NFL Week 10 Survivor Pool Picks (Rams Get Revenge? Plus an NFC South Matchup Highlight Top Predictions)

Half of the 2026 NFL season is in the books, and we’re on to Week 10 of the season starting with the New York Giants and Washington Commanders facing off on Thursday Night Football.

Those teams tied earlier this season, making this Thursday’s game the ultimate stay away when it comes to Survivor.

Still, there are plenty of interesting spots with eight teams set as road favorites in Week 10, including both of the picks the SI Betting team is making.

If you’ve survived the upsets of this season to make it through Week 9 (where nearly every favorite won) and into the second half, congratulations!

It only gets harder from here, as there are fewer teams to choose from and fewer “easy” games left on each contender’s schedule.

Still, Week 10 features a few big favorites, including the Jacksonville Jaguars on the road against the Tennessee Titans and the Buffalo Bills and Los Angeles Rams on the road in divisional battles of their own.

Let’s recap the SI Betting team’s selections from Week 9 before we dive into two Survivor choices for Week 10.

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

NFL Week 9 Survivor Picks Recap

Peter Dewey: Dallas Cowboys (W)

Iain MacMillan: Kansas City Chiefs (W)

Week 9 was a successful week for our team , even though the Dallas Cowboys took things down to the wire against the Indianapolis Colts before winning. While both of our editors have been wrong this season, we’re hoping to deliver winning pick after winning pick to close the regular season for anyone still alive in a Survivor Pool.

Here’s a look at our two favorite spots in Week 10.

NFL Week 10 Survivor Pool Picks

Carolina Panthers

If you want to win a Survivor Pool, you’re going to have to eventually take a couple of ugly teams in ugly games, so we’re going to do that this week when the Carolina Panthers hit the road to take on the New Orleans Saints.

Carolina has struggled in recent weeks, but they finally get to take on a team they’re favored against and they should be able to use that to their advantage. This Saints team is one of the worst in the league, ranking near the bottom in most metrics on both sides of the ball, including ranking 22nd in EPA per play and 26th in opponent EPA per play.

Most importantly, they have the worst run defense in the entire league, which will be great news for Chuba Hubbard who has been effective on the ground for Carolina this season, averaging 4.6 yards per carry.

In a week with plenty of big favorites, I’m going to save the rest for later in the season and take a chance on the Panthers in a get-right spot in New Orleans. – Iain MacMillan

Los Angeles Rams

All season long, I’ve held onto the Los Angeles Rams, assuming that they’d be one of the best teams in the league that we could take in a pinch against another solid squad.

That isn’t the case with the Rams sitting at 5-4, though their defense looked pretty elite against the Washington Commanders in Week 9 with Myles Garrett (knee) back in action. The problem? The Rams have lost Puka Nacua for Week 10 against the Arizona Cardinals and they’re already down Davante Adams.

It’s not ideal, and L.A. doesn’t really have an easy game after this matchup against Arizona, where it is a seven-point favorite on the road. The Cardinals upset the Rams earlier this season, but after trading away Jacoby Brissett, I have a hard time trusting this Cardinals team that couldn’t move the ball against Seattle in Week 9.

Gardner Minshew is now out with an arm injury, which means rookie Carson Beck will play quarterback in Week 10 -- his first start of his career. The Cards' have taken a step back as of late, slipping19th in EPA/Play on offense and 30th in EPA/Play on defense in the 2026 season.

While the Rams are a little riskier of a with Nacua sitting, this is the last chance to use them this season. After Week 10, L.A. has to play Green Bay, Kansas City, San Francisco, Dallas, Seattle, Tampa Bay and Seattle. Every single one of those teams remains in the playoff hunt, and only the Cowboys and Buccaneers would be realistic Survivor spots.

The Rams may make the playoffs, but I’m not grading them as clear-cut Super Bowl contenders, even though they entered the season in that realm. Still, this is a favorable spot in a week with a ton of road favorites.

I don’t expect Arizona to pull off a season sweep of the Rams, who need this game if they want to make a postseason push. – Peter Dewey

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