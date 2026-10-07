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NFL Straight-Up Moneyline Picks for Every Game in Week 5

Iain MacMillan|
The SI teams makes their picks for Week 5 of the NFL season.
The SI teams makes their picks for Week 5 of the NFL season. | Sports Illustrated

It was a rough first three weeks for the SI team and its picks for the NFL season, but Week 4 was a bounce back performance for most of the panel. Eight of the 10 writers posted a profitable week, with yours truly getting back in the green for the season.

We move on to Week 5, and we have 15 games to make a pick on with both the Carolina Panthers and Kansas City Chiefs on a BYE.

Let's take a look at the results so far this season, and then we'll dive into everyone's picks for Week 5.

NFL Week 4 Results

Season-to-Date Results

NFL Week 5 Picks

All odds listed are via DraftKings Sportsbook

Buccaneers (+360) vs. Cowboys (-470)

  • Albert Breer:
  • Eva Geitheim:
  • Mitch Goldich: Cowboys
  • Mike Kadlick: Cowboys
  • Gilberto Manzano: Cowboys
  • Conor Orr:
  • John Pluym: Cowboys
  • Matt Verderame:
  • Iain MacMillan: Cowboys
  • Peter Dewey: Cowboys

Eagles (+280) vs. Jaguars (-355)

  • Albert Breer:
  • Eva Geitheim:
  • Mitch Goldich: Jaguars
  • Mike Kadlick: Jaguars
  • Gilberto Manzano: Jaguars
  • Conor Orr:
  • John Pluym: Jaguars
  • Matt Verderame:
  • Iain MacMillan: Jaguars
  • Peter Dewey: Jaguars

Bears (-142) vs. Packers (+120)

  • Albert Breer:
  • Eva Geitheim:
  • Mitch Goldich: Bears
  • Mike Kadlick: Bears
  • Gilberto Manzano: Packers
  • Conor Orr:
  • John Pluym: Bears
  • Matt Verderame:
  • Iain MacMillan: Packers
  • Peter Dewey: Bears

Texans (-375) vs. Titans (+295)

  • Albert Breer:
  • Eva Geitheim:
  • Mitch Goldich: Texans
  • Mike Kadlick: Texans
  • Gilberto Manzano: Texans
  • Conor Orr:
  • John Pluym: Texans
  • Matt Verderame:
  • Iain MacMillan: Texans
  • Peter Dewey: Texans

Bengals (-345) vs. Dolphins (+275)

  • Albert Breer:
  • Eva Geitheim:
  • Mitch Goldich: Bengals
  • Mike Kadlick: Bengals
  • Gilberto Manzano: Bengals
  • Conor Orr:
  • John Pluym: Bengals
  • Matt Verderame:
  • Iain MacMillan: Bengals
  • Peter Dewey: Bengals

Raiders (+160) vs. Patriots (-192)

  • Albert Breer:
  • Eva Geitheim:
  • Mitch Goldich: Raiders
  • Mike Kadlick: Patriots
  • Gilberto Manzano: Patriots
  • Conor Orr:
  • John Pluym: Patriots
  • Matt Verderame:
  • Iain MacMillan: Patriots
  • Peter Dewey: Patriots

Vikings (-125) vs. Saints (+105)

  • Albert Breer:
  • Eva Geitheim:
  • Mitch Goldich: Vikings
  • Mike Kadlick: Saints
  • Gilberto Manzano: Vikings
  • Conor Orr:
  • John Pluym: Vikings
  • Matt Verderame:
  • Iain MacMillan: Saints
  • Peter Dewey: Saints

Browns (+110) vs. Jets (-130)

  • Albert Breer:
  • Eva Geitheim:
  • Mitch Goldich: Browns
  • Mike Kadlick: Browns
  • Gilberto Manzano: Jets
  • Conor Orr:
  • John Pluym: Browns
  • Matt Verderame:
  • Iain MacMillan: Browns
  • Peter Dewey: Browns

Colts (+124) vs. Steelers (-148)

  • Albert Breer:
  • Eva Geitheim:
  • Mitch Goldich: Steelers
  • Mike Kadlick: Steelers
  • Gilberto Manzano: Colts
  • Conor Orr:
  • John Pluym: Colts
  • Matt Verderame:
  • Iain MacMillan: Steelers
  • Peter Dewey: Steelers

Giants (+150) vs. Commanders (-180)

  • Albert Breer:
  • Eva Geitheim:
  • Mitch Goldich: Giants
  • Mike Kadlick: Giants
  • Gilberto Manzano: Giants
  • Conor Orr:
  • John Pluym: Giants
  • Matt Verderame:
  • Iain MacMillan: Commanders
  • Peter Dewey: Commanders

Broncos (-185) vs. Chargers (+154)

  • Albert Breer:
  • Eva Geitheim:
  • Mitch Goldich: Chargers
  • Mike Kadlick: Chargers
  • Gilberto Manzano: Broncos
  • Conor Orr:
  • John Pluym: Broncos
  • Matt Verderame:
  • Iain MacMillan: Chargers
  • Peter Dewey: Broncos

Lions (-250) vs. Cardinals (+205)

  • Albert Breer:
  • Eva Geitheim:
  • Mitch Goldich: Cardinals
  • Mike Kadlick: Cardinals
  • Gilberto Manzano: Lions
  • Conor Orr:
  • John Pluym: Lions
  • Matt Verderame:
  • Iain MacMillan: Lions
  • Peter Dewey: Lions

49ers (+130) vs. Seahawks (-155)

  • Albert Breer:
  • Eva Geitheim:
  • Mitch Goldich: Seahawks
  • Mike Kadlick: 49ers
  • Gilberto Manzano: 49ers
  • Conor Orr:
  • John Pluym: Seahawks
  • Matt Verderame:
  • Iain MacMillan: Seahawks
  • Peter Dewey: 49ers

Ravens (+145) vs. Falcons (-175)

  • Albert Breer:
  • Eva Geitheim:
  • Mitch Goldich: Falcons
  • Mike Kadlick: Falcons
  • Gilberto Manzano: Falcons
  • Conor Orr:
  • John Pluym: Falcons
  • Matt Verderame:
  • Iain MacMillan: Falcons
  • Peter Dewey: Falcons

Bills (+136) vs. Rams (-162)

  • Albert Breer:
  • Eva Geitheim:
  • Mitch Goldich: Bills
  • Mike Kadlick: Rams
  • Gilberto Manzano: Rams
  • Conor Orr:
  • John Pluym: Rams
  • Matt Verderame:
  • Iain MacMillan: Rams
  • Peter Dewey: Rams

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Iain MacMillan
IAIN MACMILLAN

Originally from Nova Scotia, Iain MacMillan is a senior editor covering betting, with a focus on NFL, NHL, and golf. He hosts the Bacon Bets Podcast and has been featured on VSIN, BetQL and Monumental Sports Network. He is a member of the Metropolitan Golf Writers Association and his beloved Falcons and Maple Leafs break his heart on a yearly basis.

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