NFL Playoff Odds for Every Team After First Month of 2026 Season

We're four weeks into the 2026 NFL season, and the playoff picture is already becoming more clear!

The betting odds are for more than just placing wagers; they also give us a great look at the probability of things happening. In this article, we're going to take a look at the current playoff picture, each team's odds to make it, and then I'll break down a bet I like on a team to make the playoffs and a bet on a team to miss the playoffs.

All odds listed in this article are via DraftKings Sportsbook

2026 NFL Playoff Odds

NFC Playoff Standings and Odds

Vikings -290 49ers -1000 Giants +280 Panthers +154 Bears -170 Seahawks -310 Rams -310

Falcons +160

Lions -108

Packers +230

Eagles +130

Cowboys -140

Commanders +690

Saints +220

Cardinals +1900

Buccaneers +810

AFC Playoff Standings and Odds

Chiefs -900 Jaguars -490 Bills -750 Browns Ravens -600 Raiders +160 Patriots -205

Broncos -160

Steelers +270

Colts +162

Bengals -200

Jets +500

Titans +1275

Chargers +690

Texans +270

Dolphins +5000

NFL Playoffs Best Bet

Best Bet to Make the NFL Playoffs

As I've already written about, it's time to buy in on the Atlanta Falcons this season, and getting them at +160 to make the playoffs seems like a great bet to place.

Not only do they rank off the charts both defensively and in the trenches on both sides of the ball, but Bijan Robinson is one of the favorites to win Offensive Player of the Year, and Drake London is starting to look like one of the best wide receivers in the NFL. As long as they continue to get competent quarterback play from Michael Penix Jr., they can be a contender in the NFC.

Not only that, but the Falcons play in the weakest division in football. It looks like they'll be battling with the Carolina Panthers for the divisional crown, but Atlanta is at least going to be in the mix in the final weeks of the season. Even if the Panthers squeak out the division title, a wild card spot is certainly in the mix for Atlanta.

Pick: Falcons +160

Best Bet to Miss the NFL Playoffs

There's no doubt that the Vikings have one of the best defenses in the NFL, but I don't know if their offense is good enough for them to play for a playoff spot, even with a 4-0 start to the season. The Vikings' offense is now 28th in the NFL in EPA per play and dead last in success rate. Their team as a whole is also just 22nd in the league in Net Yards per Play at -0.5.

The Vikings also have a relatively tough schedule for the rest of the season, with games against the 49ers, Bills, Bears, Falcons, and Lions left on their schedule. Chicago also looks like the best team in the NFC North as well, so a wild-card spot may be the best they can hope for.

At +230, I'll bet on them imploding after a 4-0 start.

Pick: Minnesota Vikings +230

Follow Iain on X and Instagram

You can check out all of Iain's bets here!

Unlock $100 in bonus bets — all without a promo code for DraftKings . Sign up and place a $5 bet and you will receive $150 in bonus bets no matter what.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.