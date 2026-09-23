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NFL Straight-Up Moneyline Picks for Every Game in Week 3

SI Staff|
NFL Week 3 picks
NFL Week 3 picks | Sports Illustrated

We're now two weeks into the NFL season, and we're starting to get a good idea of which teams are contenders and which teams are pretenders this season.

We move on to Week 3, and four of the SI panelists will enter the week with a profitable record through the first two weeks of making picks.

Let's take a look at how each writer fared in Week 2, and then we'll dive into everyone's picks for this week.

NFL Week 2 Results

Season-to-Date Results

NFL Week 3 Picks

All odds listed are via DraftKings Sportsbook

Falcons (+220) vs. Packers (-270)

  • Albert Breer: TBA
  • Eva Geitheim: TBA
  • Mitch Goldich: Packers
  • Mike Kadlick: Packers
  • Gilberto Manzano: Packers
  • Conor Orr: TBA
  • John Pluym: Packers
  • Matt Verderame: Packers
  • Iain MacMillan: Falcons
  • Peter Dewey: Packers

Chargers (+275) vs. Bills (-345)

  • Albert Breer: TBA
  • Eva Geitheim: TBA
  • Mitch Goldich: Bills
  • Mike Kadlick: Bills
  • Gilberto Manzano: Bills
  • Conor Orr: TBA
  • John Pluym: Bills
  • Matt Verderame: Bills
  • Iain MacMillan: Bills
  • Peter Dewey: Bills

Panthers (-148) vs. Browns (+124)

  • Albert Breer: TBA
  • Eva Geitheim: TBA
  • Mitch Goldich: Panthers
  • Mike Kadlick: Browns
  • Gilberto Manzano: Panthers
  • Conor Orr: TBA
  • John Pluym: Panthers
  • Matt Verderame: Panthers
  • Iain MacMillan: Browns
  • Peter Dewey: Panthers

Jets (+245) vs. Lions (-305)

  • Albert Breer: TBA
  • Eva Geitheim: TBA
  • Mitch Goldich: Lions
  • Mike Kadlick: Lions
  • Gilberto Manzano: Jets
  • Conor Orr: TBA
  • John Pluym: Lions
  • Matt Verderame: Lions
  • Iain MacMillan: Lions
  • Peter Dewey: Lions

Texans (-148) vs. Colts (+124)

  • Albert Breer: TBA
  • Eva Geitheim: TBA
  • Mitch Goldich: Texans
  • Mike Kadlick: Texans
  • Gilberto Manzano: Texans
  • Conor Orr: TBA
  • John Pluym: Texans
  • Matt Verderame: Texans
  • Iain MacMillan: Texans
  • Peter Dewey: Texans

Chiefs (-900) vs. Dolphins (+600)

  • Albert Breer: TBA
  • Eva Geitheim: TBA
  • Mitch Goldich: Chiefs
  • Mike Kadlick: Chiefs
  • Gilberto Manzano: Chiefs
  • Conor Orr: TBA
  • John Pluym: Chiefs
  • Matt Verderame: Chiefs
  • Iain MacMillan: Chiefs
  • Peter Dewey: Chiefs

Titans (+114) vs. Giants (-135)

  • Albert Breer: TBA
  • Eva Geitheim: TBA
  • Mitch Goldich: Titans
  • Mike Kadlick: Titans
  • Gilberto Manzano: Giants
  • Conor Orr: TBA
  • John Pluym: Titans
  • Matt Verderame: Giants
  • Iain MacMillan: Titans
  • Peter Dewey: Titans

Bengals (-192) vs. Steelers (+160)

  • Albert Breer: TBA
  • Eva Geitheim: TBA
  • Mitch Goldich: Bengals
  • Mike Kadlick: Bengals
  • Gilberto Manzano: Bengals
  • Conor Orr: TBA
  • John Pluym: Bengals
  • Matt Verderame: Bengals
  • Iain MacMillan: Bengals
  • Peter Dewey: Bengals

Seahawks (-298) vs. Commanders (+240)

  • Albert Breer: TBA
  • Eva Geitheim: TBA
  • Mitch Goldich: Seahawks
  • Mike Kadlick: Seahawks
  • Gilberto Manzano: Seahawks
  • Conor Orr: TBA
  • John Pluym: Seahawks
  • Matt Verderame: Seahawks
  • Iain MacMillan: Seahawks
  • Peter Dewey: Seahawks

Patriots (+130) vs. Jaguars (-155)

  • Albert Breer: TBA
  • Eva Geitheim: TBA
  • Mitch Goldich: Jaguars
  • Mike Kadlick: Patriots
  • Gilberto Manzano: Patriots
  • Conor Orr: TBA
  • John Pluym: Jaguars
  • Matt Verderame: Jaguars
  • Iain MacMillan: Jaguars
  • Peter Dewey: Patriots

Cardinals (+370) vs. 49ers (-485)

  • Albert Breer: TBA
  • Eva Geitheim: TBA
  • Mitch Goldich: 49ers
  • Mike Kadlick: 49ers
  • Gilberto Manzano: 49ers
  • Conor Orr: TBA
  • John Pluym: 49ers
  • Matt Verderame: 49ers
  • Iain MacMillan: 49ers
  • Peter Dewey: 49ers

Vikings (-120) vs. Buccaneers (+100)

  • Albert Breer: TBA
  • Eva Geitheim: TBA
  • Mitch Goldich: Vikings
  • Mike Kadlick: Buccaneers
  • Gilberto Manzano: Buccaneers
  • Conor Orr: TBA
  • John Pluym: Vikings
  • Matt Verderame: Buccaneers
  • Iain MacMillan: Vikings
  • Peter Dewey: Buccaneers

Ravens (-180) vs. Cowboys (+150)

  • Albert Breer: TBA
  • Eva Geitheim: TBA
  • Mitch Goldich: Cowboys
  • Mike Kadlick: Ravens
  • Gilberto Manzano: Cowboys
  • Conor Orr: TBA
  • John Pluym: Ravens
  • Matt Verderame: Ravens
  • Iain MacMillan: Ravens
  • Peter Dewey: Ravens

Raiders (+154) vs. Saints (-185)

  • Albert Breer: TBA
  • Eva Geitheim: TBA
  • Mitch Goldich: Saints
  • Mike Kadlick: Saints
  • Gilberto Manzano: Saints
  • Conor Orr: TBA
  • John Pluym: Saints
  • Matt Verderame: Saints
  • Iain MacMillan: Raiders
  • Peter Dewey: Saints

Rams (-142) vs. Broncos (+120)

  • Albert Breer: TBA
  • Eva Geitheim: TBA
  • Mitch Goldich: Rams
  • Mike Kadlick: Rams
  • Gilberto Manzano: Rams
  • Conor Orr: TBA
  • John Pluym: Broncos
  • Matt Verderame: Rams
  • Iain MacMillan: Rams
  • Peter Dewey: Rams

Eagles (-225) vs. Bears (+185)

  • Albert Breer: TBA
  • Eva Geitheim: TBA
  • Mitch Goldich: Eagles
  • Mike Kadlick: Eagles
  • Gilberto Manzano: Eagles
  • Conor Orr: TBA
  • John Pluym: Eagles
  • Matt Verderame: Eagles
  • Iain MacMillan: Eagles
  • Peter Dewey: Eagles

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Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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Published | Modified
Gilberto Manzano
SI STAFF

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