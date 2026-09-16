NFL Straight-Up Moneyline Picks for Every Game in Week 2
As it usually does, Week 1 of the 2026 NFL season brought plenty of surprising results, including the Arizona Cardinals upsetting the Los Angeles Chargers and the New York Giants taking down the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday Night Football.
Congratulations to the two newcomers in the SI Betting Panel, Eva Geitheim and Mike Kadlick, who were the only two members of the roundtable who have a profitable record after the opening week of the season.
Let's take a look at how everyone dead and then we'll dive into everyone's plays for Week 2.
NFL Week 1 Results
- Albert Breer, Senior Writer: 10-6 (-0.24 units)
- Eva Geitheim, NFL Writer: 12-4 (+3.85 units)
- Mitch Goldich, Senior Editor: 9-7 (-2.30 units)
- Mike Kadlick, NFL Senior News Writer: 12-4 (+4.02 units)
- Gilberto Manzano, NFL Staff Writer: 8-8 (-3.87 units)
- Conor Orr, Senior Writer: 5-12 (-7.93 units)
- John Pluym, NFL Managing Editor: 10-6 (-0.78 units)
- Matt Verderame, NFL Staff Writer: 10-6 (-1 unit)
- Iain MacMillan, Senior Editor, Betting: 8-8 (-2.65 units)
- Peter Dewey, Associate Managing Editor, Betting: 9-7 (-2.23 units)
NFL Week 2 Picks
All odds listed are via DraftKings Sportsbook
Lions (+190) vs. Bills (-230)
- Albert Breer: Bills
- Eva Geitheim: Bills
- Mitch Goldich: Bills
- Mike Kadlick: Bills
- Gilberto Manzano: Bills
- Conor Orr: Bills
- John Pluym: Bills
- Matt Verderame: Bills
- Iain MacMillan: Lions
- Peter Dewey: Bills
Panthers (-135) vs. Falcons (+114)
- Albert Breer: Panthers
- Eva Geitheim: Panthers
- Mitch Goldich: Panthers
- Mike Kadlick: Panthers
- Gilberto Manzano: Panthers
- Conor Orr: Panthers
- John Pluym: Falcons
- Matt Verderame: Panthers
- Iain MacMillan: Panthers
- Peter Dewey: Panthers
Vikings (+180) vs. Bears (-218)
- Albert Breer: Bears
- Eva Geitheim: Vikings
- Mitch Goldich: Bears
- Mike Kadlick: Bears
- Gilberto Manzano: Bears
- Conor Orr: Vikings
- John Pluym: Bears
- Matt Verderame: Bears
- Iain MacMillan: Vikings
- Peter Dewey: Bears
Eagles (-325) vs. Titans (+260)
- Albert Breer: Eagles
- Eva Geitheim: Eagles
- Mitch Goldich: Eagles
- Mike Kadlick: Eagles
- Gilberto Manzano: Eagles
- Conor Orr: Eagles
- John Pluym: Eagles
- Matt Verderame: Eagles
- Iain MacMillan: Eagles
- Peter Dewey: Eagles
Steelers (+180) vs. Patriots (-218)
- Albert Breer: Patriots
- Eva Geitheim: Patriots
- Mitch Goldich: Steelers
- Mike Kadlick: Patriots
- Gilberto Manzano: Patriots
- Conor Orr: Patriots
- John Pluym: Patriots
- Matt Verderame: Patriots
- Iain MacMillan: Patriots
- Peter Dewey: Patriots
Packers (-205) vs. Jets (+170)
- Albert Breer: Packers
- Eva Geitheim: Jets
- Mitch Goldich: Packers
- Mike Kadlick: Packers
- Gilberto Manzano: Packers
- Conor Orr: Packers
