NFL Straight-Up Moneyline Picks for Every Game in Week 2

As it usually does, Week 1 of the 2026 NFL season brought plenty of surprising results, including the Arizona Cardinals upsetting the Los Angeles Chargers and the New York Giants taking down the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday Night Football.

Congratulations to the two newcomers in the SI Betting Panel, Eva Geitheim and Mike Kadlick, who were the only two members of the roundtable who have a profitable record after the opening week of the season.

Let's take a look at how everyone dead and then we'll dive into everyone's plays for Week 2.

NFL Week 1 Results

NFL Week 2 Picks

Week 2 picks | Sports Illustrated

All odds listed are via DraftKings Sportsbook

Lions (+190) vs. Bills (-230)

Albert Breer: Bills

Bills Eva Geitheim: Bills

Bills Mitch Goldich: Bills

Bills Mike Kadlick: Bills

Bills Gilberto Manzano: Bills

Bills Conor Orr: Bills

Bills John Pluym: Bills

Bills Matt Verderame: Bills

Bills Iain MacMillan: Lions

Lions Peter Dewey: Bills

Panthers (-135) vs. Falcons (+114)

Albert Breer: Panthers

Panthers Eva Geitheim: Panthers

Panthers Mitch Goldich: Panthers

Panthers Mike Kadlick: Panthers

Panthers Gilberto Manzano: Panthers

Panthers Conor Orr: Panthers

Panthers John Pluym: Falcons

Falcons Matt Verderame: Panthers

Panthers Iain MacMillan: Panthers

Panthers Peter Dewey: Panthers

Vikings (+180) vs. Bears (-218)

Albert Breer: Bears

Bears Eva Geitheim: Vikings

Vikings Mitch Goldich: Bears

Bears Mike Kadlick: Bears

Bears Gilberto Manzano: Bears

Bears Conor Orr: Vikings

Vikings John Pluym: Bears

Bears Matt Verderame: Bears

Bears Iain MacMillan: Vikings

Vikings Peter Dewey: Bears

Eagles (-325) vs. Titans (+260)

Albert Breer: Eagles

Eagles Eva Geitheim: Eagles

Eagles Mitch Goldich: Eagles

Eagles Mike Kadlick: Eagles

Eagles Gilberto Manzano : Eagles

: Eagles Conor Orr : Eagles

: Eagles John Pluym : Eagles

: Eagles Matt Verderame : Eagles

: Eagles Iain MacMillan : Eagles

: Eagles Peter Dewey: Eagles

Steelers (+180) vs. Patriots (-218)

Albert Breer: Patriots

Patriots Eva Geitheim: Patriots

Patriots Mitch Goldich: Steelers

Steelers Mike Kadlick: Patriots

Patriots Gilberto Manzano: Patriots

Patriots Conor Orr: Patriots

Patriots John Pluym: Patriots

Patriots Matt Verderame : Patriots

: Patriots Iain MacMillan : Patriots

: Patriots Peter Dewey: Patriots

Packers (-205) vs. Jets (+170)

Albert Breer : Packers

: Packers Eva Geitheim : Jets

: Jets Mitch Goldich : Packers

: Packers Mike Kadlick : Packers

: Packers Gilberto Manzano : Packers

: Packers Conor Orr : Packers

: Packers John Pluym : Jets

: Jets Matt Verderame : Packers

: Packers Iain MacMillan : Packers

: Packers Peter Dewey: Packers

Browns (+310) vs. Buccaneers (-395)

Albert Breer: Buccaneers

Buccaneers Eva Geitheim: Buccaneers

Buccaneers Mitch Goldich: Buccaneers

Buccaneers Mike Kadlick: Buccaneers

Buccaneers Gilberto Manzano: Buccaneers

Buccaneers Conor Orr: Buccaneers

Buccaneers John Pluym: Buccaneers

Buccaneers Matt Verderame: Buccaneers

Buccaneers Iain MacMillan: Buccaneers

Buccaneers Peter Dewey: Buccaneers

Saints (+320) vs. Ravens (-410)

