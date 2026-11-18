NFL Straight-Up Moneyline Picks for Every Game in Week 11
It was another big week for the SI roundtable! Six of the 10 writers posted a profitable record, and after strong performances by both Eva Geitheim and Peter Dewey, they both joined yours truly as profitable pickers for the 2026 season.
Let's move on to Week 11, the smallest slate of games this season, with six teams on BYE. Let's take a look at everyone's records, and then we'll take a look at Week 10 picks.
NFL Week 10 Results
- Albert Breer, Senior Writer: 9-5 (-0.63 units)
- Eva Geitheim, NFL Writer: 12-2 (+5.48 units)
- Mitch Goldich, Senior Editor: 9-5 (-0.63 units)
- Mike Kadlick, NFL Senior News Writer: 10-4 (+3.10 units)
- Gilberto Manzano, NFL Staff Writer: 10-4 (+2.33 units)
- Conor Orr, Senior Writer: 10-4 (+2.17 units)
- John Pluym, NFL Managing Editor: 9-5 (-0.11 units)
- Matt Verderame, NFL Staff Writer: 8-6 (-2.77 units)
- Iain MacMillan, Senior Editor, Betting: 9-5 (+0.54 units)
- Peter Dewey, Associate Managing Editor, Betting: 10-4 (+2.17 units)
Season-to-Date Results
- Albert Breer, Senior Writer: 97-52-1 (-0.75 units)
- Eva Geitheim, NFL Writer: 97-52-1 (+3.05 units)
- Mitch Goldich, Senior Editor: 84-65-1 (-23.92)
- Mike Kadlick, NFL Senior News Writer: 91-58-1 (-4.13 units)
- Gilberto Manzano, NFL Staff Writer: 90-59-1 (-5.27 units)
- Conor Orr, Senior Writer: 91-58-1 (-4.83 units)
- John Pluym, NFL Managing Editor: 87-62-1 (-20.63 units)
- Matt Verderame, NFL Staff Writer: 94-55-1 (-8.79 units)
- Iain MacMillan, Senior Editor, Betting: 95-54-1 (+7.54 units)
- Peter Dewey, Associate Managing Editor, Betting: 97-52-1 (+1.73 units)
NFL Week 11 Picks
All odds listed are via DraftKings Sportsbook
Colts vs. Texans
- Albert Breer:
- Eva Geitheim: Texans
- Mitch Goldich:
- Mike Kadlick:
- Gilberto Manzano: Texans
- Conor Orr:
- John Pluym: Texans
- Matt Verderame: Texans
- Iain MacMillan: Texans
- Peter Dewey: Texans
Dolphins vs. Bills
- Albert Breer:
- Eva Geitheim: Bills
- Mitch Goldich:
- Mike Kadlick:
- Gilberto Manzano: Bills
- Conor Orr:
- John Pluym: Bills
- Matt Verderame: Bills
- Iain MacMillan: Bills
- Peter Dewey: Bills
Saints vs. Bears
- Albert Breer:
- Eva Geitheim: Bears
- Mitch Goldich:
- Mike Kadlick:
- Gilberto Manzano: Bears
- Conor Orr:
- John Pluym: Bears
- Matt Verderame: Bears
- Iain MacMillan: Bears
- Peter Dewey: Bears
Titans vs. Cowboys
- Albert Breer:
- Eva Geitheim: Cowboys
- Mitch Goldich:
- Mike Kadlick:
- Gilberto Manzano: Titans
- Conor Orr:
- John Pluym: Cowboys
- Matt Verderame: Cowboys
- Iain MacMillan: Cowboys
- Peter Dewey: Cowboys
Buccaneers vs. Lions
- Albert Breer:
- Eva Geitheim: Lions
- Mitch Goldich:
- Mike Kadlick:
- Gilberto Manzano: Buccaneers
- Conor Orr:
- John Pluym: Lions
- Matt Verderame: Lions
- Iain MacMillan: Buccaneers
- Peter Dewey: Lions
Cardinals vs. Chiefs
- Albert Breer:
- Eva Geitheim: Chiefs
- Mitch Goldich:
- Mike Kadlick:
- Gilberto Manzano: Chiefs
- Conor Orr:
- John Pluym: Chiefs
- Matt Verderame: Chiefs
- Iain MacMillan: Chiefs
- Peter Dewey: Chiefs
Steelers vs. Eagles
- Albert Breer:
- Eva Geitheim: Steelers
- Mitch Goldich:
- Mike Kadlick:
- Gilberto Manzano: Steelers
- Conor Orr:
- John Pluym: Steelers
- Matt Verderame: Steelers
- Iain MacMillan: Steelers
- Peter Dewey: Steelers
Ravens vs. Panthers
- Albert Breer:
- Eva Geitheim: Panthers
- Mitch Goldich:
- Mike Kadlick:
- Gilberto Manzano: Panthers
- Conor Orr:
- John Pluym: Panthers
- Matt Verderame: Panthers
- Iain MacMillan: Panthers
- Peter Dewey: Panthers
Jets vs. Chargers
- Albert Breer:
- Eva Geitheim:
- Mitch Goldich:
- Mike Kadlick:
- Gilberto Manzano: Chargers
- Conor Orr:
- John Pluym: Chargers
- Matt Verderame: Chargers
- Iain MacMillan: Jets
- Peter Dewey: Chargers
Raiders vs. Broncos
- Albert Breer:
- Eva Geitheim: Broncos
- Mitch Goldich:
- Mike Kadlick:
- Gilberto Manzano: Broncos
- Conor Orr:
- John Pluym: Broncos
- Matt Verderame: Broncos
- Iain MacMillan: Broncos
- Peter Dewey: Broncos
Jaguars vs. Giants
- Albert Breer:
- Eva Geitheim: Jaguars
- Mitch Goldich:
- Mike Kadlick:
- Gilberto Manzano: Jaguars
- Conor Orr:
- John Pluym: Jaguars
- Matt Verderame: Giants
- Iain MacMillan: Jaguars
- Peter Dewey: Jaguars
Vikings vs. 49ers
- Albert Breer:
- Eva Geitheim: 49ers
- Mitch Goldich:
- Mike Kadlick:
- Gilberto Manzano: Vikings
- Conor Orr:
- John Pluym: 49ers
- Matt Verderame: 49ers
- Iain MacMillan: Vikings
- Peter Dewey: 49ers
Bengals vs. Commanders
- Albert Breer:
- Eva Geitheim: Bengals
- Mitch Goldich:
- Mike Kadlick:
- Gilberto Manzano: Bengals
- Conor Orr:
- John Pluym: Bengals
- Matt Verderame: Bengals
- Iain MacMillan: Bengals
- Peter Dewey: Bengals
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Originally from Nova Scotia, Iain MacMillan is a senior editor covering betting, with a focus on NFL, NHL, and golf. He hosts the Bacon Bets Podcast and has been featured on VSIN, BetQL and Monumental Sports Network. He is a member of the Metropolitan Golf Writers Association and his beloved Falcons and Maple Leafs break his heart on a yearly basis.Follow iainmacbets