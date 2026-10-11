NFL Score Predictions Today: The SI Betting Team Predicts Every Final Score for Sunday’s Week 5 Action

Week 5 of the 2026 NFL season is here, and it’s loaded with great matchups on Sunday, including a huge divisional battle between the Seattle Seahawks and San Francisco 49ers in the 4 p.m. EST window:

Philadelphia Eagles vs. Jacksonville Jaguars – London Game

Las Vegas Raiders vs. New England Patriots

Chicago Bears vs. Green Bay Packers

Denver Broncos vs. Los Angeles Chargers

San Francisco 49ers vs. Seattle Seahawks

Baltimore Ravens vs. Atlanta Falcons – Sunday Night Football

About a quarter of the NFL season is in the books, and we’re already starting to see which teams have a real chance to win the Super Bowl, and which ones are fading in the playoff picture. That can influence the betting odds for each game, and how the public perceives each team, each week.

All week long, the SI Betting team has shared picks and predictions for Sunday’s games, and you can find some of our favorites on our NFL betting picks page here.

Everyone wants to know one thing on Sunday: Who is going to win?

With a massive 13-game slate starting at 9:30 a.m. EST with the London matchup between the Philadelphia Eagles and Jacksonville Jaguars, there is a ton to predict in Week 5.

I’m taking on the challenge of predicting the final score of every game in the 2026 season, so let’s keep things rolling on Oct. 11.

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Eagles vs. Jaguars NFL Week 5 Score Prediction

Score Prediction: Jaguars 24, Eagles 16

How to Bet: The Eagles are 29th in the NFL in EPA/Play and 30th in success rate on offense this season, and they’ve been awful without Lane Johnson (18-30), who just retired this week. I don’t see a path for Jalen Hurts and this banged-up offense to win, and Jacksonville may be the best team in the AFC. Plus, the Jaguars are 9-2 against the spread as home favorites under Liam Coen. I’d lay the points across the pond on Sunday.

Bengals vs. Dolphins NFL Week 5 Score Prediction

Score Prediction: Bengals 24, Dolphins 13

How to Bet: Simply put, the Dolphins are one of the worst teams in the league, scoring 13 or fewer points in all four of their games while ranking 29th in EPA/Play on offense and 28th in EPA/Play on defense. With De’Von Achane out for the season, there isn’t a single Miami weapon that really worries me against a Bengals team that has been average defensively (14th in EPA/Play, 19th in success rate) through four games. Even if the Bengals are short-handed, they should win this game handily, as they need to stay in the mix in the AFC North.

Texans vs. Titans NFL Week 5 Score Prediction

Score Prediction: Texans 26, Titans 17

How to Bet: Tennessee’s offense has been one of the worst in the NFL this season (26th in EPA/Play), and I still believe that Houston can be a borderline playoff team if this defense plays a level closer to the 2025 campaign. Until Cam Ward proves he can be an average NFL quarterback, I won’t be betting on him to win many games.

Raiders vs. Patriots NFL Week 5 Score Prediction

Score Prediction: Patriots 23, Raiders 20

How to Bet: I don’t mind taking the points with the Raiders in what I expect to be a low-scoring game between fringe playoff teams in the AFC. These teams are both in the top 12 in the NFL in success rate and EPA/Play on defense. With Las Vegas’ schedule getting tougher, I expect it to regress a bit after a 3-0 start.

Browns vs. Jets NFL Week 5 Score Prediction

Score Prediction: Browns 23, Jets 17

How to Bet: New York couldn’t slow down Tyson Bagent and the Chicago Bears in Week 4, allowing them to possess the ball for nearly 43 minutes in a loss. Since they beat the Titans in Week 1, the Jets have dropped three games in a row and their offense is extremely banged up, with Breece Hall, Omar Cooper Jr., Mason Taylor and Adonai Mitchell all missing Week 4. I think the wrong team is favored on Sunday, and I expect a Cleveland upset after a strong 3-1 start.

Giants vs. Commanders NFL Week 5 Score Prediction

Score Prediction: Commanders 23, Giants 20

How to Bet: The return of Jayden Daniels is massive for Washington, which could have a better record if he and Marcus Mariota both didn’t get hurt. The Giants won a wild game against Arizona in Week, but I’m not buying this 3-1 start with Jameis Winston under center. After all, New York is averaging the sixth-fewest yards per play in the NFL.

Bears vs. Packers NFL Week 5 Score Prediction

Score Prediction: Bears 24, Packers 20

How to Bet: The Packers have not looked great in a game all season long, barely beating the Jets and a banged-up Tampa Bay team for their two wins. Even with a backup quarterback playing, Chicago has been an elite offense and is No. 5 in defensive EPA/Play. I think the Bears win in Lambeau – the first time being favored there since 2006.

Colts vs. Steelers NFL Week 5 Score Prediction

Score Prediction: Steelers 20, Colts 18

How to Bet: I’ll take a shot on the Steelers here, as they’ve looked better on offense as of late and are playing a Colts team that is just 22nd in EPA/Play, Indy benefitted from playing a third-string quarterback in Week 4, and its offense is still very one-dimensional with Daniel Jones (27th in success rate) struggling to push the ball down the field.

Vikings vs. Saints NFL Week 5 Score Prediction

Score Prediction: Saints 26, Vikings 16

How to Bet: Does the Vikings defense finally crack? New Orleans’ offense has been pretty effective in the passing game this season, and the Vikes (No. 1 in defensive EPA/Play) haven’t gotten anything from their offense, averaging the fewest yards per play in the NFL. I’m willing to bet on the Saints at home, as I believe Minnesota’s 4-0 start is a bit fraudulent.

Broncos vs. Chargers NFL Week 5 Score Prediction

Score Prediction: Broncos 20, Chargers 17

How to Bet: The Denver offense is a massive concern, as it has scored just 13 points in the first half through four weeks, ranking 20th in EPA/Play and 27th in success rate. Even with Sean Payton calling the plays this week, I think it’s worth taking the points in this divisional matchup.

Lions vs. Cardinals NFL Week 5 Score Prediction

Score Prediction: Lions 34, Cardinals 28

How to Bet: This should be an absolute shootout, as the Lions defense hasn’t been able to stop anyone through the air. Still, Detroit has also put up a ton of points and is the more talented offensive team. I think it bounces back from a bad loss on Sunday night against Carolina.

49ers vs. Seahawks NFL Week 5 Score Prediction

Score Prediction: 49ers 26, Seahawks 23

How to Bet: Seattle’s defense is elite, but the 49ers (No. 1 in EPA/Play on offense) are a much more even match than anyone the Seahawks have faced in 2026. Sam Darnold has been a little shaky in his two starts since returning from a glute injury while Brock Purdy is a real MVP candidate. I like the 49ers to pull off an upset and take control of the NFC West.

Ravens vs. Falcons NFL Week 5 Score Prediction

Score Prediction: Falcons 27, Ravens 20

How to Bet: Can Atlanta win a third game in a row? Lamar Jackson’s injury complicates things for the Ravens, who are just 6-11 without him in his career. The Falcons have the No. 8 EPA/Play and No. 3 success rate on defense this season, and the offense has been rolling with Michael Penix Jr. under center. I think they win at home in Week 5.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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