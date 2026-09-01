NFL Defensive Player of the Year Odds for 2026 Season: Myles Garrett Favored To Repeat As DPOY

We had a repeat winner of the NFL Defensive Player of the Year award for the 2025 season with Cleveland Browns defensive end Myles Garrett taking home the honors for the second time in three years.

Garrett received all 50 first-place votes for the NFL DPOY, running away with the award.

Can Myles Garrett put up another award-winning season, this time with the Los Angeles Rams?

Let’s take a look at some of the 2026 NFL Defensive Player of the Year odds.

NFL Defensive Player of the Year Odds for 2026 Season

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Myles Garrett +450

Will Anderson Jr. +700

Aidan Hutchinson +850

Maxx Crosby +1200

Nik Bonitto +1200

Nick Bosa +1800

T.J. Watt +2000

Brian Burns +2000

Trey Hendrickson +2500

Jared Verse +2500

Jalen Carter +2800

Danielle Hunter +2800

Fred Warner +3500

Abdul Carter +3500

Kyle Hamilton +4500

Quinyon Mitchell +5000

Micah Parsons +5000

Josh Hines-Allen +5000

Devon Witherspoon +5000

Derek Stingley Jr. +5000

Cooper DeJean +5000

Christian Gonzalez +5000

Myles Garrett is the favorite to repeat in 2026, which comes as no surprise. He dominated with 23 sacks in his record-setting season, and he’s now on a better team in Los Angeles.

There are two players with odds shorter than 10-to-1 trying to take him down, though.

Will Anderson Jr. has put up double digit sack totals in each of the last two seasons for the Houston Texans and was the runner-up for last year’s award. He won the Defensive Rookie of the Year with seven sacks in 2023.

Aidan Hutchinson is back in the mix now after being the favorite before last season. He ended up receiving 8.4% of the vote despite registering career-highs with 14.5 sacks, 54 tackles, and four forced fumbles. Keep an eye on the Lions end this year

Micah Parsons was up in the mix at +700 earlier in the offseason, but his injury has dropped his odds all the way down to +5000. The Packers are hoping that he can return by Week 6.

Garrett is the rightful favorite here, but these guys are going to be right in the mix behind him.

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Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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