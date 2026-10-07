NFL Straight-Up Moneyline Picks for Every Game in Week 5
It was a rough first three weeks for the SI team and its picks for the NFL season, but Week 4 was a bounce back performance for most of the panel. Eight of the 10 writers posted a profitable week, with yours truly getting back in the green for the season.
We move on to Week 5, and we have 15 games to make a pick on with both the Carolina Panthers and Kansas City Chiefs on a BYE.
Let's take a look at the results so far this season, and then we'll dive into everyone's picks for Week 5.
NFL Week 4 Results
- Albert Breer, Senior Writer: 8-8 (-4.03 units)
- Eva Geitheim, NFL Writer: 10-6 (+0.94 units)
- Mitch Goldich, Senior Editor: 11-5 (+1.95 units)
- Mike Kadlick, NFL Senior News Writer: 9-7 (-2.35 units)
- Gilberto Manzano, NFL Staff Writer: 10-6 (+1.55 units)
- Conor Orr, Senior Writer: 10-6 (+0.55 units)
- John Pluym, NFL Managing Editor: 11-5 (+1.29 units)
- Matt Verderame, NFL Staff Writer: 11-5 (+1.39 units)
- Iain MacMillan, Senior Editor, Betting: 12-4 (+4.29 units)
- Peter Dewey, Associate Managing Editor, Betting: 12-4 (+4.33 units)
Season-to-Date Results
- Albert Breer, Senior Writer: 36-28 (-10.12 units)
- Eva Geitheim, NFL Writer: 38-26 (-3.27 units)
- Mitch Goldich, Senior Editor: 35-27 (-11.30 units)
- Mike Kadlick, NFL Senior News Writer: 38-26 (-5.26 units)
- Gilberto Manzano, NFL Staff Writer: 33-31 (-10.51 units))
- Conor Orr, Senior Writer: 38-26 (-1.71 units)
- John Pluym, NFL Managing Editor: 37-27 (-8.45 units)
- Matt Verderame, NFL Staff Writer: 40-24 (-2.55 units)
- Iain MacMillan, Senior Editor, Betting: 39-25 (+1.61 units)
- Peter Dewey, Associate Managing Editor, Betting: 37-27 (-7.07 units)
NFL Week 5 Picks
All odds listed are via DraftKings Sportsbook
Buccaneers (+360) vs. Cowboys (-470)
- Albert Breer:
- Eva Geitheim:
- Mitch Goldich: Cowboys
- Mike Kadlick: Cowboys
- Gilberto Manzano: Cowboys
- Conor Orr:
- John Pluym: Cowboys
- Matt Verderame:
- Iain MacMillan: Cowboys
- Peter Dewey: Cowboys
Eagles (+280) vs. Jaguars (-355)
- Albert Breer:
- Eva Geitheim:
- Mitch Goldich: Jaguars
- Mike Kadlick: Jaguars
- Gilberto Manzano: Jaguars
- Conor Orr:
- John Pluym: Jaguars
- Matt Verderame:
- Iain MacMillan: Jaguars
- Peter Dewey: Jaguars
Bears (-142) vs. Packers (+120)
- Albert Breer:
- Eva Geitheim:
- Mitch Goldich: Bears
- Mike Kadlick: Bears
- Gilberto Manzano: Packers
- Conor Orr:
- John Pluym: Bears
- Matt Verderame:
- Iain MacMillan: Packers
- Peter Dewey: Bears
Texans (-375) vs. Titans (+295)
- Albert Breer:
- Eva Geitheim:
- Mitch Goldich: Texans
- Mike Kadlick: Texans
- Gilberto Manzano: Texans
- Conor Orr:
- John Pluym: Texans
- Matt Verderame:
- Iain MacMillan: Texans
- Peter Dewey: Texans
Bengals (-345) vs. Dolphins (+275)
- Albert Breer:
- Eva Geitheim:
- Mitch Goldich: Bengals
- Mike Kadlick: Bengals
