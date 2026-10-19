NFL MVP Odds: Josh Allen Back in Top Spot Over Brock Purdy; C.J. Stroud, Drake Maye, Bryce Young All Rise

A two-man race atop the NFL MVP odds has swung back in Josh Allen’s favor after Sunday’s action in Week 6 of the 2026 season.

Allen and the Buffalo Bills are now 5-1 heading into their bye week, and the star quarterback threw a pair of scores in a win over the Las Vegas Raiders. He’s now inside 2/1 at +190 to win the MVP, taking the top spot back from San Francisco 49ers star Brock Purdy, who held the honor after Week 5 .

Purdy (+275) still has a game in Week 6, as he and the 49ers take on the Washington Commanders on Monday night. Ironically, Allen was in the same spot in Week 5 and had a huge game to put himself back into the top spot in the odds.

There are five players sitting at 10/1 or better in the odds to win MVP, including Patrick Mahomes (+750) and Trevor Lawrence (+900), who are currently on teams in first place in their respective divisions. Mahomes hasn’t put up massive stats compared to his previous MVP seasons, but Kansas City is 5-0 and coming off a big win over the Los Angeles Chargers to move them to 3-0 against division opponents.

Lawrence and the Jacksonville Jaguars are coming off a Week 6 loss in London, though they’re 4-2 this season and have a two-game cushion atop the AFC South.

Each week, I examine the latest NFL MVP odds to see which players made the biggest moves, who may be a dark horse candidate and how the favorites fared on Sunday.

Allen and Purdy have separated from the pack so far in 2026, but there are a ton of viable candidates as the NFL closes out the first third of the 2026 season.

2026 NFL MVP Odds

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Josh Allen: +190

Brock Purdy: +275

Patrick Mahomes: +750

Trevor Lawrence: +900

Joe Burrow: +1000

Drake Maye: +1400

Lamar Jackson: +1700

Dak Prescott: +3000

Jared Goff: +3500

Matthew Stafford: +4000

Kenneth Walker III: +4000

Jahmyr Gibbs: +4000

Bryce Young: +4500

Jordan Love: +4500

C.J. Stroud: +5500

Caleb Williams: +6500

Jaxon Smith-Njigba: +7000

Bijan Robinson: +7500

No other player has better than +10000 odds to win the MVP.

Josh Allen Takes Top Spot Back in NFL MVP Odds

Allen didn’t have his best game of the season in a win over Las Vegas, but he threw for 255 yards and two scores. Allen had a rare down rushing day (one yard on five carries), which is a pretty stark difference from his 100-yard day against the Los Angeles Rams in Week 5.

The former MVP still has 17 total touchdowns (nine passing, eight rushing) in the 2026 season, and the Bills are in a great spot to land a top spot in the AFC at 5-1. Allen’s dual-threat ability gives him a really solid floor when it comes to his MVP case.

Drake Maye Continues to Rise in NFL MVP Odds

Another week, another jump in the MVP odds for Drake Maye.

The star quarterback led the New England Patriots to a third straight win, and they’re now 4-2 and in a great spot to make the playoffs in the AFC. Maye threw for three scores in Week 6, and he’s up to 10 touchdown passes in his last three games.

The MVP runner-up in the 2025 season, Maye has gone from +4000 to +1600 to +1400 to win MVP over the last three weeks.

C.J. Stroud Makes MVP Statement in London Win

The Houston Texans may only be 2-4, but C.J. Stroud’s impressive 2026 season is finally getting some love.

Stroud has thrown for over 300 yards in three games and 260 or more yards in five of his six games, even with Nico Collins missing time. Stroud has nine touchdown passes and just one pick in 2026, adding 71 yards and a score on the ground.

Houston has a favorable schedule coming up, and it could be over .500 by the time Week 10 rolls around. That would certainly improve Stroud’s case, and he’s jumped from outside 10/1 all the way to +5500 with Houston’s last two wins.

Bryce Young Continues Strong Start to 2026 Season

Carolina’s Bryce Young has led his team to a top-10 showing in EPA/Play this season, and he moved from +5000 to +4500 to win MVP after another win in Week 5.

Young threw for 281 yards and two scores on Sunday, his fifth straight game with at least 280 passing yards. He has 11 touchdown passes and just two picks, and Carolina is in the driver’s seat to win the NFC South after a 3-2 start.

Honorable Mention(s): The Kansas City Chiefs are 5-0, and Patrick Mahomes (+750) is one of the leading candidates to win MVP. But, should it really be Kenneth Walker III (+4000)? The star running back entered Sunday averaging 6.2 yards per carry, and he decided to build on that with 19 carries for 128 yards and two scores in a win over the Los Angeles Chargers. The signing of the offseason, Walker has been a more impactful player for the Chiefs through five games. Brock Purdy (+275) has a very favorable matchup on Monday night with a shaky Washington secondary as he looks to match Josh Allen’s performance from Week 6. Caleb Williams (+6500) is BACK. The former No. 1 overall pick returned from a three-week absence and threw for over 300 yards and a score in a 31-point showing against the Atlanta Falcons. Jared Goff (+3500) still is an interesting bet in this market even though he was on the bye in Week 6.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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