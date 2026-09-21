NFL Power Rankings Based on Super Bowl Odds Ahead of Week 3 (Bills, 49ers Rise; Bears Drop With Williams Hurt)

Two weeks of the 2026 NFL season are almost behind us, and upsets have been a common theme early in the campaign, changing the perception of some squads that were favored to make the playoffs before the regular season began.

In Week 2, the Baltimore Ravens and Los Angeles Chargers both fell victim to the upset bug (the second week in a row for L.A.) and lost as sizable favorites. But, teams like Seattle, San Francisco, Cincinnati and Buffalo all pushed their Super Bowl odds higher by moving to 2-0.

As a result, there's a new top five in my NFL Power Rankings Based on Super Bowl odds, with the NFC West once again showing why it is the best division in the NFL.

Each week this season, I'll be power ranking each team based on their odds to win the Super Bowl. So, teams that are near the top of the odds -- and have value -- may be ranked ahead of a team with shorter odds that I'm not as high on. Still, I'll be using the odds as a guide to help fans and bettors understand how each of these teams is valued in the betting market.

After putting the Ravens in the No. 1 spot after Week 1, they promptly proved me wrong and lost to the New Orleans Saints in Week 2. So, for the third week in a row, there is a new team atop this list.

Several teams are moving up in the odds, but injuries to Jayden Daniels and Caleb Williams certainly hurt the Washington Commanders and Chicago Bears, two teams that are now set at plus money to make the playoffs.

Ahead of Monday night's battle between the Los Angeles Rams and New York Giants, here's where I'm ranking each team following Sunday's movement in the Super Bowl market.

NFL Power Rankings Based on 2026 Super Bowl Odds

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

1. Buffalo Bills (+800) Last Week: No. 3

Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Buffalo offense is off to an insane start this season, scoring 77 points in two games while ranking No. 1 in EPA/Play. Josh Allen has combined for nine scores (five through the air, four on the ground) and is the clear MVP favorite.



Buffalo is now up to No. 2 in the odds to win the AFC, and it looks like the most dangerous offense in the league with Allen at quarterback.

2. Seattle Seahawks (+1100) LW: No. 2

Seattle Seahawks receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

No Sam Darnold? No problem.



The defending champs rode the Drew Lock-Jaxon Smith-Njigba connection to a Week 2 win over Arizona, and they're right near the top of the odds to win the Super Bowl this season.



Repeating a Super Bowl title is extremely tough, but this Seattle defense (top-five in EPA/Play) has been dominant to start 2026.

3. Los Angeles Rams (+670) LW: No. 4

Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Rams and Matthew Stafford are looking to avoid an 0-2 start, and a further drop in the Super Bowl odds, on Monday night against the New York Giants.

4. Kansas City Chiefs (+1200) LW: No. 8

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Patrick Mahomes was dialed in on Sunday night, leading the Chiefs to a 2-0 start with a win in overtime over the Indianapolis Colts.



Kenneth Walker III has opened up a new dimension of this Kansas City offense, and it's hard to look past Mahomes' pedigree when it comes to playoff and Super Bowl success.



After blowing out Denver in Week 1, this Kansas City team looks to be all the way back into contender status this season.

5. San Francisco 49ers (+1200) LW: No. 9

San Francisco 49ers running back Christian McCaffrey. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The San Francisco 49ers had an easy matchup in Week 2, making quick work of the Miami Dolphins (way down in this list).



San Fran has jumped all the way up from +1900 to +1200 to win the Super Bowl over the last two weeks, posting a top-five unit in EPA/Play on offense and a top-10 unit in EPA/Play on defense.



Pretty good!



Even though the 49ers are in a tough NFC West, they're 2-0 and don't have a quarterback injury to navigate at the moment. They profile as a playoff team again in 2026.

6. Philadelphia Eagles (+1600) LW: No. 5

Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

It hasn't been pretty, but the Philadelphia Eagles are 2-0 and Jalen Hurts led a late-game touchdown drive to knock off the Tennessee Titans on Sunday.