- Gilberto Manzano: Bengals
- Conor Orr:
- John Pluym: Bengals
- Matt Verderame:
- Iain MacMillan: Bengals
- Peter Dewey: Bengals
Raiders (+160) vs. Patriots (-192)
- Albert Breer:
- Eva Geitheim:
- Mitch Goldich: Raiders
- Mike Kadlick: Patriots
- Gilberto Manzano: Patriots
- Conor Orr:
- John Pluym: Patriots
- Matt Verderame:
- Iain MacMillan: Patriots
- Peter Dewey: Patriots
Vikings (-125) vs. Saints (+105)
- Albert Breer:
- Eva Geitheim:
- Mitch Goldich: Vikings
- Mike Kadlick: Saints
- Gilberto Manzano: Vikings
- Conor Orr:
- John Pluym: Vikings
- Matt Verderame:
- Iain MacMillan: Saints
- Peter Dewey: Saints
Browns (+110) vs. Jets (-130)
- Albert Breer:
- Eva Geitheim:
- Mitch Goldich: Browns
- Mike Kadlick: Browns
- Gilberto Manzano: Jets
- Conor Orr:
- John Pluym: Browns
- Matt Verderame:
- Iain MacMillan: Browns
- Peter Dewey: Browns
Colts (+124) vs. Steelers (-148)
- Albert Breer:
- Eva Geitheim:
- Mitch Goldich: Steelers
- Mike Kadlick: Steelers
- Gilberto Manzano: Colts
- Conor Orr:
- John Pluym: Colts
- Matt Verderame:
- Iain MacMillan: Steelers
- Peter Dewey: Steelers
Giants (+150) vs. Commanders (-180)
- Albert Breer:
- Eva Geitheim:
- Mitch Goldich: Giants
- Mike Kadlick: Giants
- Gilberto Manzano: Giants
- Conor Orr:
- John Pluym: Giants
- Matt Verderame:
- Iain MacMillan: Commanders
- Peter Dewey: Commanders
Broncos (-185) vs. Chargers (+154)
- Albert Breer:
- Eva Geitheim:
- Mitch Goldich: Chargers
- Mike Kadlick: Chargers
- Gilberto Manzano: Broncos
- Conor Orr:
- John Pluym: Broncos
- Matt Verderame:
- Iain MacMillan: Chargers
- Peter Dewey: Broncos
Lions (-250) vs. Cardinals (+205)
- Albert Breer:
- Eva Geitheim:
- Mitch Goldich: Cardinals
- Mike Kadlick: Cardinals
- Gilberto Manzano: Lions
- Conor Orr:
- John Pluym: Lions
- Matt Verderame:
- Iain MacMillan: Lions
- Peter Dewey: Lions
49ers (+130) vs. Seahawks (-155)
- Albert Breer:
- Eva Geitheim:
- Mitch Goldich: Seahawks
- Mike Kadlick: 49ers
- Gilberto Manzano: 49ers
- Conor Orr:
- John Pluym: Seahawks
- Matt Verderame:
- Iain MacMillan: Seahawks
- Peter Dewey: 49ers
Ravens (+145) vs. Falcons (-175)
- Albert Breer:
- Eva Geitheim:
- Mitch Goldich: Falcons
- Mike Kadlick: Falcons
- Gilberto Manzano: Falcons
- Conor Orr:
- John Pluym: Falcons
- Matt Verderame:
- Iain MacMillan: Falcons
- Peter Dewey: Falcons
Bills (+136) vs. Rams (-162)
- Albert Breer:
- Eva Geitheim:
- Mitch Goldich: Bills
- Mike Kadlick: Rams
- Gilberto Manzano: Rams
- Conor Orr:
- John Pluym: Rams
- Matt Verderame:
- Iain MacMillan: Rams
- Peter Dewey: Rams
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Originally from Nova Scotia, Iain MacMillan is a senior editor covering betting, with a focus on NFL, NHL, and golf. He hosts the Bacon Bets Podcast and has been featured on VSIN, BetQL and Monumental Sports Network. He is a member of the Metropolitan Golf Writers Association and his beloved Falcons and Maple Leafs break his heart on a yearly basis.Follow iainmacbets