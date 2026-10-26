NFL Power Rankings Based on Super Bowl Odds Ahead of Week 8 (One Undefeated Left; Bears, Bengals, Seahawks Rise)

It took seven weeks, but only one undefeated team remains in the NFL.

And just like we all expected, it's the ... Minnesota Vikings!

Kevin O'Connell's group is 6-0, riding one of the best defenses in the NFL to start the season. While the Vikings have the best record, they are far from the favorite in the odds to win the Super Bowl in the 2026 season.

The betting market doesn't view Minnesota as he best team in the league (neither do many underlying metrics), and there are several teams that have better odds to win the Super Bowl with just one game remaining in Week 7 of the regular season.

Each week this season, I'll be power ranking each team based on their odds to win the Super Bowl. So, teams that are near the top of the odds -- and have value -- may be ranked ahead of a team with shorter odds that I'm not as high on. Still, I'll be using the odds as a guide to help fans and bettors understand how each of these teams is valued in the betting market.

Sunday's action in Week 7 saw both the San Francisco 49ers and Kansas City Chiefs go down while teams like the defending champion Seattle Seahawks, Cincinnati Bengals and New York Giants made some statement wins, pushing them up the board in this week's rankings.

San Francisco remains in the No. 1 spot despite a loss to Atlanta, but there are several NFC teams n the hunt for that top spot, including the Chicago Bears and Caleb Williams, who picked up a huge win over New England on Thursday night and will face Seattle in Week 8.

Plus, the Los Angeles Rams revived their season after a shocking loss to Arizona in Week 6 and the No. 1 in the AFC is suddenly up for grabs with Kansas City, Buffalo and several others all with five wins.

Who were the biggest winners and losers in Week 7? Here's a look at my new rankings, the teams making the biggest move in the odds and more in this week's edition of our NFL Power Rankings based on the odds to win Super Bowl LXI.

NFL Power Rankings Based on 2026 Super Bowl Odds

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

1. San Francisco 49ers (+580) Last Week: No. 1

San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

San Francisco finally lost in Week 7, as Brock Purdy made a couple of key mistakes against the Atlanta Falcons.



The 49ers are still a contender to win the Super Bowl, but it was pretty clear the team was short-handed at the skill positions in Sunday's loss. Kyle Shanahan can scheme things up with just about anyone, but after a while the talent deficit could hurt the 49ers on the offensive side of the ball.

2. Buffalo Bills (+700) LW: No. 3

Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Josh Allen and the Bills have the second-best odds to win the Super Bowl and jumped up into the No. 2 spot with several teams losing during their Week 7 bye.

3. Kansas City Chiefs (+800) LW: No. 2

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Kansas City's undefeated season came to an end on Sunday night, as the offense (without Rashee Rice) struggled to get anything going against Seattle.



The Chiefs remain in the top five in the odds to win the Super Bowl, but their Week 8 matchup in Denver has now become a massive one in the AFC West race.

4. Chicago Bears (+1400) LW: No. 5

Chicago Bears quarterback Caleb Williams. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Chicago continues a meteoric rise, moving to 5-2 this season and jumping from +1600 to +1400 to win the Super Bowl.



Caleb Williams has led the Bears to a 3-0 record in games he's started and finished, including a huge win on Thursday against New England. A primetime date with Seattle awaits where the Bears could really stamp themselves as Super Bowl contenders.

5. Seattle Seahawks (+1150) LW: No. 10

Seattle Seahawks wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Seattle is back over .500, and it won in dominant fashion over Kansas City on Sunday Night Football.



The Seahawks' defense remains one of the best in the league, and as long as Sam Darnold avoids major mistakes, this team is really tough to beat. I don't mind this price for the defending champs with reinforcements coming in the running game.

6. Jacksonville Jaguars (+1400) LW: No. 9

Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Jacksonville is on the bye in Week 7, but a loss by Houston really aided its division hopes, as no other team has more than two wins in the AFC South.

7. Minnesota Vikings (+1700) LW: No. 7

Minnesota Vikings quarterback Kyler Murray. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Minnesota remains undefeated, yet oddsmakers aren't moving them up in the odds to win the Super Bowl.



The offense isn't good, but this defense is No. 1 in the league and has shown it can carry Minnesota to wins. It's going to take an epic collapse for the Vikings to miss the playoffs in 2026.

8. Denver Broncos (+1900) LW: No. 8

Denver Broncos quarterback Bo Nix. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Bo Nix played his best game of the season in Week 7, and the Broncos are now 5-2 after facing a gauntlet the first six weeks of 2026. The win over Arizona moved them up to +1900 to win the Super Bowl, the first time all season they've been inside 20/1.



