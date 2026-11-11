NFL Straight-Up Moneyline Picks for Every Game in Week 10

It was a big week for the SI roundtable! Not a single writer had a negative performance, and Albert Breer pulled off the unbelievable 15-0 sweep!

It's a great step in the right direction for the entire group, and a few are on the cusp of getting back in the green for the entire season.

Let's move on to Week 10, the official start of the second half of the 2026 NFL season. Let's take a look at everyone's records, and then we'll take a look at Week 10 picks.

NFL Week 9 Results

Season-to-Date Results

NFL Week 10 Picks

All odds listed are via DraftKings Sportsbook

Commanders (+120) vs. Giants (-142)

Albert Breer:

Eva Geitheim:

Mitch Goldich: Giants

Giants Mike Kadlick: Giants

Giants Gilberto Manzano : Commanders

: Commanders Conor Orr:

John Pluym: Giants

Giants Matt Verderame: Giants

Giants Iain MacMillan: Giants

Giants Peter Dewey: Giants

Patriots (+130) vs. Lions (-155)

Albert Breer:

Eva Geitheim :

: Mitch Goldich : Lions

: Lions Mike Kadlick : Lions

: Lions Gilberto Manzano : Lions

: Lions Conor Orr :

: John Pluym : Patriots

: Patriots Matt Verderame : Lions

: Lions Iain MacMillan : Patriots

: Patriots Peter Dewey: Lions

Chiefs (-185) vs. Falcons (+154)

Albert Breer :

: Eva Geitheim :

: Mitch Goldich : Chiefs

: Chiefs Mike Kadlick : Chiefs

: Chiefs Gilberto Manzano : Chiefs

: Chiefs Conor Orr:

John Pluym : Chiefs

: Chiefs Matt Verderame : Chiefs

: Chiefs Iain MacMillan : Chiefs

: Chiefs Peter Dewey: Chiefs

Texans (-230) vs. Browns (+190)

Albert Breer :

: Eva Geitheim :

: Mitch Goldich: Texans

Texans Mike Kadlick : Browns

: Browns Gilberto Manzano : Browns

: Browns Conor Orr :

: John Pluym : Texans

: Texans Matt Verderame : Texans

: Texans Iain MacMillan : Texans

: Texans Peter Dewey: Texans

Vikings (+140) vs. Packers (-166)

Albert Breer :

: Eva Geitheim :

: Mitch Goldich: Packers

Packers Mike Kadlick : Packers

: Packers Gilberto Manzano : Packers

: Packers Conor Orr :

: John Pluym : Packers

: Packers Matt Verderame : Packers

: Packers Iain MacMillan : Packers

: Packers Peter Dewey: Packers

Jaguars (-535) vs. Titans (+400)

Albert Breer:

Eva Geitheim:

Mitch Goldich : Jaguars

: Jaguars Mike Kadlick : Jaguars

: Jaguars Gilberto Manzano: Jaguars

Jaguars Conor Orr :

: John Pluym : Jaguars

: Jaguars Matt Verderame: Jaguars

Jaguars Iain MacMillan : Jaguars

: Jaguars Peter Dewey: Jaguars

Dolphins (+164) vs. Colts (-198)

Albert Breer :

: Eva Geitheim :

: Mitch Goldich : Dolphins

: Dolphins Mike Kadlick : Colts

: Colts Gilberto Manzano : Dolphins

: Dolphins Conor Orr :

: John Pluym : Colts

: Colts Matt Verderame : Dolphins

: Dolphins Iain MacMillan : Colts

: Colts Peter Dewey: Dolphins

Panthers (+114) vs. Saints (-135)

Albert Breer :

: Eva Geitheim :

: Mitch Goldich : Panthers

: Panthers Mike Kadlick: Saints

Saints Gilberto Manzano : Saints

: Saints Conor Orr :

: John Pluym: Saints

Saints Matt Verderame : Saints

: Saints Iain MacMillan : Panthers

: Panthers Peter Dewey: Panthers

Bills (-395) vs. Jets (+310)

Albert Breer :

: Eva Geitheim :

: Mitch Goldich : Bills

: Bills Mike Kadlick : Bills

: Bills Gilberto Manzano : Bills

: Bills Conor Orr :

: John Pluym : Bills

: Bills Matt Verderame : Bills

: Bills Iain MacMillan : Bills

: Bills Peter Dewey: Bills

Seahawks (-298) vs. Raiders (+240)

Albert Breer:

Eva Geitheim :

: Mitch Goldich : Seahawks

: Seahawks Mike Kadlick : Raiders

: Raiders Gilberto Manzano : Seahawks

: Seahawks Conor Orr :

: John Pluym : Seahawks

: Seahawks Matt Verderame : Seahawks

: Seahawks Iain MacMillan : Seahawks

: Seahawks Peter Dewey: Seahawks

Rams (-440) vs. Cardinals (+340)

Albert Breer :

: Eva Geitheim :

: Mitch Goldich : Rams

: Rams Mike Kadlick : Rams

: Rams Gilberto Manzano : Rams

: Rams Conor Orr :

: John Pluym : Rams

: Rams Matt Verderame : Rams

: Rams Iain MacMillan : Rams

: Rams Peter Dewey: Rams

49ers (-205) vs. Cowboys (+170)

Albert Breer :

: Eva Geitheim :

: Mitch Goldich : 49ers

: 49ers Mike Kadlick: 49ers

49ers Gilberto Manzano : 49ers

: 49ers Conor Orr :

: John Pluym: 49ers

49ers Matt Verderame : 49ers

: 49ers Iain MacMillan : Cowboys

: Cowboys Peter Dewey: 49ers

Steelers (+150) vs. Bengals (-180)

Albert Breer:

Eva Geitheim :

: Mitch Goldich: Bengals

Bengals Mike Kadlick : Bengals

: Bengals Gilberto Manzano : Bengals

: Bengals Conor Orr :

: John Pluym : Bengals

: Bengals Matt Verderame : Bengals

: Bengals Iain MacMillan : Bengals

: Bengals Peter Dewey: Bengals

Chargers (+180) vs. Ravens (-218)

Albert Breer :

: Eva Geitheim :

: Mitch Goldich : Ravens

: Ravens Mike Kadlick : Chargers

: Chargers Gilberto Manzano : Ravens

: Ravens Conor Orr :

: John Pluym: Chargers

Chargers Matt Verderame : Ravens

: Ravens Iain MacMillan : Chargers

: Chargers Peter Dewey: Chargers

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