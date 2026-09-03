NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year Odds for 2026 Season: Jeremiyah Love Will Enter Season as Favorite

One of the most exciting award races in the NFL each season is the race for Offensive Rookie of the Year.

Typically, it's a quarterback who's a shoo-in for the award, but with this year's draft being a relatively weak quarterback class and Fernando Mendoza not being the starter in Week 1 for the Las Vegas Raiders, this year's competition is wide open.

Let's take a look at the top 15 names on the odds list to win the award ahead of the 2026 NFL season.

2026 Offensive Rookie of the Year Odds

Odds via FanDuel Sportsbook

Jeremiyah Love +470

Carnell Tate +550

Fernando Mendoza +600

Jadarian Price +650

De'Zhaun Stribling +850

Makai Lemon +1500

KC Concepcion +2000

Ja'Kobi Lane +2200

Denzel Boston +2200

Carson Beck +2500

Caleb Douglas +4500

Mike Washington Jr. +4500

Antonio Williams +5000

Jonah Coleman +5500

Omar Cooper Jr. +5500

Jeremiyah Love, the rookie running back for the Arizona Cardinals, is set as the betting favorite at +470, an implied probability of 17.54%. While there's a strong argument to be made that he's the most skilled and talented offensive rookie, it's hard not to think about Ashton Jeanty from a year ago, who also entered the season as the favorite to win the award. Unfortunately for Jeanty, the Raiders still had one of the worst rosters in the NFL, along with one of the worst offensive lines, leaving him no room to run.

He finished the season averaging a measly 3.7 yards per carry, while never being in the conversation for Offensive Rookie of the Year. Now, Love is in an extremely similar situation on a Cardinals team that's favored to have the worst record in the NFL.

That's why in my NFL season betting preview, 32 Bets for 32 Teams, I made the case for Love's former Notre Dame teammate, Jadarian Price:

Almost every name at the top of the odds list to win Offensive Rookie of the Year gives me pause. Jeremiyah Love will play behind one of the worst offensive lines in the league; Fernando Mendoza may not start enough games; Jordyn Tyson will be the No. 2 receiver on a bad Saints team; Carnell Tate has a huge question mark in Cam Ward throwing him the ball; and Makai Lemon will be a No. 2 or No. 3 receiver for the Eagles. That leaves Jadarian Price, the Seahawks' rookie running back, as the one player near the top of the odds list who's in a favorable position.

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