NFL Straight-Up Moneyline Picks for Every Game in Week 3

We're now two weeks into the NFL season, and we're starting to get a good idea of which teams are contenders and which teams are pretenders this season.

We move on to Week 3, and four of the SI panelists will enter the week with a profitable record through the first two weeks of making picks.

Let's take a look at how each writer fared in Week 2, and then we'll dive into everyone's picks for this week.

NFL Week 2 Results

Season-to-Date Results

NFL Week 3 Picks

All odds listed are via DraftKings Sportsbook

Falcons (+220) vs. Packers (-270)

Albert Breer: TBA

TBA Eva Geitheim: TBA

TBA Mitch Goldich: Packers

Packers Mike Kadlick: Packers

Packers Gilberto Manzano: Packers

Packers Conor Orr: TBA

TBA John Pluym: Packers

Packers Matt Verderame: Packers

Packers Iain MacMillan: Falcons

Falcons Peter Dewey: Packers

Chargers (+275) vs. Bills (-345)

Albert Breer: TBA

TBA Eva Geitheim: TBA

TBA Mitch Goldich: Bills

Bills Mike Kadlick: Bills

Bills Gilberto Manzano: Bills

Bills Conor Orr: TBA

TBA John Pluym: Bills

Bills Matt Verderame: Bills

Bills Iain MacMillan: Bills

Bills Peter Dewey: Bills

Panthers (-148) vs. Browns (+124)

Albert Breer: TBA

TBA Eva Geitheim: TBA

TBA Mitch Goldich: Panthers

Panthers Mike Kadlick : Browns

: Browns Gilberto Manzano: Panthers

Panthers Conor Orr: TBA

TBA John Pluym: Panthers

Panthers Matt Verderame: Panthers

Panthers Iain MacMillan: Browns

Browns Peter Dewey: Panthers

Jets (+245) vs. Lions (-305)

Albert Breer: TBA

TBA Eva Geitheim: TBA

TBA Mitch Goldich: Lions

Lions Mike Kadlick: Lions

Lions Gilberto Manzano : Jets

: Jets Conor Orr : TBA

: TBA John Pluym : Lions

: Lions Matt Verderame : Lions

: Lions Iain MacMillan : Lions

: Lions Peter Dewey: Lions

Texans (-148) vs. Colts (+124)

Albert Breer: TBA

TBA Eva Geitheim: TBA

TBA Mitch Goldich: Texans

Texans Mike Kadlick : Texans

: Texans Gilberto Manzano: Texans

Texans Conor Orr: TBA

TBA John Pluym: Texans

Texans Matt Verderame : Texans

: Texans Iain MacMillan : Texans

: Texans Peter Dewey: Texans

Chiefs (-900) vs. Dolphins (+600)

Albert Breer : TBA

: TBA Eva Geitheim : TBA

: TBA Mitch Goldich : Chiefs

: Chiefs Mike Kadlick : Chiefs

: Chiefs Gilberto Manzano : Chiefs

: Chiefs Conor Orr : TBA

: TBA John Pluym : Chiefs

: Chiefs Matt Verderame : Chiefs

: Chiefs Iain MacMillan : Chiefs

: Chiefs Peter Dewey: Chiefs

Titans (+114) vs. Giants (-135)

Albert Breer: TBA

TBA Eva Geitheim: TBA

TBA Mitch Goldich: Titans

Titans Mike Kadlick: Titans

Titans Gilberto Manzano: Giants

Giants Conor Orr: TBA

TBA John Pluym: Titans

Titans Matt Verderame: Giants

Giants Iain MacMillan: Titans

Titans Peter Dewey: Titans

Bengals (-192) vs. Steelers (+160)

Albert Breer: TBA

TBA Eva Geitheim: TBA

TBA Mitch Goldich: Bengals

Bengals Mike Kadlick : Bengals

: Bengals Gilberto Manzano: Bengals

Bengals Conor Orr: TBA

TBA John Pluym: Bengals

Bengals Matt Verderame : Bengals

: Bengals Iain MacMillan : Bengals

: Bengals Peter Dewey: Bengals

Seahawks (-298) vs. Commanders (+240)

