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NFL Straight-Up Moneyline Picks for Every Game in Week 9

Iain MacMillan|
The SI Team locks in their bets for Week 9 of the NFL season.
The SI Team locks in their bets for Week 9 of the NFL season. | Sports Illustrated

The majority of the SI roundtable has struggled with their picks to begin the 2026 NFL season, but the first step to getting back to the green is having a profitable week, and seven of the 10 panelists took a step in the right direction with a winning Week 8 record.

It's time to move on to Week 9, the final week of the first half of the 2026 campaign. Let's take a look at everyone's records, and then we'll dive into Week 9 picks.

NFL Week 8 Results

Season-to-Date Results

NFL Week 9 Picks

All odds listed are via DraftKings Sportsbook

Jaguars (-535) vs. Ravens (+400)

  • Albert Breer:
  • Eva Geitheim: Jaguars
  • Mitch Goldich:
  • Mike Kadlick: Jaguars
  • Gilberto Manzano:
  • Conor Orr:
  • John Pluym: Jaguars
  • Matt Verderame: Jaguars
  • Iain MacMillan: Jaguars
  • Peter Dewey: Jaguars

Bengals (-155) vs. Falcons (+130)

  • Albert Breer:
  • Eva Geitheim: Bengals
  • Mitch Goldich:
  • Mike Kadlick: Bengals
  • Gilberto Manzano:
  • Conor Orr:
  • John Pluym: Bengals
  • Matt Verderame: Bengals
  • Iain MacMillan: Bengals
  • Peter Dewey: Bengals

Cowboys (-258) vs. Colts (+210)

  • Albert Breer:
  • Eva Geitheim: Cowboys
  • Mitch Goldich:
  • Mike Kadlick: Cowboys
  • Gilberto Manzano:
  • Conor Orr:
  • John Pluym: Cowboys
  • Matt Verderame: Cowboys
  • Iain MacMillan: Cowboys
  • Peter Dewey: Cowboys

Jets (+425) vs. Chiefs (-575)

  • Albert Breer:
  • Eva Geitheim: Chiefs
  • Mitch Goldich:
  • Mike Kadlick: Chiefs
  • Gilberto Manzano:
  • Conor Orr:
  • John Pluym: Chiefs
  • Matt Verderame: Chiefs
  • Iain MacMillan: Chiefs
  • Peter Dewey: Chiefs

Lions (-355) vs. Dolphins (+280)

  • Albert Breer:
  • Eva Geitheim: Lions
  • Mitch Goldich:
  • Mike Kadlick: Lions
  • Gilberto Manzano:
  • Conor Orr:
  • John Pluym: Lions
  • Matt Verderame: Lions
  • Iain MacMillan: Dolphins
  • Peter Dewey: Lions

Browns (+136) vs. Saints (-162)

  • Albert Breer:
  • Eva Geitheim: Browns
  • Mitch Goldich:
  • Mike Kadlick: Saints
  • Gilberto Manzano:
  • Conor Orr:
  • John Pluym: Browns
  • Matt Verderame: Browns
  • Iain MacMillan: Saints
  • Peter Dewey: Browns

Giants (-170) vs. Eagles (+142)

  • Albert Breer:
  • Eva Geitheim: Giants
  • Mitch Goldich:
  • Mike Kadlick: Eagles
  • Gilberto Manzano:
  • Conor Orr:
  • John Pluym: Giants
  • Matt Verderame: Giants
  • Iain MacMillan: Giants
  • Peter Dewey: Giants

Rams (-230) vs. Commanders (+190)

  • Albert Breer:
  • Eva Geitheim: Rams
  • Mitch Goldich:
  • Mike Kadlick: Rams
  • Gilberto Manzano:
  • Conor Orr:
  • John Pluym: Rams
  • Matt Verderame: Rams
  • Iain MacMillan: Rams
  • Peter Dewey: Rams

Broncos (-148) vs. Panthers (+124)

  • Albert Breer:
  • Eva Geitheim: Broncos
  • Mitch Goldich:
  • Mike Kadlick: Panthers
  • Gilberto Manzano:
  • Conor Orr:
  • John Pluym: Broncos
  • Matt Verderame: Panthers
  • Iain MacMillan: Broncos
  • Peter Dewey: Broncos

Texans (-218) vs. Chargers (+180)

  • Albert Breer:
  • Eva Geitheim: Texans
  • Mitch Goldich:
  • Mike Kadlick: Texans
  • Gilberto Manzano:
  • Conor Orr:
  • John Pluym: Texans
  • Matt Verderame: Texans
  • Iain MacMillan: Texans
  • Peter Dewey: Texans

Packers (+142) vs. Patriots (-170)

  • Albert Breer:
  • Eva Geitheim:
  • Mitch Goldich:
  • Mike Kadlick: Patriots
  • Gilberto Manzano:
  • Conor Orr:
  • John Pluym: Patriots
  • Matt Verderame: Patriots
  • Iain MacMillan: Patriots
  • Peter Dewey: Packers

Raiders (+400) vs. 49ers (-535)

  • Albert Breer:
  • Eva Geitheim: 49ers
  • Mitch Goldich:
  • Mike Kadlick: 49ers
  • Gilberto Manzano:
  • Conor Orr:
  • John Pluym: 49ers
  • Matt Verderame: 49ers
  • Iain MacMillan: 49ers
  • Peter Dewey: 49ers

Cardinals (+550) vs. Seahawks (-800)

  • Albert Breer:
  • Eva Geitheim: Seahawks
  • Mitch Goldich:
  • Mike Kadlick: Cardinals
  • Gilberto Manzano:
  • Conor Orr:
  • John Pluym: Seahawks
  • Matt Verderame: Seahawks
  • Iain MacMillan: Seahawks
  • Peter Dewey: Seahawks

Buccaneers (+235) vs. Bears (-290)

  • Albert Breer:
  • Eva Geitheim: Bears
  • Mitch Goldich:
  • Mike Kadlick: Bears
  • Gilberto Manzano:
  • Conor Orr:
  • John Pluym: Bears
  • Matt Verderame: Bears
  • Iain MacMillan: Buccaneers
  • Peter Dewey: Bears

Bills (-180) vs. Vikings (+150)

  • Albert Breer:
  • Eva Geitheim:
  • Mitch Goldich:
  • Mike Kadlick: Bills
  • Gilberto Manzano:
  • Conor Orr:
  • John Pluym: Bills
  • Matt Verderame: Bills
  • Iain MacMillan: Vikings
  • Peter Dewey: Bills

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Iain MacMillan
IAIN MACMILLAN

Originally from Nova Scotia, Iain MacMillan is a senior editor covering betting, with a focus on NFL, NHL, and golf. He hosts the Bacon Bets Podcast and has been featured on VSIN, BetQL and Monumental Sports Network. He is a member of the Metropolitan Golf Writers Association and his beloved Falcons and Maple Leafs break his heart on a yearly basis.

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