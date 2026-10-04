NFL Score Predictions Today: The SI Betting Team Predicts Every Final Score for Sunday’s Week 4 Action

Welcome to Week 4!

After a ton of upsets ruined many of the score predictions we made in Week 3, it’s time to bounce back with a loaded Week 4 slate featuring some marquee games:

Colts vs. Commanders (London)

Rams vs. Eagles

Cowboys vs. Texans

Patriots vs. Bills

Chiefs vs. Raiders

Broncos vs. 49ers

This season, I’m taking on the fun challenge of predicting the final score of every NFL game – with the help of the rest of the SI Betting team. Are we going to be wrong a lot? Probably. But using these score predictions can also be useful when deciding spread bets, total bets, moneyline bets and more in Week 4.

All week long, the SI Betting team has shared picks and predictions for these games, and you can find some of our favorites on Sunday on our NFL betting picks page here.

Everyone wants to know who is going to win these games, and our team is putting predictions on the line on Sunday, starting with the London matchup between Indianapolis and Washington closing with a Sunday Night Football showdown between Detroit and Carolina.

Let’s make some picks!

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Colts vs. Commanders NFL Week 4 Score Prediction

Score Prediction: Commanders 26, Colts 23

How to Bet: An upset? Book it. The Commanders are coming off a great win against Seattle in Week 3, and the Colts are a very beatable defense, sitting in 28th in the league in both EPA/Play and success rate. Indy’s offense didn’t exactly look great against Houston in Week 3, and Washington has actually been great against the run, allowing just 3.8 yards per carry. I’m buying the Commanders as underdogs across the pond. – Peter Dewey

Patriots vs. Bills NFL Week 4 Score Prediction

Score Prediction: Bills 35, Patriots 31

How to Bet: While I also think this spread is too high, I wouldn’t be comfortable playing either side in this one. I could see the Bills pulling away at home, but that defense is susceptible as well. I’m expecting a high-scoring game in this one, akin to the 35-31 Bills win last December. In fact, that could very well be the exact final score. – Ryan Gilbert

Titans vs. Ravens NFL Week 4 Score Prediction

Score Prediction: Ravens 27, Titans 13

How to Bet: I expect the Ravens to roll in this one. They may have been lucky to get the win last week, but it all counts the same in the standings, and now they’re back at home against an easy opponent. Baltimore took it a bit too easy in its home opener against the Saints, and I don’t see the Ravens doing the same against the Titans. Derrick Henry will continue his great start to the season as the Ravens get an easy win at home. – Ryan Gilbert

Jaguars vs. Bengals NFL Week 4 Score Prediction

Score Prediction: Jaguars 33, Bengals 24

How to Bet: I think the Jaguars win outright as road dogs. Home-field advantage is really all the Bengals have going for them in this one. They let the Bucs back into the game in their only home game so far, though, with Jacksonville feeling the effects of Mile High Stadium in their lone road contest. The Jags should be able to prove their worth in Cincinnati this week. – Ryan Gilbert

Rams vs. Eagles NFL Week 4 Score Prediction

Score Prediction: Rams 27, Eagles 17

How to Bet: Los Angeles’ loss in Week 3 to the Broncos was disappointing, but there’s a chance Puka Nacua returns in Week 4, which would be a major boost for this offense. Either way, the Rams are ninth in the NFL in EPA/Play on defense (even without Myles Garrett) and outrank Philly in EPA/Play on offense. The Eagles currently sit in 23rd in EPA/Play defensively and were just torched by Case Keenum on Monday night. This feels like a must-win game for the Rams if they want to win the NFC West title this season. – Peter Dewey

Cowboys vs. Texans NFL Week 4 Score Prediction

Score Prediction: Texans 31, Cowboys 27

How to Bet: I thought that the Texans would have to get going eventually, but that may not be the case given their offensive struggles thus far. If there’s any team they can get going against, though, it might be the Cowboys. Dallas has allowed the third-most yards in the league at 387 per game, and is tied for the sixth-most points allowed at 27.3. I’m expecting a barnburner in the Lone Star State, following up on the Cowboys’ last-second loss to the Ravens last week. And, once again, I think the Cowboys will end up on the losing side. – Ryan Gilbert

