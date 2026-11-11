NFL Straight-Up Moneyline Picks for Every Game in Week 10
It was a big week for the SI roundtable! Not a single writer had a negative performance, and Albert Breer pulled off the unbelievable 15-0 sweep!
It's a great step in the right direction for the entire group, and a few are on the cusp of getting back in the green for the entire season.
Let's move on to Week 10, the official start of the second half of the 2026 NFL season. Let's take a look at everyone's records, and then we'll take a look at Week 10 picks.
NFL Week 9 Results
- Albert Breer, Senior Writer: 15-0 (+7.08 units)
- Eva Geitheim, NFL Writer: 14-1 (+4.66 units)
- Mitch Goldich, Senior Editor: 13-2 (+4.03 units)
- Mike Kadlick, NFL Senior News Writer: 11-4 (+0.27 units)
- Gilberto Manzano, NFL Staff Writer: 11-4 (0.00 units)
- Conor Orr, Senior Writer: 11-4 (+1.44 units)
- John Pluym, NFL Managing Editor: 13-2 (+3.04 units)
- Matt Verderame, NFL Staff Writer: 12-3 (+1.37 units)
- Iain MacMillan, Senior Editor, Betting: 11-4 (+0.48 units)
- Peter Dewey, Associate Managing Editor, Betting: 14-1 (+5.46 units)
Season-to-Date Results
- Albert Breer, Senior Writer: 88-47-1 (-0.12 units)
- Eva Geitheim, NFL Writer: 85-50-1 (-2.43 units)
- Mitch Goldich, Senior Editor: 75-60-1 (-23.29 units)
- Mike Kadlick, NFL Senior News Writer: 81-54-1 (-7.23 units)
- Gilberto Manzano, NFL Staff Writer: 80-55-1 (-7.50 units)
- Conor Orr, Senior Writer: 81-54-1 (-7.00 units)
- John Pluym, NFL Managing Editor: 78-57-1 (-20.52 units)
- Matt Verderame, NFL Staff Writer: 86-49-1 (-6.02 units)
- Iain MacMillan, Senior Editor, Betting: 86-49-1 (+7.00 units)
- Peter Dewey, Associate Managing Editor, Betting: 87-48-1 (-0.44 units)
NFL Week 10 Picks
All odds listed are via DraftKings Sportsbook
Commanders (+120) vs. Giants (-142)
- Albert Breer:
- Eva Geitheim:
- Mitch Goldich: Giants
- Mike Kadlick: Giants
- Gilberto Manzano: Commanders
- Conor Orr:
- John Pluym: Giants
- Matt Verderame: Giants
- Iain MacMillan: Giants
- Peter Dewey: Giants
Patriots (+130) vs. Lions (-155)
- Albert Breer:
- Eva Geitheim:
- Mitch Goldich: Lions
- Mike Kadlick: Lions
- Gilberto Manzano: Lions
- Conor Orr:
- John Pluym: Patriots
- Matt Verderame: Lions
- Iain MacMillan: Patriots
- Peter Dewey: Lions
Chiefs (-185) vs. Falcons (+154)
- Albert Breer:
- Eva Geitheim:
- Mitch Goldich: Chiefs
- Mike Kadlick: Chiefs
- Gilberto Manzano: Chiefs
- Conor Orr:
- John Pluym: Chiefs
- Matt Verderame: Chiefs
- Iain MacMillan: Chiefs
- Peter Dewey: Chiefs
Texans (-230) vs. Browns (+190)
- Albert Breer:
- Eva Geitheim:
- Mitch Goldich: Texans
- Mike Kadlick: Browns
- Gilberto Manzano: Browns
- Conor Orr:
- John Pluym: Texans
- Matt Verderame: Texans
- Iain MacMillan: Texans
- Peter Dewey: Texans
Vikings (+140) vs. Packers (-166)
- Albert Breer:
- Eva Geitheim:
- Mitch Goldich: Packers
- Mike Kadlick: Packers