The defense remains one of the best units in the NFL, and if Nix can get back to the quarterback he was in 2025, Denver is a Super Bowl contender even with the AFC West currently running through Kansas City.

9. Cincinnati Bengals (+1700) LW: No. 12

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Bengals picked up a massive AFC North win on the road against Baltimore, and it has a real chance to win this division after starting the season 4-2.



Oddsmakers have moved Cincy up to +1700 to win the Super Bowl, which is the second-best odds of any team in the division and tied for ninth overall.

10. Detroit Lions (+2100) LW: No. 11

Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

The Lions jumped from +2600 to +2100 to win the Super Bowl after a huge home win over Green Bay in Week 7.



Brian Branch's return was big for the Detroit defense, which allowed just 17 points in the win. The Lions have a very easy schedule this season, and the head-to-head win over Green Bay could loom large in the division race.

11. Los Angeles Rams (+1100) LW: No. 16

Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Matthew Stafford and the Rams picked up a much-needed bounce-back win on Sunday, blowing out the Las Vegas Raiders.



There is still work to do for the Rams if they want to make the playoffs, but the betting market clearly views them as an inner circle contender at this price.



Even with Davante Adams out, the L.A. offense was explosive on Sunday with Stafford throwing multiple first-half scores.

12. New England Patriots (+2000) LW: No. 4

New England Patriots quarterback Drake Maye. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

New England had a chance to get a statement win on Thursday night, but it came up short against Chicago to fall to 4-3 this season. The Patriots are now two games back of Buffalo in the loss column and have dropped down to 20/1 to win the Super Bowl.

13. Baltimore Ravens (+1200) LW: No. 6

Baltimore Ravens quarterback Tyler Huntley. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Ravens have dropped back-to-back games without Lamar Jackson, and they're now in last place in the AFC North. Jackson may return soon, but it's hard to bet on this Ravens team at +1200 when they have an uphill battle in their division.



A huge Week 8 game against Buffalo awaits.

14. Pittsburgh Steelers (+7000) LW: No. 14

Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Aaron Rodgers. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Pittsburgh has jumped up from +12000 to +7000 to win the Super Bowl after moving to 5-2, and Aaron Rodgers has played really well over the last few weeks.



It's hard to believe in this team as a Super Bowl contender after Rodgers' performance in the playoffs last season, but the AFC North title is certainly in play with all four teams currently over .500.

15. Green Bay Packers (+3200) LW: No. 13

Green Bay Packers quarterback Jordan Love. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Green Bay's three-game winning streak came to an end on Sunday, and the team is now 1-2 in the division with losses to Detroit and Minnesota.



The Packers have the talent to be a playoff team, but the NFC North is arguably the toughest division in the NFL through seven weeks. For now, the Pack are a risky bet at +3200 to win the Super Bowl.

16. Cleveland Browns (+20000) LW: No. 17

Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Deshaun Watson has led five comeback wins this season, and the Cleveland Browns are 5-2 and in first place in the AFC North.



I can't move them up too far for a last-second win over Tennessee, but the Browns are positioning themselves well for at least a wild card berth in 2026.

17. New York Giants (+9000) LW: No. 22

New York Giants head coach John Harbaugh. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The New York Giants are 4-2-1.



John Harbaugh's team pulled off a massive upset in Houston on Sunday and is in the driver's seat in the NFC East. As a result, oddsmakers moved the Giants from +12500 to +9000 to win the Super Bowl.



J.J. McCarthy completed 20 of his 28 passes for 252 yards in his first start, and the Giants seem to have a higher ceiling with him under center.

18. Atlanta Falcons (+6500) LW: No. 21

Atlanta Falcons running back Bijan Robinson. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Falcons are one of the most confusing teams in the NFL, as they knocked off San Francisco in Week 7 to improve to 3-4.



Atlanta jumped from +7000 to +6500 to win the Super Bowl after the win, and it certainly is in play to win the NFC South with Carolina losing on Sunday. The Falcons lost (with Cooper Rush starting) to the Panthers earlier this season, but they have much better wins than Carolina (against San Francisco and Green Bay) in 2026.

19. Carolina Panthers (+5500) LW: No. 18

Carolina Panthers quarterback Bryce Young. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Carolina was blown out by Tampa Bay in Week 7, and it's in a tough spot with the Falcons pulling out a huge win against San Francisco on Sunday. Carolina beat the Falcons with Michael Penix Jr. out earlier this season, so it's hard to tell just how good this team is compared to the rest of the division.



Taylor Moton's injury also is a major blow to a Carolina team that has injury issues on both sides of the ball.

20. Dallas Cowboys (+3500) LW: No. 20

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Dallas is 2-4 through six weeks, and it needs a win over Philly on Monday night (as a road favorite) to keep pace in the NFC East after the Giants pulled off a massive upset win against Houston on Sunday.