Jets vs. Bears NFL Week 4 Score Prediction

Score Prediction: Bears 20, Jets 17

How to Bet: I’m not necessarily too confident in either side in this one. I do feel fairly comfortable taking the under, though. This has the potential to be an ugly game in Chicago, with the first team to 20 points getting the win. – Ryan Gilbert

Cardinals vs. Giants NFL Week 4 Score Prediction

Score Prediction: Giants 27, Cardinals 24

How to Bet: I can’t stomach betting on the Cardinals or Giants right now, but this should be a wide-open game given the defensive deficiencies on both sides. Both offenses should be able to move the ball, even if the Giants only put up 12 points last week. While it may not be as high-scoring as last week’s 36-30 road loss for the Cardinals, I’m expecting another OVER at MetLife Stadium, with the Giants pulling it out. – Ryan Gilbert

Packers vs. Buccaneers NFL Week 4 Score Prediction

Score Prediction: Packers 23, Bucs 9

How to Bet: I wrote about taking the UNDER in this matchup earlier in the week:

Jalon Daniels doesn’t have any real NFL tape to go off of, and the Bucs have struggled scoring the ball with Baker Mayfield at the controls, putting up less than 20 points in back-to-back games. The Packers haven’t been any better on offense, scoring 22, 20 and 14 points while ranking 28th in the league in EPA/Play. Since the Tampa Bay defense (sixth in EPA/Play, eighth in yards per play allowed) has actually been solid in 2026, I think the UNDER is a great bet in this matchup. – Peter Dewey

Dolphins vs. Vikings NFL Week 4 Score Prediction

Score Prediction: Vikings 19, Dolphins 13

How to Bet: While I expect the Vikings to win this game and move to 4-0, I do think there are a few things to look at in this game that could lead to a Miami cover. First off, the total has come down four points since it opened, and the Vikings (27th in EPA/Play on offense) actually have a worse EPA/Play than Miami this season. These teams are also the two worst in the league in success rate. So, I wouldn't be shocked to see a slugfest, and I don’t think either team is explosive enough to pull away in this matchup. – Peter Dewey

Chiefs vs. Raiders NFL Week 4 Score Prediction

Score Prediction: Chiefs 23, Raiders 20

How to Bet: Kenneth Walker III has given the Chiefs a weapon in the backfield, helping them score 88 points through three games. However, Kansas City has allowed the third-fewest points in the league at 16.7 per game, with the Raiders not far behind at 18.0 per game. The Chiefs probably win this game because they’re the Chiefs, but it’s going to be a close one. – Ryan Gilbert

Chargers vs. Seahawks NFL Week 4 Score Prediction

Score Prediction: Seahawks 27, Chargers 14

How to Bet: This Seahawks defense isn’t going to be the one where we see a turnaround for the Chargers offense. The Chargers have scored just 44 points through three games, the fourth-fewest in the league. Meanwhile, the Seahawks have allowed just 50 points, tied for the third-fewest in the NFL. The Seahawks should fly to a rather comfortable win at home this week. – Ryan Gilbert

Broncos vs. 49ers NFL Week 4 Score Prediction

Score Prediction: 49ers 27, Broncos 26

How to Bet: I’m worried about this San Francisco defense without Bosa (and potentially Dre Greenlaw) against a Denver team that is a lot better than Miami and Arizona. The 49ers are just 19th in success rate and 15th in EPA/Play this season, a shaky ranking since they’ve faced two of the worst teams in the NFL. Meanwhile, Denver is 10th in EPA/Pass despite facing three quarterbacks in the MVP conversation. The Bronco offense hasn’t been anywhere near as good as the 49ers, but is San Francisco’s offense being propped up by favorable matchups? The Broncos have shown they aren’t going to roll over even if they fall behind, and Arizona was able to orchestrate a backdoor cover against the 49ers in Week 3. – Peter Dewey

Lions v. Panthers NFL Week 4 Score Prediction

Score Prediction: Lions 31, Panthers 26

How to Bet: Detroit ranks in the top-10 in the league in yards per play on offense and the bottom 10 in yards per play allowed on defense, making it an ideal team for high-scoring games.

Plus, the Panthers put up a huge offensive performance in Week 1 in a loss to Chicago. They struggled last week on the road against Cleveland, but back at home, I expect more from Bryce Young, especially against a defense that is 30th in EPA/Play. – Peter Dewey

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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