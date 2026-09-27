NFL Score Predictions Today: The SI Betting Team Predicts Every Final Score for Sunday’s Week 3 Action

Week 3 is here!

Sunday’s NFL action features 14 games, closing out with a Sunday Night Football showdown between the Los Angeles Rams and Denver Broncos, two teams that made their conference championship games last season.

Everyone wants to know who is going to win these games, and I’m putting my predictions on the line in Week 3 – and an NFL season – here at SI Betting.

This season, I’m taking on a fun challenge of predicting the final score of every NFL game, every Sunday. There may only be a few that I get exactly right, but it’s a fun way to stay engaged with every game – especially during a 14-game slate.

Plus, using these score predictions can also be useful when deciding spread bets, total bets, moneyline bets and more in Week 3. All week long, the SI Betting team has shared picks and predictions for these games, and you can find some of our favorites on Sunday on our NFL betting picks page here.

Now, here’s my prediction for every matchup, starting an awesome AFC battle between the Los Angeles Chargers and Buffalo Bills.

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Chargers vs. Bills NFL Week 3 Score Prediction

Score Prediction: Bills 34, Chargers 23

How to Bet: Buffalo is No. 1 in the NFL in EPA/Play on offense this season while the Chargers clock in at 31st. L.A. already has two home losses as a big favorite, and I don’t see it keeping up with a Bills team that has won – and covered – against Houston and Detroit to open the season. Plus, Buffalo has a rest advantage in this game. I expect a high-scoring affair since the Buffalo defense is pretty shaky, but the Bills should cover the seven-point spread.

Seahawks vs. Commanders NFL Week 3 Score Prediction

Score Prediction: Seahawks 23, Commanders 13

How to Bet: Jayden Daniels is out for Washington, and the Seahawks have been dominant on the defensive side of the ball this season, holding both New England and Arizona in check. The Seahawks are fourth in the NFL in EPA/Play on defense, so I expect a low-scoring Commanders performance with Marcus Mariota under center.

Chiefs vs. Dolphins NFL Week 3 Score Prediction

Score Prediction: Chiefs 30, Dolphins 16

How to Bet: Miami is at an extreme talent deficit compared to other teams this season, and it has blowout losses to Las Vegas and San Francisco already on the docket. I have been encouraged by the Kansas City offense (fifth in EPA/Play and success rate), so I expect an easy cover for Patrick Mahomes and Co. as road favorites.

Jets vs. Lions NFL Week 3 Score Prediction

Score Prediction: Lions 23, Jets 17

How to Bet: The Lions’ secondary has been atrocious through two weeks, ranking 22nd in EPA/Pass while the defense as a whole is 28th in EPA/Play, allowing 71 points in two games. I think that opens the door for Geno Smith and the Jets to cover, as they’ve done so against Green Bay and in a win over Tennessee to open 2026.

Bengals vs. Steelers NFL Week 3 Score Prediction

Score Prediction: Bengals 20, Steelers 10

How to Bet: The Steelers are dead last in the NFL in EPA/Play on offense and No. 1 in EPA/Play on defense. That should direct us to a low-scoring game with a suddenly improved Cincy defense that is fifth in EPA/Play through two weeks. I still think the Bengals win on the road though, as the Steelers simply haven’t been able to move the ball efficiently with Aaron Rodgers under center.

Panthers vs. Browns NFL Week 3 Score Prediction

Score Prediction: Panthers 27, Browns 20

How to Bet: I’m betting big on Bryce Young and the Panthers this season, and their offense (seventh in EPA/Play) is off to a great start. Carolina did allow 59 points in Week 1 – a major concern – so I wouldn’t be shocked if Deshaun Watson and the Browns put together a few scoring drives on Sunday. Still, Carolina is my bet to cover as a road favorite.

Patriots vs. Jaguars NFL Week 3 Score Prediction

Score Prediction: Patriots 24, Jags 20

How to Bet: Upset alert! New England is a 3-point underdog in this game, but it may be able to get back on track on offense against a Jags team that is allowing 6.1 yards per play this season. The Patriots are No. 2 in the NFL in EPA/Play on defense, and I think they’re a little better than oddsmakers think so far in 2026.

Titans vs. Giants NFL Week 3 Score Prediction

Score Prediction: Titans 20, Giants 13

How to Bet: I don’t love either team in this matchup, but the New York offense was terrible with Jameis Winston replacing the injured Jaxson Dart in Week 2. Tennessee did compete with the Philadelphia Eagles in Week 2, nearly pulling off an upset, and I think it gets in the win column for the first time in 2026 on Sunday.

Texans vs. Colts NFL Week 3 Score Prediction

Score Prediction: Texans 27, Colts 20

How to Bet: Houston has faced a tough schedule to open the 2026 season, but it should be able to handle the Indianapolis Colts (also 0-2) in Week 3. Indy’s offense looked better against Kansas City, though it lost Alec Pierce (heel) in that matchup. The biggest concern? The difference between these defenses. Houston was No. 1 in EPA/Play last season and looked better in Week 2 while the Colts are dead last in EPA/Play allowing over 30 points in both of their games.

Cardinals vs. 49ers NFL Week 3 Score Prediction

Score Prediction: 49ers 30, Cardinals 17

How to Bet: Arizona’s Week 1 win over the Chargers was impressive, but it may be more of an aberration than anything after Jacoby Brissett and Co. were stifled in Week 2 against Seattle. San Fran has already cruised to wins over the Rams and Dolphins, and I expect more of the same at home.

Vikings vs. Buccaneers NFL Week 3 Score Prediction

Score Prediction: Bucs, 22, Vikings 19

How to Bet: Another upset! Tampa Bay is off to an 0-2 start, but I’m not totally in on this Minnesota team, which beat a now 1-2 Green Bay squad and a Bears team that lost Caleb Williams to open the season. The Bucs’ season is on the line in the next few weeks, and I think they bounce back as home dogs.

Raiders vs. Saints NFL Week 3 Score Prediction

Score Prediction: Saints 26, Raiders 21

How to Bet: Both of these teams have impressed to open 2026, but I lean with the Saints at home. New Orleans is now 6-5 when Tyler Shough starts, and he’s led them to the No. 12 offense in EPA/Play so far this season.

Ravens vs. Cowboys NFL Week 3 Score Prediction

Score Prediction: Ravens 30, Cowboys 28

How to Bet: I think we’ll get a high-scoring affair between these two potent offenses on Sunday. I can’t get behind this Dallas defense against Lamar Jackson and Co. especially after the Giants dismantled them in Week 1. Baltimore needs this win after a bad loss at home to New Orleans, but I don’t mind Dallas as a 3.5-point underdog since it has a top-3 offense in EPA/Play through two weeks.

Rams vs. Broncos NFL Week 3 Score Prediction

Score Prediction: Rams 27, Broncos 20

How to Bet: Denver’s offense has been pretty shaky to start 2026, ranking in the bottom 10 in the league in EPA/Play, and I don’t love this matchup against a Rams team that is expected to be one of the best in the NFL despite a Week 1 loss. L.A. has a tough secondary and pass rush to deal with, and the Broncos haven’t looked great on defense through two weeks, allowing 5.4 yards per play.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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