I'm not going to lie, it's not the best slate of NFL games this weekend. There are six teams on BYE, and of the scheduled 13 games, plenty of them are lopsided. With that being said, there are still plenty of great betting opportunities for us to take advantage of.

Let's dive into my pick against the spread for every Week 11 game, including the Jaguars to win and cover against the Giants.

NFL Week 11 Spread Picks

Colts vs. Texans Spread Pick

Pick: Texans -12.5 (-110)

I still believe in this Texans team. Unlike the version of this team from the past few years, this year's version can move the ball offensively. If their defense wakes up, they're going to blow the Colts out of the water.

Dolphins vs. Bills Spread Pick

Pick: Bills -16.5 (-110)

I don't remember a game where the skill and talent level between the two teams has been this big of a gap. The Dolphins already had one of the worst rosters in the NFL heading into the season, and now the few good players they did have are injured. Buffalo will run away with this win.

Saints vs. Bears Spread Pick

Pick: Bears -11.5 (-110)

The Saints are one of the worst teams in the league in almost every metric, despite having one of the easiest schedules through the first 10 weeks. They're severely outmatched in this game.

Titans vs. Cowboys Spread Pick

Pick: Cowboys -7.5 (-115)

The Cowboys have struggled to win and cover spreads because of how bad their defense is, but now they take on what might just be the next-worst defense in the league. So, the question is: can the Titans' offense keep pace with the Cowboys' offense? I don't think so.

Buccaneers vs. Lions Spread Pick

Pick: Buccaneers +7 (-110)

The Lions' defense is bad, and now their laundry list of injuries continues to grow. Now they'll face a Buccaneers team that has one of the best defenses in the NFL. Tampa needs to find a way to move the ball, and if they do, their defense is good enough to keep them in this game.

Cardinals vs. Chiefs Spread Pick

Pick: Cardinals +15.5 (-105)

Let's pump the brakes on the Chiefs for a moment. They have had the easiest schedule in the NFL through the first 10 weeks. Sure, they've looked good, but I'd be careful to lay this many points on a team whose numbers have been inflated due to the level of competition.

Steelers vs. Eagles Spread Pick

Pick: Steelers -4.5 (-110)

The Eagles might be the worst team in the NFL. Between injuries, poor play, and an imploding locker room, I don't want to touch the Eagles with a 10-foot pole. The Steelers' effective running game and strong defense are good enough to beat the league's worst teams.

Ravens vs. Panthers Spread Pick

Pick: Panthers -2.5 (-110)

It's time to buy low on the Panthers on their home field. The Ravens, similar to the Eagles, are going to start to implode as an injured team that had their Super Bowl aspirations come up short. Carolina is good enough to take advantage of a team that's in a bad spot heading into this week.

Jets vs. Chargers Spread Pick

Pick: Jets +3 (-110)

I keep falling for the Jets every week, and I'm going to continue to fall for their trap this week. Their underlying numbers are far better than their record indicates, including ranking around the middle of the pack in net yards per play and most offensive metrics. I'm going to go down with the ship in this spot.

Raiders vs. Broncos Spread Pick

Pick: Broncos -9.5 (-120)

This is a near-impossible start for Fernando Mendoza in his second NFL start, hitting the road against the Broncos' elite defense. He has no run game or defense to lean on, so I expect the Broncos to be able to win this game with ease.

Jaguars vs. Giants Spread Pick

Pick: Jaguars -5.5 (-120)

The Giants have looked like a solid team at times this season, but they've had the second-easiest schedule in the NFL so far and haven't faced a single team that's currently in a playoff spot. I think New York is in for a rude awakening on Sunday.

Vikings vs. 49ers Spread Pick

Pick: Vikings +3 (+100)

The Vikings already have the best defense in the NFL, and now they have a quarterback. Minnesota might declare itself a very real Super Bowl contender on Sunday night.

Bengals vs. Commanders Spread Pick

Pick: Bengals -6.5 (-104)

The Bengals continue to be disrespected in the betting market. The Cincinnati offense is the best in the NFL, and its defense is better than it has been in the past few years. I'm going to continue to invest in the Bengals.

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