET

Venue: Stanford Stadium

How to Watch (TV): ESPN

NC State record: 3-3

Stanford record: 3-4

NC State vs. Stanford Key Players to Watch

CJ Bailey, Quarterback, NC State Wolfpack

CJ Bailey has been the starter at NC State for each of his first three years with the Wolfpack. He struggled a bit in his freshman year with 17 touchdowns and 10 interceptions, but improved to a ratio of 25 touchdowns to 9 interceptions last season.

So far this year, Bailey has taken a bit of a step back with nine touchdowns and four interceptions, but his 1,507 passing yards rank 41st in the nation.

Bailey has good memories against Stanford, though, completing 18 of 20 passes for three touchdowns in that 59-28 win during his freshman year.

NC State vs. Stanford Prediction and Pick

Stanford has been extremely hit or miss so far this season. The Cardinal upset Georgia Tech at home, but then couldn’t hold their own at Wake Forest or Notre Dame. They were big underdogs in those games, to be fair, but lost 57-3 as +14.5 ‘dogs and 58-7 with a spread of +40.5.

NC State just played Wake Forest last week, and while the Demon Deacons were on the road, the Wolfpack were at least able to put up 14 points against them. They’ve also gotten a bit better in their two road games, losing 35-31 at Vanderbilt after falling 34-8 at Virginia to open the season.

It’s tough to take a team looking for its first road win, especially as the favorite, but that’s what I’m doing in this one.

Pick: NC State -7 (-110)

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Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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