NFL Straight-Up Moneyline Picks for Every Game in Week 5

It was a rough first three weeks for the SI team and its picks for the NFL season, but Week 4 was a bounce back performance for most of the panel. Eight of the 10 writers posted a profitable week, with yours truly getting back in the green for the season.

We move on to Week 5, and we have 15 games to make a pick on with both the Carolina Panthers and Kansas City Chiefs on a BYE.

Let's take a look at the results so far this season, and then we'll dive into everyone's picks for Week 5.

NFL Week 4 Results

Season-to-Date Results

NFL Week 5 Picks

All odds listed are via DraftKings Sportsbook

Buccaneers (+360) vs. Cowboys (-470)

Albert Breer:

Eva Geitheim:

Mitch Goldich: Cowboys

Cowboys Mike Kadlick: Cowboys

Cowboys Gilberto Manzano : Cowboys

: Cowboys Conor Orr:

John Pluym: Cowboys

Cowboys Matt Verderame:

Iain MacMillan: Cowboys

Cowboys Peter Dewey: Cowboys

Eagles (+280) vs. Jaguars (-355)

Albert Breer:

Eva Geitheim :

: Mitch Goldich : Jaguars

: Jaguars Mike Kadlick: Jaguars

Jaguars Gilberto Manzano : Jaguars

: Jaguars Conor Orr:

John Pluym: Jaguars

Jaguars Matt Verderame:

Iain MacMillan : Jaguars

: Jaguars Peter Dewey: Jaguars

Bears (-142) vs. Packers (+120)

Albert Breer :

: Eva Geitheim:

Mitch Goldich: Bears

Bears Mike Kadlick : Bears

: Bears Gilberto Manzano : Packers

: Packers Conor Orr:

John Pluym: Bears

Bears Matt Verderame:

Iain MacMillan: Packers

Packers Peter Dewey: Bears

Texans (-375) vs. Titans (+295)

Albert Breer :

: Eva Geitheim:

Mitch Goldich: Texans

Texans Mike Kadlick : Texans

: Texans Gilberto Manzano : Texans

: Texans Conor Orr :

: John Pluym : Texans

: Texans Matt Verderame :

: Iain MacMillan : Texans

: Texans Peter Dewey: Texans

Bengals (-345) vs. Dolphins (+275)

Albert Breer :

: Eva Geitheim :

: Mitch Goldich: Bengals

Bengals Mike Kadlick : Bengals

: Bengals Gilberto Manzano : Bengals

: Bengals Conor Orr :

: John Pluym : Bengals

: Bengals Matt Verderame :

: Iain MacMillan : Bengals

: Bengals Peter Dewey: Bengals

Raiders (+160) vs. Patriots (-192)

Albert Breer:

Eva Geitheim:

Mitch Goldich: Raiders

Raiders Mike Kadlick: Patriots

Patriots Gilberto Manzano: Patriots

Patriots Conor Orr:

John Pluym: Patriots

Patriots Matt Verderame:

Iain MacMillan: Patriots

Patriots Peter Dewey: Patriots

Vikings (-125) vs. Saints (+105)

Albert Breer :

: Eva Geitheim :

: Mitch Goldich : Vikings

: Vikings Mike Kadlick : Saints

: Saints Gilberto Manzano : Vikings

: Vikings Conor Orr :

: John Pluym : Vikings

: Vikings Matt Verderame :

: Iain MacMillan : Saints

: Saints Peter Dewey: Saints

Browns (+110) vs. Jets (-130)

Albert Breer :

: Eva Geitheim:

Mitch Goldich : Browns

: Browns Mike Kadlick: Browns

Browns Gilberto Manzano : Jets

: Jets Conor Orr:

John Pluym: Browns

Browns Matt Verderame:

Iain MacMillan : Browns

: Browns Peter Dewey: Browns

Colts (+124) vs. Steelers (-148)

Albert Breer :

: Eva Geitheim :

: Mitch Goldich : Steelers

: Steelers Mike Kadlick : Steelers

: Steelers Gilberto Manzano : Colts

: Colts Conor Orr :

: John Pluym: Colts

Colts Matt Verderame :

: Iain MacMillan : Steelers

: Steelers Peter Dewey: Steelers

Giants (+150) vs. Commanders (-180)

Albert Breer:

Eva Geitheim:

Mitch Goldich : Giants

: Giants Mike Kadlick : Giants

: Giants Gilberto Manzano : Giants

: Giants Conor Orr:

John Pluym : Giants

: Giants Matt Verderame:

Iain MacMillan : Commanders

: Commanders Peter Dewey: Commanders

Broncos (-185) vs. Chargers (+154)

Albert Breer :

: Eva Geitheim:

Mitch Goldich : Chargers

: Chargers Mike Kadlick : Chargers

: Chargers Gilberto Manzano : Broncos

: Broncos Conor Orr:

John Pluym: Broncos

Broncos Matt Verderame:

Iain MacMillan : Chargers

: Chargers Peter Dewey: Broncos

Lions (-250) vs. Cardinals (+205)

Albert Breer:

Eva Geitheim :

: Mitch Goldich : Cardinals

: Cardinals Mike Kadlick: Cardinals

Cardinals Gilberto Manzano : Lions

: Lions Conor Orr:

John Pluym: Lions

Lions Matt Verderame :

: Iain MacMillan : Lions

: Lions Peter Dewey: Lions

49ers (+130) vs. Seahawks (-155)

Albert Breer:

Eva Geitheim:

Mitch Goldich: Seahawks

Seahawks Mike Kadlick : 49ers

: 49ers Gilberto Manzano : 49ers

: 49ers Conor Orr:

John Pluym : Seahawks

: Seahawks Matt Verderame:

Iain MacMillan : Seahawks

: Seahawks Peter Dewey: 49ers

Ravens (+145) vs. Falcons (-175)

Albert Breer :

: Eva Geitheim:

Mitch Goldich : Falcons

: Falcons Mike Kadlick : Falcons

: Falcons Gilberto Manzano : Falcons

: Falcons Conor Orr:

John Pluym: Falcons

Falcons Matt Verderame:

Iain MacMillan : Falcons

: Falcons Peter Dewey: Falcons

Bills (+136) vs. Rams (-162)

Albert Breer :

: Eva Geitheim:

Mitch Goldich : Bills

: Bills Mike Kadlick : Rams

: Rams Gilberto Manzano : Rams

: Rams Conor Orr:

John Pluym : Rams

: Rams Matt Verderame:

Iain MacMillan: Rams

Rams Peter Dewey: Rams

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