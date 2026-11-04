NFL Straight-Up Moneyline Picks for Every Game in Week 9

The majority of the SI roundtable has struggled with their picks to begin the 2026 NFL season, but the first step to getting back to the green is having a profitable week, and seven of the 10 panelists took a step in the right direction with a winning Week 8 record.

It's time to move on to Week 9, the final week of the first half of the 2026 campaign. Let's take a look at everyone's records, and then we'll dive into Week 9 picks.

NFL Week 8 Results

Season-to-Date Results

NFL Week 9 Picks

All odds listed are via DraftKings Sportsbook

Jaguars (-535) vs. Ravens (+400)

Albert Breer:

Eva Geitheim: Jaguars

Jaguars Mitch Goldich:

Mike Kadlick: Jaguars

Jaguars Gilberto Manzano :

: Conor Orr:

John Pluym: Jaguars

Jaguars Matt Verderame: Jaguars

Jaguars Iain MacMillan: Jaguars

Jaguars Peter Dewey: Jaguars

Bengals (-155) vs. Falcons (+130)

Albert Breer:

Eva Geitheim : Bengals

: Bengals Mitch Goldich :

: Mike Kadlick : Bengals

: Bengals Gilberto Manzano :

: Conor Orr :

: John Pluym : Bengals

: Bengals Matt Verderame : Bengals

: Bengals Iain MacMillan : Bengals

: Bengals Peter Dewey: Bengals

Cowboys (-258) vs. Colts (+210)

Albert Breer :

: Eva Geitheim : Cowboys

: Cowboys Mitch Goldich :

: Mike Kadlick : Cowboys

: Cowboys Gilberto Manzano :

: Conor Orr:

John Pluym : Cowboys

: Cowboys Matt Verderame : Cowboys

: Cowboys Iain MacMillan : Cowboys

: Cowboys Peter Dewey: Cowboys

Jets (+425) vs. Chiefs (-575)

Albert Breer :

: Eva Geitheim : Chiefs

: Chiefs Mitch Goldich:

Mike Kadlick : Chiefs

: Chiefs Gilberto Manzano :

: Conor Orr :

: John Pluym : Chiefs

: Chiefs Matt Verderame : Chiefs

: Chiefs Iain MacMillan : Chiefs

: Chiefs Peter Dewey: Chiefs

Lions (-355) vs. Dolphins (+280)

Albert Breer :

: Eva Geitheim : Lions

: Lions Mitch Goldich:

Mike Kadlick : Lions

: Lions Gilberto Manzano :

: Conor Orr :

: John Pluym : Lions

: Lions Matt Verderame : Lions

: Lions Iain MacMillan : Dolphins

: Dolphins Peter Dewey: Lions

Browns (+136) vs. Saints (-162)

Albert Breer:

Eva Geitheim: Browns

Browns Mitch Goldich :

: Mike Kadlick : Saints

: Saints Gilberto Manzano:

Conor Orr :

: John Pluym : Browns

: Browns Matt Verderame: Browns

Browns Iain MacMillan : Saints

: Saints Peter Dewey: Browns

Giants (-170) vs. Eagles (+142)

Albert Breer :

: Eva Geitheim : Giants

: Giants Mitch Goldich :

: Mike Kadlick : Eagles

: Eagles Gilberto Manzano :

: Conor Orr :

: John Pluym : Giants

: Giants Matt Verderame : Giants

: Giants Iain MacMillan : Giants

: Giants Peter Dewey: Giants

Rams (-230) vs. Commanders (+190)

Albert Breer :

: Eva Geitheim : Rams

: Rams Mitch Goldich :

: Mike Kadlick: Rams

Rams Gilberto Manzano :

: Conor Orr :

: John Pluym: Rams

Rams Matt Verderame : Rams

: Rams Iain MacMillan : Rams

: Rams Peter Dewey: Rams

Broncos (-148) vs. Panthers (+124)

Albert Breer :

: Eva Geitheim : Broncos

: Broncos Mitch Goldich :

: Mike Kadlick : Panthers

: Panthers Gilberto Manzano :

: Conor Orr :

: John Pluym : Broncos

: Broncos Matt Verderame : Panthers

: Panthers Iain MacMillan : Broncos

: Broncos Peter Dewey: Broncos

Texans (-218) vs. Chargers (+180)

Albert Breer:

Eva Geitheim : Texans

: Texans Mitch Goldich :

: Mike Kadlick : Texans

: Texans Gilberto Manzano :

: Conor Orr :

: John Pluym : Texans

: Texans Matt Verderame : Texans

: Texans Iain MacMillan : Texans

: Texans Peter Dewey: Texans

Packers (+142) vs. Patriots (-170)

Albert Breer :

: Eva Geitheim :

: Mitch Goldich :

: Mike Kadlick : Patriots

: Patriots Gilberto Manzano :

: Conor Orr :

: John Pluym: Patriots

Patriots Matt Verderame : Patriots

: Patriots Iain MacMillan : Patriots

: Patriots Peter Dewey: Packers

Raiders (+400) vs. 49ers (-535)

Albert Breer :

: Eva Geitheim : 49ers

: 49ers Mitch Goldich :

: Mike Kadlick: 49ers

49ers Gilberto Manzano :

: Conor Orr :

: John Pluym: 49ers

49ers Matt Verderame : 49ers

: 49ers Iain MacMillan : 49ers

: 49ers Peter Dewey: 49ers

Cardinals (+550) vs. Seahawks (-800)

Albert Breer:

Eva Geitheim : Seahawks

: Seahawks Mitch Goldich:

Mike Kadlick : Cardinals

: Cardinals Gilberto Manzano :

: Conor Orr :

: John Pluym : Seahawks

: Seahawks Matt Verderame : Seahawks

: Seahawks Iain MacMillan : Seahawks

: Seahawks Peter Dewey: Seahawks

Buccaneers (+235) vs. Bears (-290)

Albert Breer :

: Eva Geitheim : Bears

: Bears Mitch Goldich :

: Mike Kadlick : Bears

: Bears Gilberto Manzano :

: Conor Orr :

: John Pluym: Bears

Bears Matt Verderame : Bears

: Bears Iain MacMillan : Buccaneers

: Buccaneers Peter Dewey: Bears

Bills (-180) vs. Vikings (+150)

Albert Breer:

Eva Geitheim:

Mitch Goldich:

Mike Kadlick: Bills

Bills Gilberto Manzano :

: Conor Orr:

John Pluym: Bills

Bills Matt Verderame: Bills

Bills Iain MacMillan: Vikings

Vikings Peter Dewey: Bills

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