Albert Breer: TBA

TBA Eva Geitheim: TBA

TBA Mitch Goldich: Seahawks

Seahawks Mike Kadlick: Seahawks

Seahawks Gilberto Manzano : Seahawks

: Seahawks Conor Orr: TBA

TBA John Pluym: Seahawks

Seahawks Matt Verderame: Seahawks

Seahawks Iain MacMillan : Seahawks

: Seahawks Peter Dewey: Seahawks

Patriots (+130) vs. Jaguars (-155)

Albert Breer: TBA

TBA Eva Geitheim: TBA

TBA Mitch Goldich: Jaguars

Jaguars Mike Kadlick: Patriots

Patriots Gilberto Manzano: Patriots

Patriots Conor Orr: TBA

TBA John Pluym: Jaguars

Jaguars Matt Verderame: Jaguars

Jaguars Iain MacMillan: Jaguars

Jaguars Peter Dewey: Patriots

Cardinals (+370) vs. 49ers (-485)

Albert Breer: TBA

TBA Eva Geitheim: TBA

TBA Mitch Goldich: 49ers

49ers Mike Kadlick: 49ers

49ers Gilberto Manzano: 49ers

49ers Conor Orr: TBA

TBA John Pluym: 49ers

49ers Matt Verderame : 49ers

: 49ers Iain MacMillan: 49ers

49ers Peter Dewey: 49ers

Vikings (-120) vs. Buccaneers (+100)

Albert Breer: TBA

TBA Eva Geitheim: TBA

TBA Mitch Goldich: Vikings

Vikings Mike Kadlick: Buccaneers

Buccaneers Gilberto Manzano: Buccaneers

Buccaneers Conor Orr: TBA

TBA John Pluym : Vikings

: Vikings Matt Verderame: Buccaneers

Buccaneers Iain MacMillan: Vikings

Vikings Peter Dewey: Buccaneers

Ravens (-180) vs. Cowboys (+150)

Albert Breer: TBA

TBA Eva Geitheim: TBA

TBA Mitch Goldich : Cowboys

: Cowboys Mike Kadlick: Ravens

Ravens Gilberto Manzano: Cowboys

Cowboys Conor Orr: TBA

TBA John Pluym: Ravens

Ravens Matt Verderame: Ravens

Ravens Iain MacMillan: Ravens

Ravens Peter Dewey: Ravens

Raiders (+154) vs. Saints (-185)

Albert Breer: TBA

TBA Eva Geitheim: TBA

TBA Mitch Goldich: Saints

Saints Mike Kadlick: Saints

Saints Gilberto Manzano: Saints

Saints Conor Orr: TBA

TBA John Pluym: Saints

Saints Matt Verderame: Saints

Saints Iain MacMillan: Raiders

Raiders Peter Dewey: Saints

Rams (-142) vs. Broncos (+120)

Albert Breer: TBA

TBA Eva Geitheim: TBA

TBA Mitch Goldich: Rams

Rams Mike Kadlick: Rams

Rams Gilberto Manzano: Rams

Rams Conor Orr: TBA

TBA John Pluym: Broncos

Broncos Matt Verderame: Rams

Rams Iain MacMillan : Rams

: Rams Peter Dewey: Rams

Eagles (-225) vs. Bears (+185)

Albert Breer: TBA

TBA Eva Geitheim: TBA

TBA Mitch Goldich: Eagles

Eagles Mike Kadlick: Eagles

Eagles Gilberto Manzano: Eagles

Eagles Conor Orr: TBA

TBA John Pluym: Eagles

Eagles Matt Verderame: Eagles

Eagles Iain MacMillan : Eagles

: Eagles Peter Dewey: Eagles

Register with DraftKings today and get $150 in bonus bets instantly after making a $5 bet . Claim this DraftKings Sportsbook promo code offer by making a $5 deposit and placing your first $5 wager.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.