Albert Breer: Ravens

Ravens Eva Geitheim: Ravens

Ravens Mitch Goldich: Ravens

Ravens Mike Kadlick: Ravens

Ravens Gilberto Manzano: Ravens

Ravens Conor Orr: Ravens

Ravens John Pluym: Ravens

Ravens Matt Verderame: Ravens

Ravens Iain MacMillan: Ravens

Ravens Peter Dewey: Ravens

Bengals (+124) vs. Texans (-148)

Albert Breer: Bengals

Bengals Eva Geitheim: Texans

Texans Mitch Goldich: Texans

Texans Mike Kadlick: Bengals

Bengals Gilberto Manzano : Bengals

: Bengals Conor Orr: Texans

Texans John Pluym: Texans

Texans Matt Verderame: Texans

Texans Iain MacMillan: Texans

Texans Peter Dewey: Bengals

Jaguars (+124) vs. Broncos (-148)

Albert Breer: Broncos

Broncos Eva Geitheim: Jaguars

Jaguars Mitch Goldich: Jaguars

Jaguars Mike Kadlick: Jaguars

Jaguars Gilberto Manzano: Jaguars

Jaguars Conor Orr: Broncos

Broncos John Pluym: Jaguars

Jaguars Matt Verderame: Broncos

Broncos Iain MacMillan: Jaguars

Jaguars Peter Dewey: Jaguars

Raiders (+240) vs. Chargers (-298)

Albert Breer: Chargers

Chargers Eva Geitheim: Chargers

Chargers Mitch Goldich: Chargers

Chargers Mike Kadlick: Chargers

Chargers Gilberto Manzano: Raiders

Raiders Conor Orr: Chargers

Chargers John Pluym: Chargers

Chargers Matt Verderame: Raiders

Raiders Iain MacMillan: Chargers

Chargers Peter Dewey: Chargers

Commanders (+185) vs. Cowboys (-225)

Albert Breer: Cowboys

Cowboys Eva Geitheim: Commanders

Commanders Mitch Goldich: Cowboys

Cowboys Mike Kadlick: Cowboys

Cowboys Gilberto Manzano: Cowboys

Cowboys Conor Orr: Cowboys

Cowboys John Pluym: Cowboys

Cowboys Matt Verderame: Cowboys

Cowboys Iain MacMillan: Commanders

Commanders Peter Dewey: Cowboys

Seahawks (-205) vs. Cardinals (+170)

Albert Breer: Seahawks

Seahawks Eva Geitheim: Seahawks

Seahawks Mitch Goldich : Seahawks

: Seahawks Mike Kadlick: Seahawks

Seahawks Gilberto Manzano: Seahawks

Seahawks Conor Orr: Seahawks

Seahawks John Pluym: Seahawks

Seahawks Matt Verderame: Seahawks

Seahawks Iain MacMillan: Seahawks

Seahawks Peter Dewey: Seahawks

Dolphins (+625) vs. 49ers (-950)

Albert Breer: 49ers

49ers Eva Geitheim: 49ers

49ers Mitch Goldich: 49ers

49ers Mike Kadlick: 49ers

49ers Gilberto Manzano: 49ers

49ers Conor Orr: 49ers

49ers John Pluym: 49ers

49ers Matt Verderame: 49ers

49ers Iain MacMillan: 49ers

49ers Peter Dewey: 49ers

Colts (+230) vs. Chiefs (-285)

Albert Breer: Chiefs

Chiefs Eva Geitheim: Chiefs

Chiefs Mitch Goldich: Chiefs

Chiefs Mike Kadlick: Chiefs

Chiefs Gilberto Manzano: Chiefs

Chiefs Conor Orr: Chiefs

Chiefs John Pluym: Chiefs

Chiefs Matt Verderame: Chiefs

Chiefs Iain MacMillan : Chiefs

: Chiefs Peter Dewey: Chiefs

Giants (+280) vs. Rams (-355)

Albert Breer: Rams

Rams Eva Geitheim: Rams

Rams Mitch Goldich: Rams

Rams Mike Kadlick: Rams

Rams Gilberto Manzano: Giants

Giants Conor Orr: Rams

Rams John Pluym: Rams

Rams Matt Verderame: Rams

Rams Iain MacMillan : Rams

: Rams Peter Dewey: Rams

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