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NFL Straight-Up Moneyline Picks for Every Game in Week 10

Iain MacMillan|
The SI team breaks down their picks for all 14 NFL Week 10 games.
The SI team breaks down their picks for all 14 NFL Week 10 games. | Sports Illustrated

It was a big week for the SI roundtable! Not a single writer had a negative performance, and Albert Breer pulled off the unbelievable 15-0 sweep!

It's a great step in the right direction for the entire group, and a few are on the cusp of getting back in the green for the entire season.

Let's move on to Week 10, the official start of the second half of the 2026 NFL season. Let's take a look at everyone's records, and then we'll take a look at Week 10 picks.

NFL Week 9 Results

Season-to-Date Results

NFL Week 10 Picks

All odds listed are via DraftKings Sportsbook

Commanders (+120) vs. Giants (-142)

  • Albert Breer:
  • Eva Geitheim:
  • Mitch Goldich: Giants
  • Mike Kadlick: Giants
  • Gilberto Manzano: Commanders
  • Conor Orr:
  • John Pluym: Giants
  • Matt Verderame: Giants
  • Iain MacMillan: Giants
  • Peter Dewey: Giants

Patriots (+130) vs. Lions (-155)

  • Albert Breer:
  • Eva Geitheim:
  • Mitch Goldich: Lions
  • Mike Kadlick: Lions
  • Gilberto Manzano: Lions
  • Conor Orr:
  • John Pluym: Patriots
  • Matt Verderame: Lions
  • Iain MacMillan: Patriots
  • Peter Dewey: Lions

Chiefs (-185) vs. Falcons (+154)

  • Albert Breer:
  • Eva Geitheim:
  • Mitch Goldich: Chiefs
  • Mike Kadlick: Chiefs
  • Gilberto Manzano: Chiefs
  • Conor Orr:
  • John Pluym: Chiefs
  • Matt Verderame: Chiefs
  • Iain MacMillan: Chiefs
  • Peter Dewey: Chiefs

Texans (-230) vs. Browns (+190)

  • Albert Breer:
  • Eva Geitheim:
  • Mitch Goldich: Texans
  • Mike Kadlick: Browns
  • Gilberto Manzano: Browns
  • Conor Orr:
  • John Pluym: Texans
  • Matt Verderame: Texans
  • Iain MacMillan: Texans
  • Peter Dewey: Texans

Vikings (+140) vs. Packers (-166)

  • Albert Breer:
  • Eva Geitheim:
  • Mitch Goldich: Packers
  • Mike Kadlick: Packers
  • Gilberto Manzano: Packers
  • Conor Orr:
  • John Pluym: Packers
  • Matt Verderame: Packers
  • Iain MacMillan: Packers
  • Peter Dewey: Packers

Jaguars (-535) vs. Titans (+400)

  • Albert Breer:
  • Eva Geitheim:
  • Mitch Goldich: Jaguars
  • Mike Kadlick: Jaguars
  • Gilberto Manzano: Jaguars
  • Conor Orr:
  • John Pluym: Jaguars
  • Matt Verderame: Jaguars
  • Iain MacMillan: Jaguars
  • Peter Dewey: Jaguars

Dolphins (+164) vs. Colts (-198)

  • Albert Breer:
  • Eva Geitheim:
  • Mitch Goldich: Dolphins
  • Mike Kadlick: Colts
  • Gilberto Manzano: Dolphins
  • Conor Orr:
  • John Pluym: Colts
  • Matt Verderame: Dolphins
  • Iain MacMillan: Colts
  • Peter Dewey: Dolphins

Panthers (+114) vs. Saints (-135)

  • Albert Breer:
  • Eva Geitheim:
  • Mitch Goldich: Panthers
  • Mike Kadlick: Saints
  • Gilberto Manzano: Saints
  • Conor Orr:
  • John Pluym: Saints
  • Matt Verderame: Saints
  • Iain MacMillan: Panthers
  • Peter Dewey: Panthers

Bills (-395) vs. Jets (+310)

  • Albert Breer:
  • Eva Geitheim:
  • Mitch Goldich: Bills
  • Mike Kadlick: Bills
  • Gilberto Manzano: Bills
  • Conor Orr:
  • John Pluym: Bills
  • Matt Verderame: Bills
  • Iain MacMillan: Bills
  • Peter Dewey: Bills

Seahawks (-298) vs. Raiders (+240)

  • Albert Breer:
  • Eva Geitheim:
  • Mitch Goldich: Seahawks
  • Mike Kadlick: Raiders
  • Gilberto Manzano: Seahawks
  • Conor Orr:
  • John Pluym: Seahawks
  • Matt Verderame: Seahawks
  • Iain MacMillan: Seahawks
  • Peter Dewey: Seahawks

Rams (-440) vs. Cardinals (+340)

  • Albert Breer:
  • Eva Geitheim:
  • Mitch Goldich: Rams
  • Mike Kadlick: Rams
  • Gilberto Manzano: Rams
  • Conor Orr:
  • John Pluym: Rams
  • Matt Verderame: Rams
  • Iain MacMillan: Rams
  • Peter Dewey: Rams

49ers (-205) vs. Cowboys (+170)

  • Albert Breer:
  • Eva Geitheim:
  • Mitch Goldich: 49ers
  • Mike Kadlick: 49ers
  • Gilberto Manzano: 49ers
  • Conor Orr:
  • John Pluym: 49ers
  • Matt Verderame: 49ers
  • Iain MacMillan: Cowboys
  • Peter Dewey: 49ers

Steelers (+150) vs. Bengals (-180)

  • Albert Breer:
  • Eva Geitheim:
  • Mitch Goldich: Bengals
  • Mike Kadlick: Bengals
  • Gilberto Manzano: Bengals
  • Conor Orr:
  • John Pluym: Bengals
  • Matt Verderame: Bengals
  • Iain MacMillan: Bengals
  • Peter Dewey: Bengals

Chargers (+180) vs. Ravens (-218)

  • Albert Breer:
  • Eva Geitheim:
  • Mitch Goldich: Ravens
  • Mike Kadlick: Chargers
  • Gilberto Manzano: Ravens
  • Conor Orr:
  • John Pluym: Chargers
  • Matt Verderame: Ravens
  • Iain MacMillan: Chargers
  • Peter Dewey: Chargers

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Iain MacMillan
IAIN MACMILLAN

Originally from Nova Scotia, Iain MacMillan is a senior editor covering betting, with a focus on NFL, NHL, and golf. He hosts the Bacon Bets Podcast and has been featured on VSIN, BetQL and Monumental Sports Network. He is a member of the Metropolitan Golf Writers Association and his beloved Falcons and Maple Leafs break his heart on a yearly basis.

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