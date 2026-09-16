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NFL Straight-Up Moneyline Picks for Every Game in Week 2

SI Staff|
The Sports Illustrated team breaks down their picks to win all 16 games in Week 2 of the 2026 NFL season.
The Sports Illustrated team breaks down their picks to win all 16 games in Week 2 of the 2026 NFL season. | Sports Illustrated

As it usually does, Week 1 of the 2026 NFL season brought plenty of surprising results, including the Arizona Cardinals upsetting the Los Angeles Chargers and the New York Giants taking down the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday Night Football.

Congratulations to the two newcomers in the SI Betting Panel, Eva Geitheim and Mike Kadlick, who were the only two members of the roundtable who have a profitable record after the opening week of the season.

Let's take a look at how everyone dead and then we'll dive into everyone's plays for Week 2.

NFL Week 1 Results

NFL Week 2 Picks

Week 2 picks
Week 2 picks | Sports Illustrated

All odds listed are via DraftKings Sportsbook

Lions (+190) vs. Bills (-230)

  • Albert Breer: Bills
  • Eva Geitheim: Bills
  • Mitch Goldich: Bills
  • Mike Kadlick: Bills
  • Gilberto Manzano: Bills
  • Conor Orr: Bills
  • John Pluym: Bills
  • Matt Verderame: Bills
  • Iain MacMillan: Lions
  • Peter Dewey: Bills

Panthers (-135) vs. Falcons (+114)

  • Albert Breer: Panthers
  • Eva Geitheim: Panthers
  • Mitch Goldich: Panthers
  • Mike Kadlick: Panthers
  • Gilberto Manzano: Panthers
  • Conor Orr: Panthers
  • John Pluym: Falcons
  • Matt Verderame: Panthers
  • Iain MacMillan: Panthers
  • Peter Dewey: Panthers

Vikings (+180) vs. Bears (-218)

  • Albert Breer: Bears
  • Eva Geitheim: Vikings
  • Mitch Goldich: Bears
  • Mike Kadlick: Bears
  • Gilberto Manzano: Bears
  • Conor Orr: Vikings
  • John Pluym: Bears
  • Matt Verderame: Bears
  • Iain MacMillan: Vikings
  • Peter Dewey: Bears

Eagles (-325) vs. Titans (+260)

  • Albert Breer: Eagles
  • Eva Geitheim: Eagles
  • Mitch Goldich: Eagles
  • Mike Kadlick: Eagles
  • Gilberto Manzano: Eagles
  • Conor Orr: Eagles
  • John Pluym: Eagles
  • Matt Verderame: Eagles
  • Iain MacMillan: Eagles
  • Peter Dewey: Eagles

Steelers (+180) vs. Patriots (-218)

  • Albert Breer: Patriots
  • Eva Geitheim: Patriots
  • Mitch Goldich: Steelers
  • Mike Kadlick: Patriots
  • Gilberto Manzano: Patriots
  • Conor Orr: Patriots
  • John Pluym: Patriots
  • Matt Verderame: Patriots
  • Iain MacMillan: Patriots
  • Peter Dewey: Patriots

Packers (-205) vs. Jets (+170)

  • Albert Breer: Packers
  • Eva Geitheim: Jets
  • Mitch Goldich: Packers
  • Mike Kadlick: Packers
  • Gilberto Manzano: Packers
  • Conor Orr: Packers
  • John Pluym: Jets
  • Matt Verderame: Packers
  • Iain MacMillan: Packers
  • Peter Dewey: Packers

Browns (+310) vs. Buccaneers (-395)

  • Albert Breer: Buccaneers
  • Eva Geitheim: Buccaneers
  • Mitch Goldich: Buccaneers
  • Mike Kadlick: Buccaneers
  • Gilberto Manzano: Buccaneers
  • Conor Orr: Buccaneers
  • John Pluym: Buccaneers
  • Matt Verderame: Buccaneers
  • Iain MacMillan: Buccaneers
  • Peter Dewey: Buccaneers

