NFL Straight-Up Moneyline Picks for Every Game in Week 9
The majority of the SI roundtable has struggled with their picks to begin the 2026 NFL season, but the first step to getting back to the green is having a profitable week, and seven of the 10 panelists took a step in the right direction with a winning Week 8 record.
It's time to move on to Week 9, the final week of the first half of the 2026 campaign. Let's take a look at everyone's records, and then we'll dive into Week 9 picks.
NFL Week 8 Results
- Albert Breer, Senior Writer: 12-2 (+4.53 units)
- Eva Geitheim, NFL Writer: 10-4 (+1.21 units)
- Mitch Goldich, Senior Editor: 8-6 (-2.80 units)
- Mike Kadlick, NFL Senior News Writer: 10-4 (+1.95 units)
- Gilberto Manzano, NFL Staff Writer: 10-4 (+1.25 units)
- Conor Orr, Senior Writer: 8-6 (-2.23 units)
- John Pluym, NFL Managing Editor: 10-4 (+0.53 units)
- Matt Verderame, NFL Staff Writer: 11-3 (+2.55 units)
- Iain MacMillan, Senior Editor, Betting: 8-6 (-1.64 units)
- Peter Dewey, Associate Managing Editor, Betting: 11-3 (+3.61 units)
Season-to-Date Results
- Albert Breer, Senior Writer: 73-47-1 (-7.20 units)
- Eva Geitheim, NFL Writer: 71-49-1 (-7.09 units)
- Mitch Goldich, Senior Editor: 62-58-1 (-27.32 units)
- Mike Kadlick, NFL Senior News Writer: 70-50-1 (-7.50 units)
- Gilberto Manzano, NFL Staff Writer: 69-51 (-7.50 units)
- Conor Orr, Senior Writer: 70-50-1 (-8.44 units)
- John Pluym, NFL Managing Editor: 65-55-1 (-23.56 units)
- Matt Verderame, NFL Staff Writer: 74-42-1 (-7.39 units)
- Iain MacMillan, Senior Editor, Betting: 75-45-1 (+6.52 units)
- Peter Dewey, Associate Managing Editor, Betting: 73-47-1 (-5.90 units)
NFL Week 9 Picks
All odds listed are via DraftKings Sportsbook
Jaguars (-535) vs. Ravens (+400)
- Albert Breer:
- Eva Geitheim: Jaguars
- Mitch Goldich:
- Mike Kadlick: Jaguars
- Gilberto Manzano:
- Conor Orr:
- John Pluym: Jaguars
- Matt Verderame: Jaguars
- Iain MacMillan: Jaguars
- Peter Dewey: Jaguars
Bengals (-155) vs. Falcons (+130)
- Albert Breer:
- Eva Geitheim: Bengals
- Mitch Goldich:
- Mike Kadlick: Bengals
- Gilberto Manzano:
- Conor Orr:
- John Pluym: Bengals
- Matt Verderame: Bengals
- Iain MacMillan: Bengals
- Peter Dewey: Bengals
Cowboys (-258) vs. Colts (+210)
- Albert Breer:
- Eva Geitheim: Cowboys
- Mitch Goldich:
- Mike Kadlick: Cowboys
- Gilberto Manzano:
- Conor Orr:
- John Pluym: Cowboys
- Matt Verderame: Cowboys
- Iain MacMillan: Cowboys
- Peter Dewey: Cowboys
Jets (+425) vs. Chiefs (-575)
- Albert Breer:
- Eva Geitheim: Chiefs
- Mitch Goldich:
- Mike Kadlick: Chiefs
- Gilberto Manzano:
- Conor Orr:
- John Pluym: Chiefs
- Matt Verderame: Chiefs
- Iain MacMillan: Chiefs
- Peter Dewey: Chiefs
Lions (-355) vs. Dolphins (+280)
- Albert Breer:
- Eva Geitheim: Lions
- Mitch Goldich:
- Mike Kadlick: Lions
- Gilberto Manzano:
- Conor Orr:
- John Pluym: Lions
- Matt Verderame: Lions
- Iain MacMillan: Dolphins
- Peter Dewey: Lions
Browns (+136) vs. Saints (-162)
