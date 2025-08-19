NFL Preseason Week 3 Schedule and Opening Odds for Every Game
The final week of preseason tune-ups is upon us, as Week 3 of the NFL preseason gets underway on Thursday, Aug. 21 with two games featuring the New England Patriots and New York Giants and Bryce Young and the Carolina Panthers facing the Pittsburgh Steelers.
Some teams will be using their Week 3 matchup as a dress rehearsal for the regular season, but others will rest their starters and aim to stay healthy ahead of the opening week of action in early September.
While betting on the preseason is extremely tricky, especially when teams are playing their backups, it’s also a fun way to get back into the swing of things ahead of the long NFL regular season.
So, if you’re looking to place a few small wagers, you’ve come to the right place.
Each week during the preseason, the SI Betting team will share our betting previews for each game, and our NFL betting insider Iain MacMillan has been tracking the records of each NFL head coach against the spread – and straight up – in the preseason in their careers.
Here’s a look at the opening odds for every game in Week 3.
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook
Thursday, Aug. 21
New England Patriots vs. New York Giants Odds, Spread and Total
- Spread: Giants -3.5 (-110)
- Total:37.5 (Over -120/Under +100)
Pittsburgh Steelers vs. Carolina Panthers Odds, Spread and Total
- Spread: Steelers -4.5 (-105)
- Total: 35.5 (Over -120/Under +100)
Friday, Aug. 22
Philadelphia Eagles vs. New York Jets Odds, Spread and Total
- Spread: Jets -2.5 (-105)
- Total: 37.5 (Over -105/Under -115)
Minnesota Vikings vs. Tennessee Titans Odds, Spread and Total
- Spread: Titans -3 (-110)
- Total: 37.5 (Over -115/Under -105)
Atlanta Falcons vs. Dallas Cowboys Odds, Spread and Total
- Spread: Cowboys -3 (-110)
- Total: 35.5 (Over -120/Under +100)
Chicago Bears vs. Kansas City Chiefs Odds, Spread and Total
- Spread: Chiefs -4.5 (-110)
- Total: 39.5 (Over -110/Under -110)
Saturday, Aug. 23
Baltimore Ravens vs. Washington Commanders Odds, Spread and Total
- Spread: Ravens -2.5 (-110)
- Total: 35.5 (Over -110/Under -110)
Denver Broncos vs. New Orleans Saints Odds, Spread and Total
- Spread: Broncos -5.5 (-108)
- Total: 39.5 (Over -105/Under -115)
Los Angeles Rams vs. Cleveland Browns Odds, Spread and Total
- Spread: Browns -7 (-115)
- Total: 39.5 (Over -108/Under -112)
Indianapolis Colts vs. Cincinnati Bengals Odds, Spread and Total
- Spread: Colts -2.5 (-112)
- Total: 38.5 (Over -115/Under -105)
Houston Texans vs. Detroit Lions Odds, Spread and Total
- Spread: Lions -1.5 (-112)
- Total: 35.5 (Over -112/Under -108)
Seattle Seahawks vs. Green Bay Packers Odds, Spread and Total
- Spread: Packers -0.5 (-102)
- Total: 38.5 (Over -105/Under -115)
Jacksonville Jaguars vs. Miami Dolphins Odds, Spread and Total
- Spread: Dolphins -3 (-115)
- Total: 37.5 (Over -105/Under -115)
Buffalo Bills vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers Odds, Spread and Total
- Spread: Bills -2.5 (-105)
- Total: 37.5 (Over -112/Under -108)
Los Angeles Chargers vs. San Francisco 49ers Odds, Spread and Total
- Spread: 49ers -5.5 (-110)
- Total: 37.5 (Over -115/Under -105)
Las Vegas Raiders vs. Arizona Cardinals Odds, Spread and Total
- Spread: Cardinals -1.5 (-110)
- Total: 37.5 (Over -110/Under -110)
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
Claim the latest DraftKings promo code offer today. Sign up and place a $5 bet to earn a guaranteed $200 in bonus bets plus over $200 off NFL Sunday Ticket. Regardless of the outcome of your wager,DraftKings will add eight $25 bonus bet tokens to your new account and award one promo code for a discounted NFL Sunday ticket subscription.