The Eagles are going to contend for the NFC East crown, but it needs more from Saquon Barkley (suffered a stinger in Week 2) to truly become an elite team again.

7. Baltimore Ravens (+950) LW: No. 1

Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Ravens coughed up a golden chance to start the season 2-0, losing as major favorites against New Orleans. Hopefully, getting some wide receivers back from injury will help, but the Ravens have lost winnable games early in the season all too often in recent years.



Baltimore only dropped to +950 to win the Super Bowl, but every loss matters in a loaded AFC playoff race.

8. Cincinnati Bengals (+1800) LW: No. 14

Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Joe Burrow is healthy and the Cincinnati Bengals are off to a 2-0 start with impressive wins over Houston and Tampa Bay.



Ja'Marr Chase (two touchdowns) had a monster day on Sunday, and the Bengals defense is quietly off to a top-five start in EPA/Play. Can they sustain it?



If they can, and Burrow remains on the field, the Bengals are a threat in the AFC. After all, they were 5-3 in Burrow's eight starts in 2025.

9. Denver Broncos (+2000) LW: No. 7

Denver Broncos quarterback Bo Nix. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Bo Nix and the Broncos bounced back from a disappointing showing in Week 1, scoring 17 unanswered points to knock off the Jacksonville Jaguars at home.



If Denver can pull off an upset against the Rams in Week 3, it'll be in a great spot despite a tough schedule to open 2026.



Nix has to play better for Denver to contend for a title, but it is loaded with talent on both sides of the ball after returning most of the roster that was top-10 in EPA/Play on both sides in 2025.

10. New England Patriots (+2200) LW: No. 12

New England Patriots head coach Mike Vrabel. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The New England offense is struggling to start 2026, but the defense has allowed just 16 points over two weeks, holding Pittsburgh to three points in a dominant home win on Sunday.



Mike Vrabel's group has a tougher schedule in 2026, and it'll need Drake Maye to find his 2025 form to truly make a deep playoff run. Still, I don't mind New England at this price with several other AFC contenders stumbling in the first two weeks.

11. Jacksonville Jaguars (+2500) LW: No. 10

Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Jacksonville drops a bit this week after blowing a 13-3 lead in Denver, but it's still in a good spot in the AFC South where Houston is 0-2 and Tennessee and Indianapolis don't seem to be playoff teams.



Trevor Lawrence took a step back after dicing up the Cleveland Browns in Week 1, and he has another tough test ahead with New England on deck in Week 3.

12. Chicago Bears (+3000) LW: No. 6

Chicago Bears quarterback Caleb Williams. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Chicago's loss of Williams (hamstring) is massive, and it dropped them from +2200 to +3000 to win the Super Bowl.



If Williams is able to return this season, I still believe the Bears could make the playoffs with the rest of the NFC North showing some flaws early in 2026. Still, a lot falls on Tyson Bagent over the next few weeks.



There's a chance Chicago -- which scored just three points in some poor weather in a loss against Minnesota -- falls a lot farther in this ranking in the coming weeks.

13. Minnesota Vikings (+3000) LW: No. 16

Minnesota Vikings defensive coordinator Brian Flores. | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

Brian Flores' defense in Minnesota has been one of the best units in the NFL, holding Chicago to three points in a win in Week 2.



The Vikings are the only undefeated team in the NFC North with two division wins, but can we really get behind Kyler Murray or Carson Wentz as a Super Bowl winning quarterback? I want to see more of this Minnesota offense, especially with Murray at quarterback before investing in this team long term.



Still, the Vikes' playoff odds are rising and they are a top-10 team in EPA/Play on defense.

14. Detroit Lions (+1800) LW: No. 11

Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

The Lions are dropping for the second straight week, as their secondary has been torched in back-to-back games. Detroit has given up 71 points already this season, wasting a strong start from Jared Goff (six scores, no picks).



Brian Branch and Kerby Joseph are desperately need on this defense, which may be. the only thing holding Detroit back from winning this division.