- Albert Breer:
- Eva Geitheim: Browns
- Mitch Goldich:
- Mike Kadlick: Saints
- Gilberto Manzano:
- Conor Orr:
- John Pluym: Browns
- Matt Verderame: Browns
- Iain MacMillan: Saints
- Peter Dewey: Browns
Giants (-170) vs. Eagles (+142)
- Albert Breer:
- Eva Geitheim: Giants
- Mitch Goldich:
- Mike Kadlick: Eagles
- Gilberto Manzano:
- Conor Orr:
- John Pluym: Giants
- Matt Verderame: Giants
- Iain MacMillan: Giants
- Peter Dewey: Giants
Rams (-230) vs. Commanders (+190)
- Albert Breer:
- Eva Geitheim: Rams
- Mitch Goldich:
- Mike Kadlick: Rams
- Gilberto Manzano:
- Conor Orr:
- John Pluym: Rams
- Matt Verderame: Rams
- Iain MacMillan: Rams
- Peter Dewey: Rams
Broncos (-148) vs. Panthers (+124)
- Albert Breer:
- Eva Geitheim: Broncos
- Mitch Goldich:
- Mike Kadlick: Panthers
- Gilberto Manzano:
- Conor Orr:
- John Pluym: Broncos
- Matt Verderame: Panthers
- Iain MacMillan: Broncos
- Peter Dewey: Broncos
Texans (-218) vs. Chargers (+180)
- Albert Breer:
- Eva Geitheim: Texans
- Mitch Goldich:
- Mike Kadlick: Texans
- Gilberto Manzano:
- Conor Orr:
- John Pluym: Texans
- Matt Verderame: Texans
- Iain MacMillan: Texans
- Peter Dewey: Texans
Packers (+142) vs. Patriots (-170)
- Albert Breer:
- Eva Geitheim:
- Mitch Goldich:
- Mike Kadlick: Patriots
- Gilberto Manzano:
- Conor Orr:
- John Pluym: Patriots
- Matt Verderame: Patriots
- Iain MacMillan: Patriots
- Peter Dewey: Packers
Raiders (+400) vs. 49ers (-535)
- Albert Breer:
- Eva Geitheim: 49ers
- Mitch Goldich:
- Mike Kadlick: 49ers
- Gilberto Manzano:
- Conor Orr:
- John Pluym: 49ers
- Matt Verderame: 49ers
- Iain MacMillan: 49ers
- Peter Dewey: 49ers
Cardinals (+550) vs. Seahawks (-800)
- Albert Breer:
- Eva Geitheim: Seahawks
- Mitch Goldich:
- Mike Kadlick: Cardinals
- Gilberto Manzano:
- Conor Orr:
- John Pluym: Seahawks
- Matt Verderame: Seahawks
- Iain MacMillan: Seahawks
- Peter Dewey: Seahawks
Buccaneers (+235) vs. Bears (-290)
- Albert Breer:
- Eva Geitheim: Bears
- Mitch Goldich:
- Mike Kadlick: Bears
- Gilberto Manzano:
- Conor Orr:
- John Pluym: Bears
- Matt Verderame: Bears
- Iain MacMillan: Buccaneers
- Peter Dewey: Bears
Bills (-180) vs. Vikings (+150)
- Albert Breer:
- Eva Geitheim:
- Mitch Goldich:
- Mike Kadlick: Bills
- Gilberto Manzano:
- Conor Orr:
- John Pluym: Bills
- Matt Verderame: Bills
- Iain MacMillan: Vikings
- Peter Dewey: Bills
Follow Iain on X and Instagram
Claim the latest DraftKings promo code offer today. Sign up and get $200 in bonus bets + 3 months of NBA League Pass when you make your first $5 bet.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
Originally from Nova Scotia, Iain MacMillan is a senior editor covering betting, with a focus on NFL, NHL, and golf. He hosts the Bacon Bets Podcast and has been featured on VSIN, BetQL and Monumental Sports Network. He is a member of the Metropolitan Golf Writers Association and his beloved Falcons and Maple Leafs break his heart on a yearly basis.Follow iainmacbets