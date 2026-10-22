NFL Upset Predictions and Picks for Week 7 (Bet the Chiefs to Upset the Seahawks on Sunday Night Football)

The SI team went 3-0 with their upset picks in Week 6!

Gilberto Manzano correctly predicted the Texans to beat the Jaguars in London, Peter Dewey cashed in on the Panthers to beat the Eagles when they were still set as underdogs, and yours truly gave out the Titans to get their first win of the season against the Colts.

Let's take a look at everyone's upset pick for Week 7.

All odds listed are via DraftKings Sportsbook

Gilberto Manzano Week 7 Upset Pick

Atlanta Falcons (+136) vs. San Francisco 49ers

The undefeated 49ers could be headed toward a trap game in Atlanta with Mike Evans dealing with an Achilles injury. Brock Purdy and his offense struggled without Evans during the second half of Monday night’s win against the Commanders. They nearly blew a 20-point advantage due to their inability to gain first downs and kill the clock. To make matters worse, Deebo Samuel Sr. is also currently sidelined, which could leave Purdy with veteran Brandin Cooks as his top wideout. San Francisco is going to need firepower to keep pace with the pesky Falcons, who are led by Bijan Robinson and Drake London.

Mike Kadlick Week 7 Upset Pick

Miami Dolphins (+190) vs. New York Jets

It’s time for the Dolphins to notch their first win of the Jeff Hafley era. While Miami currently owns the NFL’s worst offense and a bottom-10 defense, they’re coming off a bye week and are playing a Jets team that has lost four of its last five games. Though they’ve played competitively for the most part, New York has still yet to find an identity under coach Aaron Glenn and could be ripe for the taking after losing to the Patriots in Foxborough in Week 6. I think Miami finds their way to victory on Sunday at MetLife.

Iain MacMillan Week 7 Upset Pick

Tampa Bay Buccaneers (+140) vs. Carolina Panthers

It's time to sell high on this Panthers team. Their offense has been phenomenal to start the year, but I have plenty of questions surrounding the ability of some of the defenses they've had to face. Once they started facing top-10 defenses, I wouldn't be surprised to see them significantly regress. It could start this weekend when they take on a Tampa Bay defense that's fourth in opponent EPA per play and eighth in opponent success rate.

I'm going to get in on the Bucs early this week and hope that Baker Mayfield ends up returning to action. If he starts on Sunday, we'll likely get some nice closing line value on the Buccaneers.

Peter Dewey Week 7 Upset Pick

Kansas City Chiefs (+124) vs. Seattle Seahawks

This may be the biggest test for Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs so far this season, as Seattle has the No. 1 defense in yards per play allowed and the No. 2 defense in EPA/Play.

Yet, I’m taking Kansas City to win outright on the road and improve to 6-0. The Chiefs have found a new dynamic with Kenneth Walker III and this running game, and I expect the reigning Super Bowl MVP to have a major workload against his former team.

Mahomes is a shocking 10-1-1 against the spread and 9-3 straight up as a road underdog in his career, and he’s by far the better quarterback in this game. Sam Darnold has doomed Seattle at times this season, throwing seven picks in four games since returning from a glute injury.

The Seahawks offense has been extremely reliant on Jaxon Smith-Njigba, and it ranks 25th in the league in EPA/Play and 20th in success rate. I’ll gladly bet on Mahomes and the Chiefs at this price on Sunday night.



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