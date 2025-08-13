NFL Preseason Week 2 Schedule and Opening Odds for Every Game
Week 2 of the NFL preseason kicks off on Friday night with a pair of games, including Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs taking on the Seattle Seahawks.
All 32 teams will play between Friday and Monday as regular-season football inches closer. The final game of the week – the Cincinnati Bengals vs. the Washington Commanders – will be a standalone matchup on Monday.
While betting on preseason football can be tricky since starters usually play limited snaps and it’s hard to handicap games being played by the backend of many rosters, it’s still a fun way to get back into the swing of things in the NFL.
Each week during the preseason, the SI Betting team will share our betting previews for each game, and our NFL betting insider Iain MacMillan has been tracking the records of each NFL head coach against the spread – and straight up – in the preseason in their careers.
Ahead of Week 2’s action on Friday, here’s a look at the opening odds for each game.
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook
Friday, Aug. 15
Tennessee Titans vs. Atlanta Falcons Odds, Spread and Total
- Spread: Titans -5.5 (-112)
- Total: 38.5 (Over -110/Under -110)
Kansas City Chiefs vs. Seattle Seahawks Odds, Spread and Total
- Spread: Chiefs -3 (-105)
- Total: 42.5 (Over -115/Under -105)
Saturday, Aug. 16
Cleveland Browns vs. Philadelphia Eagles Odds, Spread and Total
- Spread: Eagles -3 (-110)
- Total: 39.5 (Over -115/Under -105)
New England Patriots vs. Minnesota Vikings Odds, Spread and Total
- Spread: Patriots -2.5 (-108)
- Total: 40.5 (Over -110/Under -110)
Miami Dolphins vs. Detroit Lions Odds, Spread and Total
- Spread: Dolphins -3.5 (-115)
- Total: 37.5 (Over -105/Under -115)
Carolina Panthers vs. Houston Texans Odds, Spread and Total
- Spread: Texans -3 (-108)
- Total: 38.5 (Over -110/Under -110)
Green Bay Packers vs. Indianapolis Colts Odds, Spread and Total
- Spread: Colts -6 (-110)
- Total: 40.5 (Over -115/Under -105)
San Francisco 49ers vs. Las Vegas Raiders Odds, Spread and Total
- Spread: Raiders -5.5 (-112)
- Total: 40.5 (Over -115/Under -105)
Baltimore Ravens vs. Dallas Cowboys Odds, Spread and Total
- Spread: Ravens -1.5 (-112)
- Total: 37.5 (Over -112/Under -108)
New York Jets vs. New York Giants Odds, Spread and Total
- Spread: Giants -3 (-112)
- Total: 39.5 (Over -105/Under -115)
Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. Pittsburgh Steelers Odds, Spread and Total
- Spread: Buccaneers -2.5 (-112)
- Total: 40.5 (Over -102/Under -118)
Los Angeles Chargers vs. Los Angeles Rams Odds, Spread and Total
- Spread: Chargers -3.5 (-115)
- Total: 37.5 (Over -112/Under -108)
Arizona Cardinals vs. Denver Broncos Odds, Spread and Total
- Spread: Broncos -7 (-110)
- Total: 40.5 (Over -110/Under -110)
Sunday, Aug. 17
Jacksonville Jaguars vs. New Orleans Saints Odds, Spread and Total
- Spread: Jaguars -1.5 (-110)
- Total: 40.5 (Over -110/Under -110)
Buffalo Bills vs. Chicago Bears Odds, Spread and Total
- Spread: Bears -2.5 (-110)
- Total: 39.5 (Over -118/Under -102)
Monday, Aug. 18
Cincinnati Bengals vs. Washington Commanders Odds, Spread and Total
- Spread: Bengals -4.5 (-110)
- Total: 42.5 (Over -115/Under -105)
