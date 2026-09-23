NFL Straight-Up Moneyline Picks for Every Game in Week 3
We're now two weeks into the NFL season, and we're starting to get a good idea of which teams are contenders and which teams are pretenders this season.
We move on to Week 3, and four of the SI panelists will enter the week with a profitable record through the first two weeks of making picks.
Let's take a look at how each writer fared in Week 2, and then we'll dive into everyone's picks for this week.
NFL Week 2 Results
- Albert Breer, Senior Writer: 12-4 (+2.02 units)
- Eva Geitheim, NFL Writer: 9-7 (-2.03 units)
- Mitch Goldich, Senior Editor: 9-7 (-3.36 units)
- Mike Kadlick, NFL Senior News Writer: 11-5 (+0.34 units)
- Gilberto Manzano, NFL Staff Writer: 11-5 (+2.46 units)
- Conor Orr, Senior Writer: 12-4 (+2.58 units)
- John Pluym, NFL Managing Editor: 8-8 (-5.13 units)
- Matt Verderame, NFL Staff Writer: 12-4 (+3.18 units)
- Iain MacMillan, Senior Editor, Betting: 9-7 (-1.98 units)
- Peter Dewey, Associate Managing Editor, Betting: 11-5 (+0.34 units)
Season-to-Date Results
- Albert Breer, Senior Writer: 22-10 (+1.78 units)
- Eva Geitheim, NFL Writer: 21-11 (+1.82 units)
- Mitch Goldich, Senior Editor: 18-14 (-5.66 units)
- Mike Kadlick, NFL Senior News Writer: 23-9 (+4.36 units)
- Gilberto Manzano, NFL Staff Writer: 19-13 (-1.41 units)
- Conor Orr, Senior Writer: 17-15 (-4.95 units)
- John Pluym, NFL Managing Editor: 18-14 (-5.91 units)
- Matt Verderame, NFL Staff Writer: 22-10 (+2.18 units)
- Iain MacMillan, Senior Editor, Betting: 17-15 (-4.63 units)
- Peter Dewey, Associate Managing Editor, Betting: 20-12 (-1.89 units)
NFL Week 3 Picks
All odds listed are via DraftKings Sportsbook
Falcons (+220) vs. Packers (-270)
- Albert Breer: TBA
- Eva Geitheim: TBA
- Mitch Goldich: Packers
- Mike Kadlick: Packers
- Gilberto Manzano: Packers
- Conor Orr: TBA
- John Pluym: Packers
- Matt Verderame: Packers
- Iain MacMillan: Falcons
- Peter Dewey: Packers
Chargers (+275) vs. Bills (-345)
- Albert Breer: TBA
- Eva Geitheim: TBA
- Mitch Goldich: Bills
- Mike Kadlick: Bills
- Gilberto Manzano: Bills
- Conor Orr: TBA
- John Pluym: Bills
- Matt Verderame: Bills
- Iain MacMillan: Bills
- Peter Dewey: Bills
Panthers (-148) vs. Browns (+124)
- Albert Breer: TBA
- Eva Geitheim: TBA
- Mitch Goldich: Panthers
- Mike Kadlick: Browns
- Gilberto Manzano: Panthers
- Conor Orr: TBA
- John Pluym: Panthers
- Matt Verderame: Panthers
- Iain MacMillan: Browns
- Peter Dewey: Panthers
Jets (+245) vs. Lions (-305)
- Albert Breer: TBA
- Eva Geitheim: TBA
- Mitch Goldich: Lions
- Mike Kadlick: Lions
- Gilberto Manzano: Jets
- Conor Orr: TBA
- John Pluym: Lions
- Matt Verderame: Lions
- Iain MacMillan: Lions
- Peter Dewey: Lions
Texans (-148) vs. Colts (+124)
- Albert Breer: TBA
- Eva Geitheim: TBA
- Mitch Goldich: Texans
- Mike Kadlick: Texans
- Gilberto Manzano: Texans
- Conor Orr: TBA
- John Pluym: Texans