This is not a great Super Bowl price for a Dallas team that has serious issues on the defensive end.

21. Houston Texans (+3500) LW: No. 18

Houston Texans quarterback C.J. Stroud. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Houston blew a golden opportunity to get to 3-4, losing as a double-digit favorite against the Giants at home.



The Texans are in third place in the AFC South and are giving themselves very little room for error if they want to sneak into a playoff spot. Still, they remain at +3500 to win the Super Bowl.



I wouldn't touch them at that price since they can't afford to lose more than a couple more games in 2026.

22. Las Vegas Raiders (+15000) LW: No. 19

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Kirk Cousins. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Real competition has been a problem for the Raiders, who have lost four games in a row and have fallen out of the playoff conversation in the AFC.



Should No. 1 overall pick Fernando Mendoza get a shot in Week 8? It seems like he should player sooner rather than later if the Raiders keep losing.

23. Philadelphia Eagles (+25000) LW: No. 23

Philadelphia Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Eagles have fallen to +25000 to win the Super Bowl with Jalen Hurts out for the season, though they could make up some ground in the NFC East with a win over Dallas on Monday night.

24. Tampa Bay Buccaneers (+12000) LW: No. 29

Tampa Bay Buccaneers running back Bucky Irving. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Baker Mayfield is back, and the Bucs jumped all over the Carolina Panthers in a huge road win to move to 2-5.



Bucky Irving and the Tampa running game torched Carolina from the jump, putting the Bucs just a game out of first in the win column in the NFC South. Their odds to win the Super Bowl didn't change much, but Tampa Bay is certainly alive to make the playoffs.

25. Arizona Cardinals (+80000) LW: No. 24

Arizona Cardinals quarterback Jacoby Brissett. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Arizona has two nice wins over the L.A. teams, but it came back to earth in Week 7, losing at home to a Denver offense that was struggling through six weeks.



The Cards aren't a playoff contender, but they've proven they aren't a pushover either in 2026.

26. New Orleans Saints (+20000) LW: No. 25

New Orleans Saints quarterback Tyler Shough. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

New Orleans is still alive in the NFC South with Carolina's loss on Sunday, but Tyler Shough and Co. have struggled on offense in three of their last four games, scoring just 10 in the loss to Pittsburgh in Week 7.



This defense has been one of the 10 worst in the NFL, and oddsmakers are low on this team, dropping it from +15000 to +20000 to win the Super Bowl.

27. Washington Commanders (+12500) LW: No. 28

Washington Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Commanders are 1-4-1 this season and on the bye in Week 7. They still are alive in a weak NFC East, but their margin for error is extremely thin.

28. Indianapolis Colts (+25000) LW: No. 27

Indianapolis Colts quarterback Daniel Jones. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Colts have dropped to 2-5, yet they're in second in a horrible AFC South division.



The loss to Minnesota dropped Indy from +12500 to +25000 to win the Super Bowl this season, and it's really hard to see any path for this team making the playoffs. Daniel Jones' deal looks really terrible given his play this season (13-for-22 for 108 yards and an INT in Week 7), which is why Chris Ballard is out as GM.



Will Shane Steichen be next?

29. New York Jets (+80000) LW: No. 26

New York Jets head coach Aaron Glenn. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

It's time to cross off the Jets as a dark horse playoff team.



Aaron Glenn's group lost at home to a previously winless Miami team on Sunday, dropping them to 2-5 in the 2026 season. The Jets are going to have a top-10 pick again in the 2027 NFL Draft, and they likely will be in the market for a new head coach as well.



New York is tied for the second-worst odds to win the Super Bowl through seven weeks.

30. Miami Dolphins (+100000) LW: No. 32

Miami Dolphins quarterback Malik Willis. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Miami is no longer winless, as Malik Willis and Co. converted a huge fourth down in the final minutes to beat the Jets.



The Dolphins are not a playoff team, but a division is a positive sign out of their bye week. Miami remains tied with Tennessee for the worst odds to win the Super Bowl.

31. Tennessee Titans (+100000) LW: No. 31

Tennessee Titans running back Tony Pollard. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

A big game from Tony Pollard (three touchdowns) kept the Titans in Sunday's game against Cleveland, but they lost on a last-second field goal after a defensive breakdown.



Robert Saleh's team is dead last in the odds to win the Super Bowl, and at 1-6, it should be in the mix for the No. 1 overall pick. At this point, the key is seeing whether or not Cam Ward is the quarterback of the future before the 2027 NFL Draft.

32. Los Angeles Chargers (+60000) LW: No. 30

Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Chargers are the only winless team remaining in the NFL, and they couldn't change that in Week 7 since they are on the bye. It's been a nightmare 2026 for Justin Herbert and Co.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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