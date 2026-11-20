The New Mexico Lobos visit the Wyoming Cowboys in a Mountain West showdown on Friday night.

New Mexico saw its six-game winning streak come to an end last week with a 21-17 loss to UNLV. The Lobos were -19.5 favorites in that home loss.

Meanwhile, Wyoming has won five games in a row after a 1-2 stretch. That includes an upset win at UNLV two weeks ago.

The Cowboys have won three straight against New Mexico, including 49-45 in their most recent meeting in 2024.

Let’s take a look at the odds, players to watch and my prediction for this Week 12 matchup.

New Mexico vs. Wyoming Odds, Spread and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread

New Mexico -7.5 (-108)

Wyoming +7.5 (-112)

Moneyline

New Mexico -305

Wyoming: +245

Total

37.5 (Over -108/Under -112)

New Mexico vs. Wyoming How to Watch

Date: Friday, Nov. 20

Time: 9:00 p.m. ET

Venue: War Memorial Stadium

How to Watch (TV): FS1

New Mexico record: 8-2

Wyoming record: 7-3

New Mexico vs. Wyoming Key Players to Watch

Scottre Humphrey, Running Back, New Mexico Lobos

Scottre Humphrey has been a key part of New Mexico’s offense this season. He’s in his second year with the Lobos after spending two years at Montana State to start his collegiate career.

Humphrey’s 14 rushing touchdowns rank eighth in the nation and are two shy of his career-high of 16, recorded two years ago at Montana State. His 736 rushing yards rank 43rd in the country as well.

The running back has scored in all but one game this season: New Mexico’s 14-6 loss at Oklahoma in Week 3. He has five touchdowns in his last three games, including one last week against UNLV.

New Mexico vs. Wyoming Prediction and Pick

I’m tempted to take Wyoming outright on Friday night. The Cowboys are 4-0 at home this season, while the Lobos are 4-1 on the road and are coming off a rough loss to UNLV.

However, I’ll play it safer with Wyoming on the spread in this one. New Mexico had back-to-back 21-16 wins earlier this season as -4.5 home favorites and -16.5 road favorites.

The Cowboys are rolling right now and should be able to keep this a one-score game.

Pick: Wyoming +7.5 (-112)

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Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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