- Matt Verderame: Texans
- Iain MacMillan: Texans
- Peter Dewey: Texans
Chiefs (-900) vs. Dolphins (+600)
- Albert Breer: TBA
- Eva Geitheim: TBA
- Mitch Goldich: Chiefs
- Mike Kadlick: Chiefs
- Gilberto Manzano: Chiefs
- Conor Orr: TBA
- John Pluym: Chiefs
- Matt Verderame: Chiefs
- Iain MacMillan: Chiefs
- Peter Dewey: Chiefs
Titans (+114) vs. Giants (-135)
- Albert Breer: TBA
- Eva Geitheim: TBA
- Mitch Goldich: Titans
- Mike Kadlick: Titans
- Gilberto Manzano: Giants
- Conor Orr: TBA
- John Pluym: Titans
- Matt Verderame: Giants
- Iain MacMillan: Titans
- Peter Dewey: Titans
Bengals (-192) vs. Steelers (+160)
- Albert Breer: TBA
- Eva Geitheim: TBA
- Mitch Goldich: Bengals
- Mike Kadlick: Bengals
- Gilberto Manzano: Bengals
- Conor Orr: TBA
- John Pluym: Bengals
- Matt Verderame: Bengals
- Iain MacMillan: Bengals
- Peter Dewey: Bengals
Seahawks (-298) vs. Commanders (+240)
- Albert Breer: TBA
- Eva Geitheim: TBA
- Mitch Goldich: Seahawks
- Mike Kadlick: Seahawks
- Gilberto Manzano: Seahawks
- Conor Orr: TBA
- John Pluym: Seahawks
- Matt Verderame: Seahawks
- Iain MacMillan: Seahawks
- Peter Dewey: Seahawks
Patriots (+130) vs. Jaguars (-155)
- Albert Breer: TBA
- Eva Geitheim: TBA
- Mitch Goldich: Jaguars
- Mike Kadlick: Patriots
- Gilberto Manzano: Patriots
- Conor Orr: TBA
- John Pluym: Jaguars
- Matt Verderame: Jaguars
- Iain MacMillan: Jaguars
- Peter Dewey: Patriots
Cardinals (+370) vs. 49ers (-485)
- Albert Breer: TBA
- Eva Geitheim: TBA
- Mitch Goldich: 49ers
- Mike Kadlick: 49ers
- Gilberto Manzano: 49ers
- Conor Orr: TBA
- John Pluym: 49ers
- Matt Verderame: 49ers
- Iain MacMillan: 49ers
- Peter Dewey: 49ers
Vikings (-120) vs. Buccaneers (+100)
- Albert Breer: TBA
- Eva Geitheim: TBA
- Mitch Goldich: Vikings
- Mike Kadlick: Buccaneers
- Gilberto Manzano: Buccaneers
- Conor Orr: TBA
- John Pluym: Vikings
- Matt Verderame: Buccaneers
- Iain MacMillan: Vikings
- Peter Dewey: Buccaneers
Ravens (-180) vs. Cowboys (+150)
- Albert Breer: TBA
- Eva Geitheim: TBA
- Mitch Goldich: Cowboys
- Mike Kadlick: Ravens
- Gilberto Manzano: Cowboys
- Conor Orr: TBA
- John Pluym: Ravens
- Matt Verderame: Ravens
- Iain MacMillan: Ravens
- Peter Dewey: Ravens
Raiders (+154) vs. Saints (-185)
- Albert Breer: TBA
- Eva Geitheim: TBA
- Mitch Goldich: Saints
- Mike Kadlick: Saints
- Gilberto Manzano: Saints
- Conor Orr: TBA
- John Pluym: Saints
- Matt Verderame: Saints
- Iain MacMillan: Raiders
- Peter Dewey: Saints
Rams (-142) vs. Broncos (+120)
- Albert Breer: TBA
- Eva Geitheim: TBA
- Mitch Goldich: Rams
- Mike Kadlick: Rams
- Gilberto Manzano: Rams
- Conor Orr: TBA
- John Pluym: Broncos
- Matt Verderame: Rams
- Iain MacMillan: Rams
- Peter Dewey: Rams
Eagles (-225) vs. Bears (+185)
- Albert Breer: TBA
- Eva Geitheim: TBA
- Mitch Goldich: Eagles
- Mike Kadlick: Eagles
- Gilberto Manzano: Eagles
- Conor Orr: TBA
- John Pluym: Eagles
- Matt Verderame: Eagles
- Iain MacMillan: Eagles
- Peter Dewey: Eagles
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