New Jaxson Dart Injury Update Crushes Giants' Super Bowl Odds in 2026 Season

The New York Giants reportedly could be without Jaxson Dart for the rest of the 2026 season after he suffered a knee injury on Monday night against the Los Angeles Rams.

According to NFL insider Adam Schefter, Dart's knee injury is worse than initially though and he's now facing the possibility of season-ending surgery. It's a massive blow to a Giants team that looked great in Week 1 with the second-year quarterback at the controls.

Breaking: Further testing today revealed Giants QB Jaxson Dart’s knee injury is worse than initially thought, and the team and Dart now are facing the possibility of season-ending knee surgery, sources tell ESPN.



Of all the QB injuries suffered in Week 2, Dart’s is turning out… pic.twitter.com/mZkEiyv4kW — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) September 22, 2026

The Giants lost in Week 2 to the Rams with Dart missing almost all of the game, and their Super Bowl odds have plummeted at DraftKings Sportsbook with Schefter's latest report.

New York jumped up to +4500 to win the Super Bowl after taking down Dallas in Week 1, but it's now all the way back at +7000 to win it all this season, behind 0-2 teams like the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Indianapolis Colts.

It's hard to imagine the Giants going on a major run without Dart, especially since Winston struggled in Week 2. The veteran completed just 11 of his 27 pass attempts (40.7 percent) for 111 yards and a pick against L.A.

The New York offense is facing a pretty clear downgrade from Dart to Winston after it diced up the Cowboys in Week 1. Dart threw for 230 yards and three scores in that game, adding 54 rushing yards on the ground on 11 carries.

If Dart does miss the rest of the season, the Giants are an extreme long shot to make the playoffs in the NFC. Following Schefter's report, New York dropped to +205 to make the postseason.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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