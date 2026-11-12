NFL Week 10 ATS Picks for Every Game (Bet Bengals to Cover vs. Steelers on Sunday Night Football)

Week 10 officially marks the second half of the 2026 NFL season, and with each passing week, the playoff picture becomes clearer.

In this article, I'm going to break down my pick against the spread for all 14 games set to take place this weekend. Let's dive into them.

NFL Week 10 Spread Picks

All odds listed are via DraftKings Sportsbook

Commanders vs. Giants Spread Pick

The Giants are going to struggle when they have to face elite teams in the coming weeks, but they continuously prove that they're a step above the lower-tier teams, of which the Commanders are one. Giants should be bigger favorites at home.

Pick: Giants -2.5 (-110)

Patriots vs. Lions Spread Pick

The Lions already have one of the league's worst defenses, and now they have a laundry list of injuries they have to deal with. Drake Maye has proven he can torch poor secondaries. This game is going to come down to the wire.

Pick: Patriots +2.5 (+100)

Chiefs vs. Falcons Spread Pick

The Falcons are traveling back to the United States after playing in Spain, and now they have to take on a Chiefs team that's starting to look like its former self. Kansas City can run the ball and play defense, which is enough to get past a Falcons team that has traded two starters before the deadline.

Pick: Chiefs -3 (-120)

Texans vs. Browns Spread Pick

It's time to buy in on their Texans. Not only is their defense starting to turn the corner after a rough start to the season, but the Houston offense is quietly a top-10 unit, and C.J. Stroud has looked as good as he did in his rookie season.

Pick: Texans -4.5 (-115)

Vikings vs. Packers Spread Pick

The Packers have started to figure things out, and Matt LaFleur has a great track record against Brian Flores's defense. Green Bay is going to be a tough team to beat on their home field for the rest of the season.

Pick: Packers -3 (-112)

Jaguars vs. Titans Spread Pick

It's time we start considering the Jaguars as potentially the best team in the NFL. They lead the league in DVOA, and they're the only team to rank in the top five in both EPA per play and opponent EPA per play. The Titans are no match for them.

Pick: Jaguars -10.5 (-112)

Dolphins vs. Colts Spread Pick

The Dolphins' bad season is about to get worse with Malik Willis now on IR, leaving Kyle McCord to start. The Colts at least still have Jonathan Taylor, which is enough for them to win and cover in this game.

Pick: Colts -3.5 (-118)

Panthers vs. Saints Spread Pick

Any time two NFC South teams play against each other, we should probably just bet on whichever team is getting points. Anything can happen when these bad teams face each other.

Pick: Panthers +2.5 (-112)

Bills vs. Jets Spread Pick

I'm still convinced the Bills' defense is going to cause them to lose a couple of games they should probably win this season. Will they lose against the lowly Jets? Probably not, but I'm not ready to lay this many points on Buffalo.

Pick: Jets +8.5 (-112)

Seahawks vs. Raiders Spread Pick

I don't think I'd lay this many points on the Seahawks against any team this season, especially on the road. Their offense is in the bottom 10 in virtually every single metric, and Sam Darnold will miss another week. Let's ride with Fernando Mendoza.

Pick: Raiders +6.5 (-112)

Rams vs. Cardinals Spread Pick

Something is wrong with the Rams. Their special teams are bad, their defense isn't as good as it should be, and now they're left with no wide receivers. Even against Carson Beck, I can't lay this many points on the Rams.

Pick: Cardinals +9.5 (-108)

49ers vs. Cowboys Spread Pick

The Cowboys' offense is good enough that they can keep them in this game. Everything has gone right for the 49ers this season. They're due for a game where things don't click.

Pick: Cowboys +4.5 (-115)

Steelers vs. Bengals Spread Pick

The Bengals all of a sudden have the best offense in football. The Steelers may have beaten them earlier this season, but as we know, Cincinnati needs a few weeks to hit its stride. They're now in peak form and should cruise past the Steelers.

Pick: Bengals -3.5 (-110)

Chargers vs. Ravens Spread Pick

The Chargers may be bad, but the Ravens have Jacoby Brissett and a below-average defense. If there's a time for the Chargers to finally win a game, it's this week.

Pick: Chargers +4.5 (-112)

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