- John Pluym: Jets
- Matt Verderame: Packers
- Iain MacMillan: Packers
- Peter Dewey: Packers
Browns (+310) vs. Buccaneers (-395)
- Albert Breer: Buccaneers
- Eva Geitheim: Buccaneers
- Mitch Goldich: Buccaneers
- Mike Kadlick: Buccaneers
- Gilberto Manzano: Buccaneers
- Conor Orr: Buccaneers
- John Pluym: Buccaneers
- Matt Verderame: Buccaneers
- Iain MacMillan: Buccaneers
- Peter Dewey: Buccaneers
Saints (+320) vs. Ravens (-410)
- Albert Breer: Ravens
- Eva Geitheim: Ravens
- Mitch Goldich: Ravens
- Mike Kadlick: Ravens
- Gilberto Manzano: Ravens
- Conor Orr: Ravens
- John Pluym: Ravens
- Matt Verderame: Ravens
- Iain MacMillan: Ravens
- Peter Dewey: Ravens
Bengals (+124) vs. Texans (-148)
- Albert Breer: Bengals
- Eva Geitheim: Texans
- Mitch Goldich: Texans
- Mike Kadlick: Bengals
- Gilberto Manzano: Bengals
- Conor Orr: Texans
- John Pluym: Texans
- Matt Verderame: Texans
- Iain MacMillan: Texans
- Peter Dewey: Bengals
Jaguars (+124) vs. Broncos (-148)
- Albert Breer: Broncos
- Eva Geitheim: Jaguars
- Mitch Goldich: Jaguars
- Mike Kadlick: Jaguars
- Gilberto Manzano: Jaguars
- Conor Orr: Broncos
- John Pluym: Jaguars
- Matt Verderame: Broncos
- Iain MacMillan: Jaguars
- Peter Dewey: Jaguars
Raiders (+240) vs. Chargers (-298)
- Albert Breer: Chargers
- Eva Geitheim: Chargers
- Mitch Goldich: Chargers
- Mike Kadlick: Chargers
- Gilberto Manzano: Raiders
- Conor Orr: Chargers
- John Pluym: Chargers
- Matt Verderame: Raiders
- Iain MacMillan: Chargers
- Peter Dewey: Chargers
Commanders (+185) vs. Cowboys (-225)
- Albert Breer: Cowboys
- Eva Geitheim: Commanders
- Mitch Goldich: Cowboys
- Mike Kadlick: Cowboys
- Gilberto Manzano: Cowboys
- Conor Orr: Cowboys
- John Pluym: Cowboys
- Matt Verderame: Cowboys
- Iain MacMillan: Commanders
- Peter Dewey: Cowboys
Seahawks (-205) vs. Cardinals (+170)
- Albert Breer: Seahawks
- Eva Geitheim: Seahawks
- Mitch Goldich: Seahawks
- Mike Kadlick: Seahawks
- Gilberto Manzano: Seahawks
- Conor Orr: Seahawks
- John Pluym: Seahawks
- Matt Verderame: Seahawks
- Iain MacMillan: Seahawks
- Peter Dewey: Seahawks
Dolphins (+625) vs. 49ers (-950)
- Albert Breer: 49ers
- Eva Geitheim: 49ers
- Mitch Goldich: 49ers
- Mike Kadlick: 49ers
- Gilberto Manzano: 49ers
- Conor Orr: 49ers
- John Pluym: 49ers
- Matt Verderame: 49ers
- Iain MacMillan: 49ers
- Peter Dewey: 49ers
Colts (+230) vs. Chiefs (-285)
- Albert Breer: Chiefs
- Eva Geitheim: Chiefs
- Mitch Goldich: Chiefs
- Mike Kadlick: Chiefs
- Gilberto Manzano: Chiefs
- Conor Orr: Chiefs
- John Pluym: Chiefs
- Matt Verderame: Chiefs
- Iain MacMillan: Chiefs
- Peter Dewey: Chiefs
Giants (+280) vs. Rams (-355)
- Albert Breer: Rams
- Eva Geitheim: Rams
- Mitch Goldich: Rams
- Mike Kadlick: Rams
- Gilberto Manzano: Giants
- Conor Orr: Rams
- John Pluym: Rams
- Matt Verderame: Rams
- Iain MacMillan: Rams
- Peter Dewey: Rams
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