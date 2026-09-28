NFL MVP Odds: Brock Purdy Closing Gap on Josh Allen; Lamar Jackson, Trevor Lawrence Rising

A ton of upsets graced the NFL in Week 3 of the 2026 season, and it has caused a slight shakeup in the odds to win the MVP in the 2026 season.

In fact, it’s pretty clear that quarterbacks leading 3-0 teams (Josh Allen, Brock Purdy, Patrick Mahomes) are in the driver’s seat in this market.

Only one game remains in Week 3, and the only real MVP candidate playing on Monday is Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts (+2200) since Caleb Williams (+6000) has fallen way back in the odds since he’s dealing with a hamstring injury. Williams is expected to miss multiple weeks after he went down in Week 2 in a loss to Minnesota.

Allen remains the MVP favorite through three weeks even though he had by far his worst showing of the season on Sunday. Allen was picked twice and did not throw a score in a win over the Los Angeles Chargers, but he did rush for two more touchdowns to help the Bills remain undefeated.

There is a serious chasing pack behind Allen, including four players that are priced at +850 or shorter. The biggest threat is San Francisco 49ers star Brock Purdy, who dazzled once again in a win over the Arizona Cardinals, securing a lead over Seattle and Los Angeles in the NFC West.

Purdy saw the biggest jump in his odds among the top contenders, but there are a ton of players to watch in the MVP race as we prepare for October and Week 4.

2026 NFL MVP Odds

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Josh Allen: +270

Brock Purdy: +450

Lamar Jackson: +600

Patrick Mahomes: +750

Joe Burrow: +850

Dak Prescott: +1400

Trevor Lawrence: +1400

Jalen Hurts: +2200

Matthew Stafford: +2800

Tyler Shough: +3500

Jared Goff: +4500

Bo Nix: +4500

Jahmyr Gibbs: +5000

Jaxon Smith-Njigba: +5000

Drake Maye: +6000

Caleb Williams: +6000

Kenneth Walker III: +7500

Kyler Murray: +8000

Derrick Henry: +8000

Justin Herbert: +10000

Bryce Young: +10000

CJ Stroud: +10000

Bijan Robinson: +10000

Brock Purdy Surges in NFL MVP Race

It’s becoming clearer that Purdy is the No. 2 candidate to win MVP, as he turned in yet another monster game in a win over Arizona on Sunday.

Purdy has benefitted from back-to-back easy games against the Dolphins and Cardinals, but he’s still completed well over 70 percent of his passes for 789 yards, nine scores and one pick. He’s also added 93 yards and a score on the ground.

After making a major move up the board in Week 2, Purdy has come down from +850 to +450 after leading San Francisco to a 3-0 start. With Seattle and Los Angeles already having dropped a game, the 49ers are in a great spot to win the NFC West, especially since they play a third-place schedule in 2026.

Lamar Jackson’s Comeback Win vs. Cowboys Boosts MVP Case

The Baltimore Ravens had a wild comeback win over the Dallas Cowboys in Week 3, riding a solid game from Jackson, who threw for two scores and added 50 yards on the ground.

Jackson’s biggest play was completing a huge pass over the middle with less than five seconds left in regulation to set up a game-winning field goal by Tyler Loop. Baltimore is now 2-1 this season with impressive wins over Indy and Dallas.

Jackson jumped up to third in the odds to win MVP, and he’s in a great spot to maintain that ranking in Week 4 with the Tennessee Titans up next in Week 4.

Josh Allen Remains NFL MVP Favorite

Josh Allen was far from sharp in Week 3, throwing a pair of interceptions in a win over Los Angeles, but he did salvage the day with two scores on the ground.

Allen has contributed 11 total scores (five passing, six rushing) in the 2026 season, the Bills are a perfect 3-0 and the favorite to win the AFC in 2026. There’s a little worry with Allen throwing two picks in a turnover-laden day by the Buffalo offense, but oddsmakers aren’t moving him out of the top spot in this market if the Bills keep on winning.

Trevor Lawrence Rising in NFL MVP Odds

For the second time in three weeks, the Jacksonville Jaguars picked up a blowout win at home, this time dismantling the defending AFC champion New England Patriots.

Jacksonville’s defense gave Drake Maye fits all game long, but Lawrence tossed three scores in the win and decided to pull up one yard short that cost him a rushing score that he could’ve added to his ledger. Through three games, Lawrence has thrown seven scores and just two picks, and the Jaguars (2-1) are in the driver’s seat to win the AFC South with Houston sitting at 0-3 and Indianapolis at 1-2.

Honorable Mention(s): It’s very rare that a non-quarterback wins the NFL MVP (nobody has done it since Adrian Peterson back in 2012), but there are two I want to highlight this week. Jaxon Smith-Njigba (+5000) continued his wild start to the season with Sam Darnold back, catching 10 passes for 128 yards and two scores in a loss against Washington. This season, JSN already has 405 receiving yards, six receiving touchdowns and 27 catches in three games. He’s been by far the most important player for Seattle on offense. In a similar vein, Jahmyr Gibbs has been the go-to guy for the Detroit Lions, and he’s also +5000 to win the MVP. Gibbs had 99 rushing yards, 65 receiving yards and three scores in Week 3 against the New York Jets. He’s now up to over 300 rushing yards, over 150 receiving yards and six touchdowns in 2026. There is still a case for Jared Goff with the Lions facing an easy schedule, even though he’s at +4500 to win MVP. Detroit could end up with a top seed in the NFC, and Goff has thrown eight scores with no picks while completing over 70 percent of his passes. Bo Nix (+4500) saw his odds jump from +5000 to +4500 after a three-touchdown second half in an upset win over the Rams. Nix hasn't been great this season, but the Broncos are suddenly 2-1 and back in the mix for a top seed in the AFC.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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