NFL ATS Betting Predictions and Picks for Every Game in Week 1 (Can Packers Cover in NFC North Duel vs. Lions?)
The long offseason is finally over, it's time for the 2025 NFL season to finally begin.
There are 16 games on tap for the opening week, including a game on Friday night between the Kansas City Chiefs and Los Angeles Chargers in Brazil. Throughout the season, I'm going to give you my pick against the spread for every single game. If you want to hear me do a deep dive on all my best bets, you can find them in this week's edition of the Road to 272 Bets.
Let's take a look into my spread picks for all NFL Week 1 games.
NFL Week 1 Spread Picks
All odds listed below are via DraftKings Sportsbook
Cowboys vs. Eagles Spread Pick
- Pick: Cowboys +8.5 (-115)
Chiefs vs. Chargers Spread Pick
- Pick: Chiefs -3 (-115)
Bengals vs. Browns Spread Pick
- Bengals -5.5 (-108)
Giants vs. Commanders Spread Pick
- Pick: Giants +6 (-112)
Cardinals vs. Saints Spread Pick
- Pick: Cardinals -6.5 (-110)
Steelers vs. Jets Spread Pick
- Pick: Steelers -3 (-102)
Dolphins vs. Colts Spread Pick
- Pick: Dolphins +1.5 (-118)
Raiders vs. Patriots Spread Pick
- Pick: Raiders +3 (-118)
Panthers vs. Jaguars Spread Pick
- Pick: Panthers +3.5 (-120)
Titans vs. Broncos Spread Pick
- Pick: Titans +8.5 (-112)
49ers vs. Seahawks Spread Pick
- Pick: 49ers -2.5 (-112)
Lions vs. Packers Spread Pick
- Pick: Packers -2.5 (-115)
Texans vs. Rams Spread Pick
- Pick: Texans +3 (-112)
Ravens vs. Bills Spread Pick
- Pick: Ravens +1.5 (-118)
Vikings vs. Bears Spread Pick
- Pick: Bears +1.5 (-108)
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