Despite that, the Lions are 1-1 and the rest of the NFC North has some major issues early on in 2026. Given Detroit's easy schedule, it should be able to make the playoffs if Goff continues to play at a high level.

15. Dallas Cowboys (+2500) LW: No. 18

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Dallas if off to a 1-1 start, and Dak Prescott diced up the Commanders in Week 2.



I'm a believer in this Cowboys offense, which was a top-five unit in EPA/Play in 2026. The defense has to come along for them to make the playoffs, but the Cowboys are very much alive in the NFC East through two weeks.

16. Green Bay Packers (+2500) LW: No. 15

Green Bay Packers quarterback Jordan Love. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

It took overtime for the Packers to knock off the New York Jets, and their offense isn't quite clicking through two weeks. Plus, Jayden Reed went down with a scary neck injury, limiting an already thin group of skill players.



The Pack avoided an 0-2 start, but it's hard to feel great about this team with Josh Jacobs' status unclear and Micah Parsons on the PUP list.

17. New York Giants (+4500) LW: No. 20

New York Giants head coach John Harbaugh. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The 1-0 Giants have jumped all the way up to +4500 to win the Super Bowl ahead of Monday night's matchup with the Los Angeles Rams.

18. Houston Texans (+2200) LW: No. 13

Houston Texans quarterback C.J. Stroud. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Houston is off to a slow start once again, and the offense was stuck in mud on Sunday with Nico Collins sidelined.



After Houston had the No. 1 defense in the league in 2025, it was a trendy pick to take a step forward in 2026. The problem? C.J. Stroud has not proven that he's going to take that step as a quarterback, which will always limit Houston's ceiling.



I don't think this price (+2200) is long enough to justify betting on an 0-2 tam.

19. New Orleans Saints (+8000) LW: No. 23

New Orleans Saints quarterback Tyler Shough. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Tyler Shough and the comeback kids upset the Baltimore Ravens in Week 2, moving to 1-1 this season.



The NFC South is in shambles, and I think there's a real argument for New Orleans and Carolina to end up winning the division. At +8000, New Orleans isn't a Super Bowl contender, but a playoff berth is not out of the question.



Shough is now 6-5 in 11 starts dating back to last season.

20. Carolina Panthers (+9000) LW: No. 25

Carolina Panthers quarterback Bryce Young. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Carolina won the NFC South in 2025, and the offense is rolling in 2026 with Bryce Young combining for seven scores in two games (six passing, one rushing).



Young is finally looking like a quarterback taken No. 1 overall, and I believe in some of the success Carolina had in 2025, especially in the playoff game against the Rams.



Similar to the Saints, I think the Panthers are a little mispriced as a potential playoff team in a weak division.

21. Pittsburgh Steelers (+5000) LW: No. 17

Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Aaron Rodgers. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Pittsburgh's offense ranks in the bottom five in the league in EPA/Play this season, and Aaron Rodgers may have finally lost to Father Time.



The Steelers are a complete stay away in the futures market, as they showed in 2025 that there is a finite ceiling with Rodgers under center, and I don't see it improving with the former MVP being a year older.

22. Tampa Bay Buccaneers (+5500) LW: No. 21

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Baker Mayfield. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Bucs sat through a long delay on Sunday just to lose to the Browns, starting their season at 0-2. I could excuse the loss to Cincinnati in Week 1, but Baker Mayfield in the Bucs have dug themselves an unnecessary hole after blowing the NFC South in 2025.



Tampa Bay is in the bottom 10 in the league in EPA/Play on offense, and Todd Bowles has to be on the hot seat early in 2026.



At +5500, the Bucs aren't worth a look in the Super Bowl market, especially with Carolina and New Orleans at least looking competent on the offensive end.

23. Los Angeles Chargers (+3000) LW: No. 19

Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The 2026 season is off to a nightmare start for the Chargers, who are 0-2 after losing as 9.5-point home favorites against Arizona and 6.5-point home favorites against Las Vegas.



Jim Harbaugh's seat may be getting warm, as Los Angeles has a daunting schedule ahead, starting with a matchup against Buffalo in Week 3. There's no way anyone should bet on this team to win the Super Bowl at +3000.



