Thanksgiving Week in the NFL has already seen 10 teams play, setting up a thinner Sunday slate of games than we’re used to, even with all 32 teams taking the field this week.

A ton of teams picked up huge wins to boost their spot in the playoff picture, as the Buffalo Bills and Chicago Bears both won by one score on Thanksgiving and the Los Angeles Rams won a fifth game in a row over Green Bay on Thanksgiving Eve.

Even though the NFL stacked a bunch of great games early in the week, there are still some intriguing matchups on Sunday, including an NFC West showdown between the Seattle Seahawks and San Francisco 49ers.

Top Week 12 Sunday Games

Seattle Seahawks vs. San Francisco 49ers

Baltimore Ravens vs. Houston Texans

Atlanta Falcons vs. Minnesota Vikings

Las Vegas Raiders vs. Cleveland Browns (SNF)

Each week, I’ve taken on the challenge of predicting the final score of every NFL game on Sunday, which has been a fun way to help bettors decide on wagers for some of these games. So far in Week 12, favorites have come through in a big way, although the Philadelphia Eagles pulled off a crazy comeback win in Dallas on Thanksgiving.

How will things shake out on Sunday following the holiday?

The SI Betting team has shared picks and predictions for Sunday’s games, and you can find some of our favorites on our NFL betting picks page here.

Now, let’s jump into all of these score predictions with playoff spots up for grabs as the NFL turns the corner to the final third of the regular season.

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Giants vs. Colts NFL Week 12 Score Prediction

Score Prediction: Giants 20, Colts 13

How to Bet: Anthony Richardson is making his first start of the season for Indy, which is a six-point underdog at home. The Colts have gutted their roster on both sides, and now they have a backup quarterback facing a top-10 defense in EPA/Play. The Giants have continuously won games – including a great win over the Jags in Week 11 – despite a subpar offense. I’ll take them to cover in a low-scoring affair on Sunday.

Falcons vs. Vikings NFL Week 12 Score Prediction

Score Prediction: Vikings 26, Falcons 13

How to Bet: I’m going to take a blurb from SI’s Iain MacMillan in his Road to 272 column to explain why this should be a blowout win for Minnesota:

This is a nightmare matchup for Falcons' quarterback, Michael Penix Jr. He hasn't just been bad when facing pressure; he's been historically bad. He has a 40.5% catchable-throw rate when under pressure this season, the worst in the NFL by 13%.

Penix Jr. now has to face the best blitzing defense in the entire league. Brian Flores is going to draw up a defensive game plan that's going to put this offense in a blender, which is going to wreak havoc. I struggle to envision the Falcons being able to move the ball with any regularity.

The Vikings' offense may not have looked effective this past weekend in Mexico City against one of the best teams in the league, but they now get to face a Falcons' defense that recently traded their best player and a unit that has regressed significantly since a strong first few weeks.

Ravens vs. Texans NFL Week 12 Score Prediction

Score Prediction: Texans 24, Ravens 20

How to Bet: I do not trust this Houston team to cover, as the defense has taken a step back from 2025 when it was No. 1 in the league in EPA/Play. Jacoby Brissett has been able to move the Baltimore offense, but key miscues down the stretch – and a subpar defense – have knocked this team out of the playoff race in the AFC.

I think Houston wins to stay alive for a wild card spot, but both of these teams are awful against the spread. Baltimore is 3-8 ATS and Houston is just 4-6 entering Week 12.

Saints vs. Bengals NFL Week 12 Score Prediction

Score Prediction: Bengals 30, Saints 17

How to Bet: New Orleans started the season strong, but this offense has fallen off a cliff in recent weeks, ranking 22nd overall in EPA/Play and 21st in success rate. To make matters worse, the Saints are a bottom-10 defense in EPA/Play as well.

The Cincy offense came up short against Washington in Week 11, yet I still think this is a prime bounce-back spot for Joe Burrow and Co. The Bengals are 5-5 against the spread with an average scoring margin of plus-8.3 this season.

Jets vs. Dolphins NFL Week 12 Score Prediction

Score Prediction: Jets 23, Dolphins 17

How to Bet: The Miami defense has been improved in recent weeks, but this team is still 31st in the league in EPA/Play on offense and has a backup in Kyle McCord at quarterback. Geno Smith and the Jets have been able to move the ball this season, ranking ninth in success rate and 12th in EPA/Play.

After a win over the Chargers, I think the Jets are capable of beating the very worst teams in the NFL.

Titans vs. Jaguars NFL Week 12 Score Prediction

Score Prediction: Jaguars 38, Titans 17

How to Bet: Tennessee allowed 51 points to Dallas in Week 11 and ranks dead last in the league in EPA/Play. Cam Ward is playing better in recent weeks, but this is a tough matchup against the No. 1 defense in EPA/Play and an elite unit against the run.

Jacksonville won the first meeting between these teams by 17 points (40-23) on the road. I expect another blowout in Jacksonville.

Patriots vs. Chargers NFL Week 12 Score Prediction

Score Prediction: Patriots 16, Chargers 10

How to Bet: There’s not much of a handicap for this game. Justin Herbert and Drake Maye are out, so we’ll see two backups on Sunday.

Two things going in the Patriots’ favor: They have been by far the better team in the 2026 season. Plus, they are coming off a bye and have had ample time to get Tommy DeVito ready. I’m taking New England in what should be an offensive struggle.

Seahawks vs. 49ers NFL Week 12 Score Prediction

Score Prediction: 49ers 26, Seahawks 24

How to Bet: San Francisco has answered just about every test this season, blowing out an elite Minnesota defense in Week 11. Can they keep it rolling with Mac Jones?

Kyle Shanahan and Co. already won in Seattle, and they rank No. 1 in the league in EPA/Play on offense. I have some concerns about Sam Darnold, who has been extremely turnover prone in 2026.



I don’t want to discount the Seahawks’ defense, but this 49ers offense has been on another level this season and Jones was pretty solid in place of Purdy in 2025. I still like San Fran at home.

Commanders vs. Cardinals NFL Week 12 Score Prediction

Score Prediction: Commanders 27, Cardinals 13

How to Bet: The Commanders are favored on the road, and they happen to be one of my favorite bets of the week.

The Cardinals are 30th in the league in EPA/Play on defense and have fallen into the bottom 10 in the league in EPA/Play on offense. Arizona started Josh Johnson in Week 11, and it has scored three, six and seven points over the last three weeks. There is just no juice on this offense while the Commanders are in the thick of the playoff race after upsetting Cincy in Week 11.

And for my bettors that love trends, the Cardinals are 0-4 against the spread as a home dog this season with an average scoring margin of minus-22.5 points.

Raiders vs. Browns NFL Week 12 Score Prediction

Score Prediction: Browns 23, Raiders 20

How to Bet: I wouldn’t be shocked if the Raiders cover the spread since the Browns have six comeback wins in the fourth quarter, but I can’t get behind this Las Vegas defense.

The Raiders are 29th in EPA/Play and they have one of the worst running games in the league on offense. That’s a tough combo for Fernando Mendoza in his third start against a defense that is in the top half of the league in EPA/Play.

Cleveland’s season feels fluky, but I trust it at home on Sunday night.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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