- Gilberto Manzano: Packers
- Conor Orr:
- John Pluym: Packers
- Matt Verderame: Packers
- Iain MacMillan: Packers
- Peter Dewey: Packers
Jaguars (-535) vs. Titans (+400)
- Albert Breer:
- Eva Geitheim:
- Mitch Goldich: Jaguars
- Mike Kadlick: Jaguars
- Gilberto Manzano: Jaguars
- Conor Orr:
- John Pluym: Jaguars
- Matt Verderame: Jaguars
- Iain MacMillan: Jaguars
- Peter Dewey: Jaguars
Dolphins (+164) vs. Colts (-198)
- Albert Breer:
- Eva Geitheim:
- Mitch Goldich: Dolphins
- Mike Kadlick: Colts
- Gilberto Manzano: Dolphins
- Conor Orr:
- John Pluym: Colts
- Matt Verderame: Dolphins
- Iain MacMillan: Colts
- Peter Dewey: Dolphins
Panthers (+114) vs. Saints (-135)
- Albert Breer:
- Eva Geitheim:
- Mitch Goldich: Panthers
- Mike Kadlick: Saints
- Gilberto Manzano: Saints
- Conor Orr:
- John Pluym: Saints
- Matt Verderame: Saints
- Iain MacMillan: Panthers
- Peter Dewey: Panthers
Bills (-395) vs. Jets (+310)
- Albert Breer:
- Eva Geitheim:
- Mitch Goldich: Bills
- Mike Kadlick: Bills
- Gilberto Manzano: Bills
- Conor Orr:
- John Pluym: Bills
- Matt Verderame: Bills
- Iain MacMillan: Bills
- Peter Dewey: Bills
Seahawks (-298) vs. Raiders (+240)
- Albert Breer:
- Eva Geitheim:
- Mitch Goldich: Seahawks
- Mike Kadlick: Raiders
- Gilberto Manzano: Seahawks
- Conor Orr:
- John Pluym: Seahawks
- Matt Verderame: Seahawks
- Iain MacMillan: Seahawks
- Peter Dewey: Seahawks
Rams (-440) vs. Cardinals (+340)
- Albert Breer:
- Eva Geitheim:
- Mitch Goldich: Rams
- Mike Kadlick: Rams
- Gilberto Manzano: Rams
- Conor Orr:
- John Pluym: Rams
- Matt Verderame: Rams
- Iain MacMillan: Rams
- Peter Dewey: Rams
49ers (-205) vs. Cowboys (+170)
- Albert Breer:
- Eva Geitheim:
- Mitch Goldich: 49ers
- Mike Kadlick: 49ers
- Gilberto Manzano: 49ers
- Conor Orr:
- John Pluym: 49ers
- Matt Verderame: 49ers
- Iain MacMillan: Cowboys
- Peter Dewey: 49ers
Steelers (+150) vs. Bengals (-180)
- Albert Breer:
- Eva Geitheim:
- Mitch Goldich: Bengals
- Mike Kadlick: Bengals
- Gilberto Manzano: Bengals
- Conor Orr:
- John Pluym: Bengals
- Matt Verderame: Bengals
- Iain MacMillan: Bengals
- Peter Dewey: Bengals
Chargers (+180) vs. Ravens (-218)
- Albert Breer:
- Eva Geitheim:
- Mitch Goldich: Ravens
- Mike Kadlick: Chargers
- Gilberto Manzano: Ravens
- Conor Orr:
- John Pluym: Chargers
- Matt Verderame: Ravens
- Iain MacMillan: Chargers
- Peter Dewey: Chargers
Follow Iain on X and Instagram
Claim the latest DraftKings promo code offer today. Sign up and get $200 in bonus bets + 3 months of NBA League Pass when you make your first $5 bet.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
Originally from Nova Scotia, Iain MacMillan is a senior editor covering betting, with a focus on NFL, NHL, and golf. He hosts the Bacon Bets Podcast and has been featured on VSIN, BetQL and Monumental Sports Network. He is a member of the Metropolitan Golf Writers Association and his beloved Falcons and Maple Leafs break his heart on a yearly basis.Follow iainmacbets