The Chargers are currently a bottom-five team in EPA/Play on offense in 2026.

24. Indianapolis Colts (+6500) LW: No. 22

Indianapolis Colts running back Jonathan Taylor. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Indianapolis put up a solid fight on Sunday night against Kansas City, but it's now 0-2 this season and facing an uphill battle to make the playoffs in the AFC.



The run that Daniel Jones and Co. went on early in 2025 seems so long ago, but the rest of the AFC South has struggled as well, which does give the Colts a little more hope than some other teams.

25. Las Vegas Raiders (+12500) LW: No. 27

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Kirk Cousins. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Raiders jumped from +15000 to +12500 after winning their second game in a row, upsetting the Chargers as 6.5-point underdogs. Las Vegas is looking dangerous in the AFC West, as it's no longer a pushover with Kirk Cousins at quarterback and Klint Kubiak calling the plays.



A potential Brock Bowers return could make this team even friskier in the 2026 campaign, but I'm not ready to declare the Raiders as potential playoff contenders just yet.

26. New York Jets (+20000) LW: No. 26

New York Jets quarterback Geno Smith. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

New York took the Packers to overtime in Week 2, but it was in position to win at home and start the season 2-0.



There's no doubt that Geno Smith raises the floor for the Jets, although their ceiling doesn't appear to be one of a playoff team. On the bright side for Aaron Glenn, this defense is in the top 10 in the league in EPA/Play through two weeks.

27. Washington Commanders (+7400) LW: No. 24

Washington Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Commanders don't have the sixth-worst odds to win the Super Bowl, but I cannot justify this team at +7400 with Jayden Daniels likely to miss time with a dislocated elbow.



Washington is already 0-2 (both division losses), and it now has to rely on Marcus Mariota, who as 2-6 as a starter in 2025, to keep the season alive with the Seahawks on deck in Week 3. Washington has dropped to +550 to make the playoffs in 2026.

28. Arizona Cardinals (+30000) LW: No. 28

Arizona Cardinals quarterback Jacoby Brissett. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Arizona came back to earth after upsetting the Chargers in Week 1, struggling against an elite Seattle defense in a loss on Sunday.



The Cardinals may not be an easy out like originally expected this season, but there's no way they're up to the task to compete for a playoff spot when they have to play six games against the rest of the NFC West.

29. Cleveland Browns (+25000) LW: No. 31

Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Deshaun Watson may not be done yet.



He led the Browns to an upset win over the Bucs in Week 2, playing one of his best games as a Brown. Cleveland is still priced like a major long shot in the AFC, and it should remain there until Watson proves this is more than just a one-week thing.

30. Tennessee Titans (+30000) LW: No. 30

Tennessee Titans quarterback Cam Ward. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Tennessee blew a late lead to the Philadelphia Eagles, dropping to 0-2 in the 2026 season.



Cam Ward has thrown for just 323 yards in two games, which is going to make it tough for this team to reach the playoff convo in 2026. I'm not ready to give up on Ward, but the former No. 1 overall pick has to show some improvement this season for Tennessee to feel good about its future.

31. Atlanta Falcons (+13000) LW: No. 29

Atlanta Falcons head coach Kevin Stefanski. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Kevin Stefanski went from a brutal quarterback situation in Cleveland to an even worse one in Atlanta.



Maybe Michael Penix will be back for Week 3, but the Falcons have been completely outclassed with Cooper Rush and Jack Strand under center, wasting yet another year of Bijan Robinson, Drake London and Kyle Pitts.



Plus, this team was just 3-6 in Penix's nine starts in 2025. So, it's not like he's guaranteed to turn this team around when he does return.

32. Miami Dolphins (+100000) LW: No. 32

Miami Dolphins quarterback Malik Willis. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Oddsmakers have already dropped Miami to +100000 to win the Super Bowl after it was blown out by San Fran in Week 2.



This team is simply lacking talent on both sides of the ball after blowing up the roster in the offseason.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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