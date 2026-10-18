NFL Score Predictions Today: The SI Betting Team Predicts Every Final Score for Sunday’s Week 6 Action

Week 6 of the 2026 NFL season is upon us, and that means we’re nearly a third of the way through the campaign. How is the NFL season moving this fast?

For the third straight week, Sunday’s action begins in London, this time with the Jacksonville Jaguars (4-1) taking on the 1-4 Houston Texans in an AFC South battle. Jacksonville barely picked up a win in London in Week 5, but it did give us an awesome walk-off field goal moment before the 1 p.m. EST slate kicked off.

There are several games with a spread of seven or more, but there are also some intriguing division rivalry matchups:

Houston Texans @ Jacksonville Jaguars

New York Jets @ New England Patriots

Baltimore Ravens @ Cleveland Browns

Tennessee Titans @ Indianapolis Colts

Arizona Cardinals @ Los Angeles Rams

Los Angeles Chargers @ Kansas City Chiefs

Plus, Sunday night’s matchup between the Dallas Cowboys and Green Bay Packers has a total of 53.5, which could mean some offensive fireworks.

All week long, the SI Betting team has shared picks and predictions for Sunday’s games, and you can find some of our favorites on our NFL betting picks page here.

Everyone wants to know one thing on Sunday: Who is going to win?

This season, I’m taking on the challenge of predicting the final score of every game, and there are a few upsets that I’m eyeing, including one in the first game of the day in London.

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Texans vs. Jaguars NFL Week 6 Score Prediction

Score Prediction: Texans 23, Jaguars 20

How to Bet: Jacksonville’s defense has been solid this season, but it ranks 22nd in the NFL in yards per play allowed, which is interesting to watch in Week 6. The Jags nearly lost to a banged-up Eagles team in Week 5, and I’m not quite ready to crown them the class of the AFC. I can’t quit this Houston team that has a real chance to get back in the playoff mix with a win on Sunday. I’m betting on this defense reaching its 2025 form when it was the No. 1 team in EPA/Play.

Jets vs. Patriots NFL Week 6 Score Prediction

Score Prediction: Patriots 27, Jets 17

How to Bet: Want a crazy stat? The Jets are 2-18 in their last 20 games in Foxborough. New York’s two wins this season are against bottom-10 offenses in Tennessee and Cleveland, and now it has to take on a Patriots team that has scored 74 points over the last two weeks. New England is now No. 10 in the NFL in yards per play on offense while the Jets are currently 23rd. If Drake Maye and Co. continue this upward trajectory, they should handle the Jets in Week 6.

Titans vs. Colts NFL Week 6 Score Prediction

Score Prediction: Colts 20, Titans 16

How to Bet: Even though Ward and the Titans have been downright awful on offense, ranking dead last in yards per play, 31st in EPA/Play and 26th in success rate during their 0-5 start, the Indy defense has been almost as bad. The Colts are allowing the third-most yards per play in the NFL on defense, ranking 27th in EPA/Play and 26th in success rate. Indy should win this game, but I can’t lay the seven points in a divisional matchup.

Saints vs. Giants NFL Week 6 Score Prediction

Score Prediction: Giants 26, Saints 23

How to Bet: New York is a perfect 3-0 against the spread at home this season, and Jameis Winston has been good enough for the Giants to win two of the three games that he’s started (2-0-1). The Saints are 29th in EPA/Play, 31st in success rate and 26th in yards per play allowed this season, and they dropped three in a row – looking pretty bad in the process – since upsetting Baltimore. I think New York wins outright at home.

Ravens vs. Browns NFL Week 6 Score Prediction

Score Prediction: Ravens 24, Browns 17

How to Bet: Baltimore proved in Week 5 that it has an elite offense no matter who is under center, and the Browns came back to earth against the Jets last week. This spread has been all over the map, but I’ll bet on Baltimore to cover as it looks to move to 5-1.

Panthers vs. Eagles NFL Week 6 Score Prediction

Score Prediction: Panthers 27, Eagles 16

How to Bet: I’m all over Carolina in this game with Jalen Hurts (blood clot) officially out on Sunday. The Eagles currently rank 30th in EPA/Play, 31st in success rate and 31st in yards per play this season, and now they have a backup quarterback playing in an already banged-up offense. Meanwhile, this Carolina Panthers offense (eighth in EPA/Play, sixth in EPA/Pass and fifth in yards per play) has been one of the best in the league. I like Carolina out of a bye – even on the road.

Steelers vs. Buccaneers NFL Week 6 Score Prediction

Score Prediction: Steelers 23, Bucs 20

How to Bet: Jalon Daniels led the Bucs to a win in Week 5, but this is a much tougher test against a Steelers defense that easily outranks Dallas in EPA/Play. Aaron Rodgers has actually looked pretty decent the last couple of weeks, and I can’t get behind an already 1-4 Bucs team against a Steelers squad that has beaten a couple potential playoff contenders.

Bears vs. Falcons NFL Week 6 Score Prediction

Score Prediction: Bears 30, Falcons 24

How to Bet: Caleb Williams is back, which should be a huge boost to this Chicago offense that scored 59 points in the one game that he finished this season. Meanwhile, the Falcons are coming off a loss to Tyler Huntley and the Ravens and Michael Penix Jr. may be less than 100 percent. I like the Bears to bounce back from their loss to Green Bay.

Cardinals vs. Rams NFL Week 6 Score Prediction

Score Prediction: Rams 38, Cardinals 23

How to Bet: The Cardinals have allowed over 30 points to Detroit, the New York Giants, Seattle and San Francisco since their win over the Los Angeles Chargers. I expect this high-powered Rams attack to push 40 points in Week 6, and I’m not buying this Jacoby Brissett-led offense to put up enough points to cover on the road.

Chargers vs. Chiefs NFL Week 6 Score Prediction

Score Prediction: Chiefs 30, Chargers 16

How to Bet: I think this is going to be a lopsided game, especially since Los Angeles is banged up across the board on offense. Ladd McConkey, Quentin Johnston and Tre Harris have all been hurt in 2026, and the Chargers have tackle Rashawn Slater on injured reserve. That’s led to a terrible offense, as L.A. ranks 32nd in the NFL in EPA/Play and 28th in success rate through five weeks. Plus, the Chargers are 0-4-1 against the spread this season while Kansas City is coming off a bye. Give me the Chiefs in this AFC West battle.

Bills vs. Raiders NFL Week 6 Score Prediction

Score Prediction: Bills 31, Raiders 20

How to Bet: After a soft schedule to start the season, the Raiders have come back to earth with losses to Kansas City and New England in back-to-back weeks. Things won’t get any easier against a Buffalo team that is No. 1 in the NFL in EPA/Play, No. 1 in yards per play and No. 5 in success rate. Las Vegas can throw the ball, but it’s just 30th in the league in EPA/Rush. I think the Buffalo offense ends up being too much on Sunday.

Cowboys vs. Packers NFL Week 6 Score Prediction

Score Prediction: Packers 33, Cowboys 30

How to Bet: This game is lining up perfectly for an OVER, and at the end of the day, I can’t bet on a Dallas team that is last in the NFL in yards per play allowed, EPA/Play and success rate on defense. Jordan Love should torch this Cowboys team, and the Packers (eighth in EPA/Play) have quietly been solid defensively, albeit against a soft schedule. I’ll take Green Bay at home to close out Sunday’s action.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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