NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year Odds for 2026 Season: – publish Sept. 3
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No awards race is as wide open every NFL season as the competition for Defensive Rookie of the Year.
Last year, it was Browns' lineback Carson Schwesinger, who was virtually off the odds board at the start of the year, who ended up winning the award. The second-round pick out of UCLA racked up 67 solo tackles, 2.5 sacks, and two interceptions en route to winning it.
Will we see another long-shot win this season? Let's take a look at the odds list for Defensive Rookie of the Year as we approach the opening kickoff of the 2026 campaign.
2026 Defensive Rookie of the Year Odds
- Rueben Bain Jr. +470
- David Bailey+500
- Caleb Downs+700
- Sonny Styles +750
- Arvell Reese +850
- Mansoor Delane +1000
- Jacob Rodriguez +1500
- Akheem Mesidor +1500
- Malachi Lawrence +2700
- Dillon Thieneman +3300
- Keldric Faulk +3500
- CJ Allen +3500
- T.J. Parker +4000
- Bryce Boettcher +5000
- Cashius Howell +5000
- Caleb Banks +5000
- Peter Woods +5000
- Emmanuel McNeil-Warren +5000
- D'Angelo Ponds +6000
Rueben Bain Jr. of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers enters the regular season as the +470 favorite to be named Defensive Rookie of the Year, an implied probability of 17.54%.
The former Miami Hurricane was drafted with the 15th overall pick by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, and he's now expected to immediately become their biggest threat for their pass rush, an area that left a lot to be desired last season.
Close behind Bain Jr. are David Bailey of the New York Jets, Caleb Down of the Dallas Cowboys, Sonny Styles of the Washington Commanders, and Arvell Reese of the New York Giants.
The award has been won by several different defensive positions over the years. Schwesinger won it as a lineback last year. Jared Verse and Will Anderson won it as pass rushers in the two years prior. Sauce Gardner won it as a cornerback in 2022.
With that being said, if Downs can win the award, he will become the first safety since Mark Carrier in 1990 to win the award.
As is the case with most awards, expect the odds to move rapidly as we get a few weeks into the season.
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Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
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Originally from Nova Scotia, Iain MacMillan is a senior editor covering betting, with a focus on NFL, NHL, and golf. He hosts the Bacon Bets Podcast and has been featured on VSIN, BetQL and Monumental Sports Network. He is a member of the Metropolitan Golf Writers Association and his beloved Falcons and Maple Leafs break his heart on a yearly basis.Follow iainmacbets