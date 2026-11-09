NFL Week 10 Opening Odds for Every Game (Bengals Favored vs. Steelers, Lions, Packers Favored in Marquee Matchups)

Week 10 of the 2026 NFL season officially begins the second half of the campaign, and there are multple key divisional matchups in primetime that could have a huge impact on the playoff picture.

It all starts on Thursday Night Football where the New York Giants host the Washington Commanders after the two teams tied earlier in the season. New York (5-2-1) has a chance to run away with the NFC East with every other team in the division currently under .500 at the halfway mark.

Then, on Sunday Night Football, the Cincinnati Bengals and Joe Burrow (6-2) take on the Pittsburgh Steelers and Aaron Rodgers (6-2) with first place in the AFC North on the line. Both of those teams have been rolling in recent weeks, and the Steelers are coming off their bye week.

In between those two games, there are a plethora of great matchups. The Detroit Lions take on the New England Patriots on Sunday morning in Munich, while the Green Bay Packers have an important NFC North rematch with the Minnesota Vikings.

Multiple contenders are on the bye in Week 10, including the Denver Broncos and Chicago Bears, which could give a few teams a chance to gain some ground in the standings.

There are eight road favorites in Week 10, so will we see some upset to start the second half of the regular season?

Each week, the SI Betting team breaks down the opening lines for the NFL games, as it’s important to see how the lines shift throughout the week before placing any bets. Plus, the opening odds can tell us just how important an injury, a recent loss or a rest disadvantage impacts the spread.

There are a couple of injuries that could move the odds this week, as Sam Darnold, Kyler Murray, Patrick Mahomes, Puka Nacua and others enter Week 10 banged up. Darnold could be a long shot to play in Week 10, which would mean another week of Drew Lock for the defending champion Seattle Seahawks.

The SI Betting will have all the odds movement notes, injury updates, game previews and more to get you ready for Week 10.

Now, let's take a look at the odds for every game in Week 10 of the 2026 season.

NFL Week 10 Odds for Every Game

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Thursday Night Football – Nov. 12

Washington Commanders vs. New York Giants

Spread: Giants -1.5 (-110)

Total: 42.5 (Over -110/Under -110)

NFL Munich Game (9:30 a.m.) – Sunday, Nov. 15

New England Patriots vs. Detroit Lions

Spread: Lions -2.5 (-110)

Total: 49.5 (Over -110/Under -110)

Sunday 1 p.m. EST – Nov. 15

Buffalo Bills vs. New York Jets

Spread: Bills -8.5 (-110)

Total: 50.5 (Over -115/Under -105)

Carolina Panthers vs. New Orleans Saints

Spread: Panthers -1.5 (-110)

Total: 47.5 (Over -110/Under -110)

Houston Texans vs. Cleveland Browns

Spread: Texans -4.5 (-105)

Total: 38.5 (Over -110/Under -110)

Jacksonville Jaguars vs. Tennessee Titans

Spread: Jaguars -10 (-110)

Total: 45.5 (Over -110/Under -110)

Kansas City Chiefs vs. Atlanta Falcons

Spread: Chiefs -3 (-120)

Total: 46.5 (Over -115/Under -105)

Miami Dolphins vs. Indianapolis Colts

Spread: Colts -2.5 (-110)

Total: 42.5 (Over -110/Under -110)

Minnesota Vikings vs. Green Bay Packers

Spread: Packers -3 (-110)

Total: 42.5 (Over -105/Under -115)

Sunday 4 p.m. EST – Nov. 15

Los Angeles Rams vs. Arizona Cardinals

Spread: Rams -7.5 (-110)

Total: 46.5 (Over -110/Under -110)

Seattle Seahawks vs. Las Vegas Raiders

Spread: Seahawks -3 (-110)

Total: 43.5 (Over -110/Under -110)

San Francisco 49ers vs. Dallas Cowboys

Spread: 49ers -4.5 (-110)

Total: 55.5 (Over -110/Under -110)

Sunday Night Football – Nov. 15

Pittsburgh Steelers vs. Cincinnati Bengals

Spread: Bengals -3.5 (-118)

Total: 48.5 (Over -110/Under -110)

Monday Night Football – Nov. 16

Los Angeles Chargers vs. Baltimore Ravens

Spread: Ravens -3.5 (+100)

Total: 38.5 (Over -110/Under -110)

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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