NFL Playoff Odds for Every Team After First Month of 2026 Season
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We're four weeks into the 2026 NFL season, and the playoff picture is already becoming more clear!
The betting odds are for more than just placing wagers; they also give us a great look at the probability of things happening. In this article, we're going to take a look at the current playoff picture, each team's odds to make it, and then I'll break down a bet I like on a team to make the playoffs and a bet on a team to miss the playoffs.
All odds listed in this article are via DraftKings Sportsbook
2026 NFL Playoff Odds
NFC Playoff Standings and Odds
- Vikings -290
- 49ers -1000
- Giants +280
- Panthers +154
- Bears -170
- Seahawks -310
- Rams -310
- Falcons +160
- Lions -108
- Packers +230
- Eagles +130
- Cowboys -140
- Commanders +690
- Saints +220
- Cardinals +1900
- Buccaneers +810
AFC Playoff Standings and Odds
- Chiefs -900
- Jaguars -490
- Bills -750
- Browns
- Ravens -600
- Raiders +160
- Patriots -205
- Broncos -160
- Steelers +270
- Colts +162
- Bengals -200
- Jets +500
- Titans +1275
- Chargers +690
- Texans +270
- Dolphins +5000
NFL Playoffs Best Bet
Best Bet to Make the NFL Playoffs
As I've already written about, it's time to buy in on the Atlanta Falcons this season, and getting them at +160 to make the playoffs seems like a great bet to place.
Not only do they rank off the charts both defensively and in the trenches on both sides of the ball, but Bijan Robinson is one of the favorites to win Offensive Player of the Year, and Drake London is starting to look like one of the best wide receivers in the NFL. As long as they continue to get competent quarterback play from Michael Penix Jr., they can be a contender in the NFC.
Not only that, but the Falcons play in the weakest division in football. It looks like they'll be battling with the Carolina Panthers for the divisional crown, but Atlanta is at least going to be in the mix in the final weeks of the season. Even if the Panthers squeak out the division title, a wild card spot is certainly in the mix for Atlanta.
Pick: Falcons +160
Best Bet to Miss the NFL Playoffs
There's no doubt that the Vikings have one of the best defenses in the NFL, but I don't know if their offense is good enough for them to play for a playoff spot, even with a 4-0 start to the season. The Vikings' offense is now 28th in the NFL in EPA per play and dead last in success rate. Their team as a whole is also just 22nd in the league in Net Yards per Play at -0.5.
The Vikings also have a relatively tough schedule for the rest of the season, with games against the 49ers, Bills, Bears, Falcons, and Lions left on their schedule. Chicago also looks like the best team in the NFC North as well, so a wild-card spot may be the best they can hope for.
At +230, I'll bet on them imploding after a 4-0 start.
Pick: Minnesota Vikings +230
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Originally from Nova Scotia, Iain MacMillan is a senior editor covering betting, with a focus on NFL, NHL, and golf. He hosts the Bacon Bets Podcast and has been featured on VSIN, BetQL and Monumental Sports Network. He is a member of the Metropolitan Golf Writers Association and his beloved Falcons and Maple Leafs break his heart on a yearly basis.Follow iainmacbets