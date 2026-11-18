It was another big week for the SI roundtable! Six of the 10 writers posted a profitable record, and after strong performances by both Eva Geitheim and Peter Dewey, they both joined yours truly as profitable pickers for the 2026 season.

Let's move on to Week 11, the smallest slate of games this season, with six teams on BYE. Let's take a look at everyone's records, and then we'll take a look at Week 10 picks.

NFL Week 10 Results

Season-to-Date Results

NFL Week 11 Picks

All odds listed are via DraftKings Sportsbook

Colts vs. Texans

Albert Breer:

Eva Geitheim: Texans

Texans Mitch Goldich:

Mike Kadlick:

Gilberto Manzano : Texans

: Texans Conor Orr:

John Pluym: Texans

Texans Matt Verderame: Texans

Texans Iain MacMillan: Texans

Texans Peter Dewey: Texans

Dolphins vs. Bills

Albert Breer:

Eva Geitheim : Bills

: Bills Mitch Goldich :

: Mike Kadlick :

: Gilberto Manzano : Bills

: Bills Conor Orr :

: John Pluym : Bills

: Bills Matt Verderame : Bills

: Bills Iain MacMillan : Bills

: Bills Peter Dewey: Bills

Saints vs. Bears

Albert Breer :

: Eva Geitheim : Bears

: Bears Mitch Goldich :

: Mike Kadlick :

: Gilberto Manzano : Bears

: Bears Conor Orr:

John Pluym : Bears

: Bears Matt Verderame : Bears

: Bears Iain MacMillan : Bears

: Bears Peter Dewey: Bears

Titans vs. Cowboys

Albert Breer :

: Eva Geitheim : Cowboys

: Cowboys Mitch Goldich:

Mike Kadlick :

: Gilberto Manzano : Titans

: Titans Conor Orr :

: John Pluym : Cowboys

: Cowboys Matt Verderame : Cowboys

: Cowboys Iain MacMillan : Cowboys

: Cowboys Peter Dewey: Cowboys

Buccaneers vs. Lions

Albert Breer :

: Eva Geitheim : Lions

: Lions Mitch Goldich:

Mike Kadlick :

: Gilberto Manzano : Buccaneers

: Buccaneers Conor Orr :

: John Pluym : Lions

: Lions Matt Verderame : Lions

: Lions Iain MacMillan : Buccaneers

: Buccaneers Peter Dewey: Lions

Cardinals vs. Chiefs

Albert Breer:

Eva Geitheim: Chiefs

Chiefs Mitch Goldich :

: Mike Kadlick :

: Gilberto Manzano: Chiefs

Chiefs Conor Orr :

: John Pluym : Chiefs

: Chiefs Matt Verderame: Chiefs

Chiefs Iain MacMillan : Chiefs

: Chiefs Peter Dewey: Chiefs

Steelers vs. Eagles

Albert Breer :

: Eva Geitheim : Steelers

: Steelers Mitch Goldich :

: Mike Kadlick :

: Gilberto Manzano : Steelers

: Steelers Conor Orr :

: John Pluym : Steelers

: Steelers Matt Verderame : Steelers

: Steelers Iain MacMillan : Steelers

: Steelers Peter Dewey: Steelers

Ravens vs. Panthers

Albert Breer :

: Eva Geitheim : Panthers

: Panthers Mitch Goldich :

: Mike Kadlick:

Gilberto Manzano : Panthers

: Panthers Conor Orr :

: John Pluym: Panthers

Panthers Matt Verderame : Panthers

: Panthers Iain MacMillan : Panthers

: Panthers Peter Dewey: Panthers

Jets vs. Chargers

Albert Breer :

: Eva Geitheim :

: Mitch Goldich :

: Mike Kadlick :

: Gilberto Manzano : Chargers

: Chargers Conor Orr :

: John Pluym : Chargers

: Chargers Matt Verderame : Chargers

: Chargers Iain MacMillan : Jets

: Jets Peter Dewey: Chargers

Raiders vs. Broncos

Albert Breer:

Eva Geitheim : Broncos

: Broncos Mitch Goldich :

: Mike Kadlick :

: Gilberto Manzano : Broncos

: Broncos Conor Orr :

: John Pluym : Broncos

: Broncos Matt Verderame : Broncos

: Broncos Iain MacMillan : Broncos

: Broncos Peter Dewey: Broncos

Jaguars vs. Giants

Albert Breer :

: Eva Geitheim : Jaguars

: Jaguars Mitch Goldich :

: Mike Kadlick :

: Gilberto Manzano : Jaguars

: Jaguars Conor Orr :

: John Pluym : Jaguars

: Jaguars Matt Verderame : Giants

: Giants Iain MacMillan : Jaguars

: Jaguars Peter Dewey: Jaguars

Vikings vs. 49ers

Albert Breer :

: Eva Geitheim : 49ers

: 49ers Mitch Goldich :

: Mike Kadlick:

Gilberto Manzano : Vikings

: Vikings Conor Orr :

: John Pluym: 49ers

49ers Matt Verderame : 49ers

: 49ers Iain MacMillan : Vikings

: Vikings Peter Dewey: 49ers

Bengals vs. Commanders

Albert Breer:

Eva Geitheim : Bengals

: Bengals Mitch Goldich:

Mike Kadlick :

: Gilberto Manzano : Bengals

: Bengals Conor Orr :

: John Pluym : Bengals

: Bengals Matt Verderame : Bengals

: Bengals Iain MacMillan : Bengals

: Bengals Peter Dewey: Bengals

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