Saints (+320) vs. Ravens (-410)

  • Albert Breer: Ravens
  • Eva Geitheim: Ravens
  • Mitch Goldich: Ravens
  • Mike Kadlick: Ravens
  • Gilberto Manzano: Ravens
  • Conor Orr: Ravens
  • John Pluym: Ravens
  • Matt Verderame: Ravens
  • Iain MacMillan: Ravens
  • Peter Dewey: Ravens

Bengals (+124) vs. Texans (-148)

  • Albert Breer: Bengals
  • Eva Geitheim: Texans
  • Mitch Goldich: Texans
  • Mike Kadlick: Bengals
  • Gilberto Manzano: Bengals
  • Conor Orr: Texans
  • John Pluym: Texans
  • Matt Verderame: Texans
  • Iain MacMillan: Texans
  • Peter Dewey: Bengals

Jaguars (+124) vs. Broncos (-148)

  • Albert Breer: Broncos
  • Eva Geitheim: Jaguars
  • Mitch Goldich: Jaguars
  • Mike Kadlick: Jaguars
  • Gilberto Manzano: Jaguars
  • Conor Orr: Broncos
  • John Pluym: Jaguars
  • Matt Verderame: Broncos
  • Iain MacMillan: Jaguars
  • Peter Dewey: Jaguars

Raiders (+240) vs. Chargers (-298)

  • Albert Breer: Chargers
  • Eva Geitheim: Chargers
  • Mitch Goldich: Chargers
  • Mike Kadlick: Chargers
  • Gilberto Manzano: Raiders
  • Conor Orr: Chargers
  • John Pluym: Chargers
  • Matt Verderame: Raiders
  • Iain MacMillan: Chargers
  • Peter Dewey: Chargers

Commanders (+185) vs. Cowboys (-225)

  • Albert Breer: Cowboys
  • Eva Geitheim: Commanders
  • Mitch Goldich: Cowboys
  • Mike Kadlick: Cowboys
  • Gilberto Manzano: Cowboys
  • Conor Orr: Cowboys
  • John Pluym: Cowboys
  • Matt Verderame: Cowboys
  • Iain MacMillan: Commanders
  • Peter Dewey: Cowboys

Seahawks (-205) vs. Cardinals (+170)

  • Albert Breer: Seahawks
  • Eva Geitheim: Seahawks
  • Mitch Goldich: Seahawks
  • Mike Kadlick: Seahawks
  • Gilberto Manzano: Seahawks
  • Conor Orr: Seahawks
  • John Pluym: Seahawks
  • Matt Verderame: Seahawks
  • Iain MacMillan: Seahawks
  • Peter Dewey: Seahawks

Dolphins (+625) vs. 49ers (-950)

  • Albert Breer: 49ers
  • Eva Geitheim: 49ers
  • Mitch Goldich: 49ers
  • Mike Kadlick: 49ers
  • Gilberto Manzano: 49ers
  • Conor Orr: 49ers
  • John Pluym: 49ers
  • Matt Verderame: 49ers
  • Iain MacMillan: 49ers
  • Peter Dewey: 49ers

Colts (+230) vs. Chiefs (-285)

  • Albert Breer: Chiefs
  • Eva Geitheim: Chiefs
  • Mitch Goldich: Chiefs
  • Mike Kadlick: Chiefs
  • Gilberto Manzano: Chiefs
  • Conor Orr: Chiefs
  • John Pluym: Chiefs
  • Matt Verderame: Chiefs
  • Iain MacMillan: Chiefs
  • Peter Dewey: Chiefs

Giants (+280) vs. Rams (-355)

  • Albert Breer: Rams
  • Eva Geitheim: Rams
  • Mitch Goldich: Rams
  • Mike Kadlick: Rams
  • Gilberto Manzano: Giants
  • Conor Orr: Rams
  • John Pluym: Rams
  • Matt Verderame: Rams
  • Iain MacMillan: Rams
  • Peter Dewey: Rams

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Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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Published | Modified
Gilberto Manzano
SI STAFF

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